Clemson Tigers look to defeat the seemingly-unstoppable Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers meet Monday night in Tampa, Florida, to face off in the College Football Playoff championship game. The natural question is if the No. 2 Tigers will be able to upset the seemingly-unstoppable No. 1 Crimson Tide, who have lost only one game in the past two seasons and have 16 championships to their name, including four under current coach Nick Saban. If Alabama indeed wins on Monday, they will boast a 27-game victory streak, the 10th longest since World War II, The New York Times reports.
The championship is something of a rematch of last year's nail-biter, in which Clemson fell to Alabama 45-40 after an undefeated 2015 season. "We're close," said Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. "We've done so much together. But the king is still the king until someone knocks him off his throne. What they have done is what we all want to do. It's the last thing left that we haven't done together. Win the national championship."
Clemson has only claimed one national championship, back in 1981, and has not won against Alabama since 1905 (they've lost to the Tide 13 straight times). But "Clemson might be the only team in college football that can beat Alabama," CBS college football commentator Gary Danielson told The New York Times, although he admitted "I don't think they will."
Not everyone predicts the Tide's cakewalk to victory: Four of SB Nation's staff writers picked a Clemson win, as did five of seven CBS Sports writers and five of seven at Sport Illustrated.
"The two best teams are here," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN. "I don't think there's any question about that."
Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and can be streamed lived at WatchESPN. Jeva Lange
At Sunday's Golden Globes, Meryl Streep gave an impassioned 6-minute speech about the value of the arts and a free press, and although she did not mention his name once, she included some swipes at President-elect Donald Trump, saying it broke her heart when "the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter," adding: "This instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone on a public platform, filters down into everybody's life. It gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence; when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose"
Early Monday, right on cue, Trump fired up the Twitter machine and began his official retort. "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," he began. He called Streep a "Hillary flunky who lost big," and said he "never 'mocked' a disabled reporter" for the reporter's disability. His Streep tweets came immediately after Trump threw a little shade at Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch, so maybe the president-elect just didn't have a great weekend. Streep is not on Twitter, but if you want to adjudicate the spat yourself, you can watch the incident in dispute below. Peter Weber
Senate Republicans have scheduled confirmation hearings for at least nine of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees this week, starting Tuesday with Homeland Security nominee John Kelly, and Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general. On Friday, the nonpartisan Office of Government Ethics (OGE) raised a red flag, saying that, because Trump's nominees have not been vetted for conflicts of interest, some of them have "potentially unknown or unresolved ethics issues" and "this schedule has created undue pressure on OGE's staff and agency ethics officials to rush through these important reviews."
On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) brushed aside concerns about nominees not yet cleared by the FBI or OGE, saying "papers are still coming in" and suggesting the Democrats' "little procedural complaints" are due to their "frustration" at having lost. "We need to, sort of, grow up here and get past that," he said on CBS's Face the Nation. When President Obama won in 2008, McConnell said, "we confirmed seven Cabinet appointments the day President Obama was sworn in. We didn't like most of them, either. But he won the election."
Republicans hold a 52-48 majority, and thanks to filibuster reforms Democrats enacted amid robust GOP procedural delays, the majority party needs only 51 votes to confirm Trump's nominees. On Jan. 20, 2009, the Senate — with 58 Democrats and 41 Republicans — did confirm some big Obama nominees, like Hillary Clinton as secretary of state and Janet Napolitano as Homeland Security Department secretary (Defense Secretary Robert Gates, a Republican, was a holdover from the previous administration). But Democrats noted that in February 2009, McConnell had written his counterpart, then-Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), asking him not to schedule any hearings until both the FBI and OGE had finished their vetting.
"No administration, Republican or Democrat, has tried to do what these Republicans are trying to do with their nominees," Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday. "This is not an issue that pits Republicans against Democrats — it pits Republicans against all Americans and an independent ethics agency that is tasked with ensuring the president's Cabinet follows the law," he added, urging Republicans to hold off on presenting the nominees to Senate scrutiny rather than "trying to ram them through as quickly as possible." Peter Weber
"I went to Austin to hang out with Alex Jones for Vice News Tonight," said Michael Moynihan on Twitter. "It was... well... you'll see." In the video he was teasing, Moynihan describes Jones as "probably America's best-known and most influential conspiracy theorist," noting that Jones thinks both 9/11 and the Sandy Hook murder of schoolchildren were hoaxes. Still, his YouTube channel has nearly 1.2 billion views, nearly three times the views on the channels of Fox News and CBS News, Moynihan points out, and "while Jones' views might live on the political fringe, he's no longer a fringe player."
In Austin, Jones has a big, state-of-the-art studio, indicating that the conspiracy-mongering and supplement-hawking business is going well. "The whole takeover failed, and now who gets to talk to the president?" Jones is shown boasting on-air, after railing against the "new world order." "Who gets to talk to the Supreme Court justices? Matt Drudge, Alex Jones." Donald Trump appeared on Jones' show during the campaign and called him to thank him for his support after prevailing in the election.
Jones told Moynihan his show was part of the wave that Trump surfed into the White House because while the mainstream media ignored "flyover country" for decades, "we'd already taken the nation back psychologically many, many years ago. All we do is study the enemy — we know who they are, where they vacation, how they operate, what their plans are, what types of satanism they carry out, we know their operations." Moynihan asked about the "satanism" comment, and Jones explained: "They're psychopaths, so their religion is basically satanic."
