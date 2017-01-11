Tillerson avoids condemning Philippines dictator Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs as a human rights violation

Secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson hesitated to call the Philippines a human rights violator when asked for his opinion Wednesday at his Senate confirmation hearing. When pressed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Texas), the former ExxonMobil executive insisted he would need more information before he could assess whether the brutal crackdown on drugs led by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte that has killed thousands could classify as a human rights abuse.

Rubio responded by pointing out that Tillerson actually already has access to the information, because the information he is referring to was published in an article in the Los Angeles Times that quoted Duterte. Tillerson stuck to his defense, claiming he could not "rely solely on media reports." However, he did note that he knows the Philippines is an ally, and that "we need to make sure they stay an ally."

Tillerson was similarly circumspect in answering Rubio's questions about human rights violations in Saudi Arabia. When his initial response to this question was again that he'd need to have "greater information," Rubio refused to believe Tillerson was unaware of what was going on in Saudi Arabia. "You're not familiar with the state of affairs for people in Saudi Arabia, what life is like for women? They can't drive," Rubio said. "They have people jailed and lashed. You are familiar with all of that?"

Catch a portion of the tense exchange below. Becca Stanek