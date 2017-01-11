Head of ethics agency calls Trump's plan to step away from businesses 'inadequate'

Donald Trump's plan to remove himself from his businesses without divesting ownership doesn't even come close to solving the problem of potential conflicts of interest, the director of the Office of Government Ethics said Wednesday.
"We can't risk creating the perception that government leaders would use their official positions for profit," Walter Shaub said at the Brookings Institution. "That's why I was glad in November when the president-elect tweeted that he wanted to, as he put it, 'in no way have a conflict of interest' with his businesses. Unfortunately, his current plan cannot achieve that goal." The Office of Government Ethics is independent and nonpartisan, and works with executive branch officials to prevent conflicts of interest. Last week, the office sent Democrats in the Senate a letter advising them that they were still waiting for many of Trump's Cabinet nominees to send over their proper ethics packages.
Shaub said one major problem with Trump's plan is that he will have his sons, Eric and Don Jr., run the Trump Organization, and that will involve communications that wouldn't take place in a blind trust. Sheri Dillon, a lawyer for Trump, said on Wednesday a blind trust was impossible to enter into because "you cannot have a totally blind trust with operating businesses." If they were to sell off the business or divest, she added, it would cost the Trumps millions of dollars, and that just wasn't fair. Shaub was unmoved. "It's important to understand that the president is now entering the world of public service," he said. "He's going to be asking his own appointees to make sacrifices. He's going to be asking our men and women in uniform to risk their lives in conflicts around the world. So, no, I don't think divestiture is too high a price to pay to be the president of the United States of America." Catherine Garcia
He works for Fox News, but Shepard Smith was firmly on Team CNN Wednesday afternoon when he spoke out against Donald Trump accusing the network of spreading "fake news."
Here’s what Shep had to say about @realDonaldTrump 's criticism of the media #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/92umEbMjD3
— Shepard Smith (@ShepNewsTeam) January 11, 2017
During his first press conference in several months, Trump blasted CNN for reporting on intelligence officials briefing Trump about Russia having blackmail-worthy material on him (the dossier, with unverified claims, was later published on BuzzFeed). Trump denied the allegations, called it "fake news," and refused to take a question from the network's Jim Acosta. "Not you," he snapped. "Your organization is terrible." After again saying CNN reports "fake news," Trump took a question from the right-wing website Breitbart News.
Shepard took umbrage to Trump's attitude, and said so during Shepard Smith Reporting's closing segment. "CNN's exclusive reporting on the Russian matter was separate and distinctly different from the document dump executed by an online news property," he said. "Though we at Fox News cannot confirm CNN's report, it is our observation that its correspondents followed journalistic standards and that neither they nor any other journalists should be subjected to belittling and delegitimizing by the president-elect of the United States." Catherine Garcia
Tillerson emphasizes his opposition to U.N. efforts to 'coerce' negotiations between Israel, Palestine
During his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson vowed to make it a priority to counter the global Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel in the interest of preserving relations between the U.S. and Israel.
To achieve this, the former ExxonMobil CEO first suggested the U.S. make abundantly clear to countries that participate in the Palestinian-led BDS effort that their involvement "will shade our view of them." Tillerson also endorsed using trade negotiations to gain leverage over countries supporting the BDS movement and encourage them to disengage. The U.S. must "recommit" to supporting Israel as its "most important" partner in the Middle East, he said.
Tillerson also addressed the U.N. Security Council resolution last month that condemned Israeli settlement-building in the West Bank, saying he does not support the U.N. and other negotiating bodies intervening in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. "This issue has to be settled between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Tillerson said. "No one can be coerced into coming to the negotiating table. That will not lead to a solution." Becca Stanek
The law firm advising Trump on his business conflicts was named 'Russia Law Firm of the Year' in 2016
The global law firm advising President-elect Donald Trump on his business conflicts apparently has a great working relationship with Russia. Shortly after Trump's press conference Wednesday, it surfaced that his attorney's firm, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, was named "Russia Law Firm of the Year" in 2016 by the law profession directory Chambers & Partners for its "high-profile" work in Russia.