If that seems a little over-the-top, that's kind of Jones' thing. "Is there an element of theater to it?" Moynihan asked. "I mean everything I say when I'm being serious," Jones insisted, "and more and more, I'm probably serious 95 percent of the time." Moynihan asked Jones how he can believe that government is incompetent and crooked but is also able to do all the crazy things he alleges? "I see the globalist-run government upset by Trump, because they know what he's trying to do, so I'm trying to give that a shot at reforming it," Jones said. "This is part of the global awakening to the new world order."
Let's hope nobody tells Jones about all the Goldman Sachs and Big Oil executives in Trump's historically well-heeled Cabinet. Peter Weber
Police in France have arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian last October in Paris, French media reports.
Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week when she was robbed at gunpoint, with authorities saying at least two assailants dressed as police got away with several pieces of jewelry worth millions. The men were detained early Monday morning in raids across Paris, the BBC reports, and French police say they were able to track them down through traces of DNA left inside the apartment where the robbery occurred. Catherine Garcia
Twitter has suspended the account of Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive charged with fraud in 2015 who faced widespread criticism when his company raised the price of a life-saving drug from $13.50 to $750, after he spent days harassing a female journalist.
Lauren Duca began tweeting screenshots of messages she received from Shkreli on Thursday — he invited her to be his date to Donald Trump's inauguration, and she declined by announcing, "I'd rather eat my own organs." On Sunday, she tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey a photo manipulated to look like she was sitting next to Shkreli (in the original picture, she's with her husband) that Shkreli used as his Twitter photo, and a Twitter banner comprised solely of pictures of Duca. "How is this allowed?" she asked.
Shkreli — whose Twitter bio at one point said he had a "small crush" on Duca — reacted by saying all he did was make a collage, tweeted at Duca that she was disrespecting the "sovereignty of my love for you," and announced that if she doesn't like him, she can "just block me or have her friend tell me." He also claimed he has fans, and they are the ones who have sent him photoshopped images. A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the company's rules "prohibit targeted harassment," and they will "take action on accounts violating those policies." Duca told BuzzFeed she thinks Shkreli is an "entitled creep," and he "absolutely" deserves to have his account suspended. "I think Martin should know that under no circumstances would I touch him with a 10-foot pole," she added, not because of his affinity for Trump, but because he "has committed an act of pharmaceutical terrorism." Catherine Garcia
David Bowie would have turned 70 years old on Sunday, Jan. 8, and Tuesday, Jan. 10, is the first anniversary of his death. To mark the occasions, Bowie's final studio recordings were released last Saturday night as an EP, No Plan, which is also the name of one of the four tracks and a new music video. Three of the new songs — "No Plan," "Killing a Little Time," and "When I Met You" — are repackaged from the cast recording of the Bowie musical Lazarus, released in the fall, and the fourth, "Lazarus," is on Bowie's final album, Blackstar; he recorded all four songs during the Blackstar studio sessions.
The "No Plan" video, directed by Tom Hingston, features the words to the haunting Bowie song flashed across TV sets in Newton Electrical, a reference to Bowie's character in The Man Who Fell to Earth, Thomas Jerome Newton, who was revived as the main character in Lazarus.
Bowie's life and art were also celebrated in a documentary broadcast on the BBC Saturday night, David Bowie: The Last Five Years. Though Bowie appears only as a fleeting still image in the "No Plan" video, he is in the video for "Lazarus." In the documentary, director Johan Renck said he found out afterward that Bowie learned his cancer was terminal while filming "Lazarus," three months before his death. Despite Bowie appearing in a hospital bed with gauze over his eyes, Renck said he did not view the "Lazarus" video as being about Bowie's cancer. "To me it had to do with the biblical aspect of it — you know, the man who would rise again," he said. "It had nothing to do with him being ill." Peter Weber
Charlie Brotman was expecting a pat on the back, but says instead, he got a kick in the behind.
Brotman, 89, has been the lead announcer of every inaugural parade since 1957, celebrating each president from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama. Last week, Brotman received an email from President-elect Donald Trump's team, telling him he was not going to participate this year. "I was demoralized, absolutely demoralized," Brotman, who was also the voice of the Washington Senators baseball team, told BuzzFeed News.
In a statement, Boris Epshteyn, the director of communications for Trump's inaugural committee, said that "millions of Americans and countless entertainers have come to recognize Charlie Brotman as the voice of the inaugural parade," and on Jan. 20th, he will be honored as "announcer chairman emeritus." The new announcer is Steve Ray, who told WJLA he is "not replacing Charlie. I'm not filling his shoes. I'm really just the guy who's next, because Charlie is irreplaceable."
Since the Trump campaign is struggling to line up top talent for the inaugural events, it seems odd that a well-known personality in Washington won't be participating, but Brotman says he suspects he was ousted because Ray is a Trump supporter. He holds no hard feelings, telling WJLA he hopes Ray does a "spectacular" job, and now that he's had time to process things, Brotman is feeling better about what has transpired; he's trying to decide if he wants to accept the role of "announcer chairman emeritus" and is mulling over "guest announcer" offers he's received from media outlets and networks. Catherine Garcia