Just let that sink in for a second: While Trump defended himself against allegations he'd colluded with Russia to win the presidential election and denied rumors that Russia has amassed damning information about him, a lawyer from Russia's law firm of the year was standing by his side.
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted six Volkswagen executives over the company's emissions scandal. Five of the indicted employees are in Germany; the sixth was arrested and charged earlier this week in Miami.
The indictments came alongside Volkswagen's announcement that it will plead guilty to three criminal charges for building engines with a "defeat device," which created a discrepancy in performance in government tests versus in real life. The charges include "conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and importing vehicles by using false statements," The Associated Press reported.
Volkswagen has agreed to pay a $4.3 billion penalty in a settlement with the Department of Justice, which The Associated Press noted is the "largest ever levied by the government against an automaker." Volkswagen previously reached a $15 billion settlement in the U.S., bringing its total fines over the emissions cheating scandal up to nearly $20 billion.
The investigation is still underway, meaning more Volkswagen executives could face charges. Becca Stanek
Tillerson avoids condemning Philippines dictator Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs as a human rights violation
Secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson hesitated to call the Philippines a human rights violator when asked for his opinion Wednesday at his Senate confirmation hearing. When pressed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the former ExxonMobil executive insisted he would need more information before he could assess whether the brutal crackdown on drugs led by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte that has killed thousands could classify as a human rights abuse.
Rubio responded by pointing out that Tillerson actually already has access to the information, given that it was published in an article in the Los Angeles Times and that Duterte was quoted for the piece. Tillerson stuck to his defense, claiming he could not "rely solely on media reports." However, he did note that he knows the Philippines is a U.S. ally, and "we need to make sure they stay an ally."
Tillerson was similarly circumspect in answering Rubio's questions about human rights violations in Saudi Arabia. While his initial response to Rubio's question was again that he'd need "greater information," Rubio refused to believe Tillerson was unaware of what was going on in Saudi Arabia. "You're not familiar with the state of affairs for people in Saudi Arabia, what life is like for women? They can't drive," Rubio said. "They have people jailed and lashed. You are familiar with all of that?"
Catch a portion of the tense exchange below. Becca Stanek
After questioning on human rights in China, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Tillerson tells @marcorubio: "I share all the same values you share." pic.twitter.com/Cy5wfuvZ3L
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 11, 2017
Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), an icon of the civil rights movement, delivered a moving testimony against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) on Wednesday at his Senate confirmation hearing for the role of attorney general. In his opening remarks, Lewis recalled growing up in rural Alabama during a time when he couldn't legally drink from the same drinking fountains or walk on the same side of the street as white Americans.
"We can pretend that the law is blind, we can pretend that it is even-handed, but if we are honest with ourselves, we know that we are called upon daily by the people we represent to help them deal with unfairness in how the law is written and enforced," Lewis said. "Those who are committed to equal justice in our society wonder whether Sen. Sessions' calls for law and order would mean today what it meant in Alabama when I was coming up back then."
Lewis' testimony came late in Sessions' hearing, a point that was not lost on Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who spoke next. "To have a senator [Cory Booker], a House member, and a living civil rights legend testify at the end of all of this is the equivalent of being made to go to the back of the bus," he said. Jeva Lange
Watergate is burning.
Fire at the Watergate residential building, view from @TheAtlantic HQ. pic.twitter.com/kNfokFPcJT
— Patrick Garrigan (@PatrickGarrigan) January 11, 2017
The fire broke out about 1:40 p.m. EST in the infamous D.C. complex known for break-ins, wiretapping, and loaning its suffix to lesser scandals involving pizza or football. Having originated in a vacant residence on the 13th floor, the blaze was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters and nobody was injured — unless, of course, you consider the whole thing to be a giant, depressing metaphor. Jeva Lange