Former CIA chief suggests that U.S. intelligence must believe parts of the Trump Russia dossier
On Wednesday night, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he had assured President-elect Donald Trump that he was dismayed by the release of the "private security document" alleging Russian ties with and dirt on Trump. Clapper also told Trump he does "not believe the leaks came from within" the U.S. intelligence community. On CNN on Wednesday, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell said that's likely true, noting that the dossier released by BuzzFeed was raw intelligence from a former British spy and not the two-page summary presented to Trump last Friday (also, U.S. intelligence agents would likely have been more careful redacting sensitive information).
CNN's Christiane Amanpour asked what we can learn from this development. "I was a bit surprised that our intelligence community would take a private document and summarize it for the president and president-elect if they didn't know anything about the credibility of the information in it — that would be, quite frankly, unprecedented," Morell said. "If there was some reason why they thought some part of it or certain aspects of it were credible, if they'd done some work, then it might make sense to bring it to his attention and say, 'You need to know this, we're working on this, we have some reason to believe that certain aspects of this are credible, we just don't know which one it is right now.'"
Amanpour suggested the dossier's files are either explosively true or libelously false, and Morell took the middle road. "Or certain parts of it might be true and certain parts of it might be false," he said. He read all 18 documents Tuesday night, he said, "and I felt myself transformed back into an intelligence analyst at CIA, and I felt like I was reading raw intelligence reports from sources." Some bits of information he knew were true, other "small bits" he knew to be false, and a lot he had no idea about: "This is what you see when you look at raw intelligence. And, very important to remember, sources — even the best CIA sources — get things wrong all the time," and raw intelligence doesn't mean much without corroboration. His "bottom line," Morell said, is that he doesn't know what's true in the dossier and what's not, and doesn't know how much or for how long the FBI has been investigating this — or what they might have found. Watch below. Peter Weber
And now a word from our sponsors:
Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L.Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L.Bean. @LBPerfectMaine
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump's out-of-the-blue promotion of Maine-based retailer L.L. Bean arrives even as the company has frantically tried to backtrack and distance itself from Linda Bean, a pro-Trump member of the company's board of directors. (Never mind the fact that Trump linked to Bean's Maine lifestyle company in his tweet instead of the actual L.L. Bean account).
Your “trump is a Twitter savant” takes need to account for the fact that he just linked to a lobster restaurant, not @LLBean https://t.co/7usLLds7l7
— Alex Hern (@alexhern) January 12, 2017
The Bean family, employees, and customers "represent the full spectrum of political and social views," L.L. Bean said in a statement last Friday after it came out that Linda Bean contributed $60,000 to Making America Great Again LLC. "The L.L. Bean company does not endorse political candidates, nor do we take positions on political matters or make political contributions," a spokeswoman said. Jeva Lange
Russia has made moves to decriminalize domestic violence, Politico reports. The bill passed Russia's lower house of parliament with 368 lawmakers in favor, one vote against, and one abstention.
Conservative politician Yelena Mizulina is behind the bill, claiming "in the traditional family culture in Russia, parent-child relationships are built on the authority of the parents' power … The laws should support that family tradition." Mizulina also successfully pushed through Russia's controversial "gay propaganda" law, which made it illegal to talk to minors about LGBT themes or issues, including those that pertain to health.
In 2016, Russia decriminalized assault and battery in cases that did not lead to actual bodily harm, and the move to decriminalize "battery within the family" from a criminal offense to an administrative one is argued to be an issue of consistency. If the law were to pass, domestic violence would give an offender a fine, community service, or a short term in prison. Repeat offenses in a single year could lead to criminal charges.
"If you slap your mischievous kid, you're threatened with up to two years [in prison]," Mizulina said. "But if your neighbor beats your child — everything ends with an administrative punishment. How many more families will waste police resources, while the duma discusses [the proposed changes]? … There are 20 million families with children in the Russian Federation. All of them are in danger." Jeva Lange
Apple is planning to expand from iPhones and laptops to original television shows and movies, people familiar with the decisions told The Wall Street Journal. The original content is an attempt to boost the appeal of Apple Music, a $10-a-month streaming service that is dwarfed by Spotify.
Apple is reportedly already in talks with producers about buying the rights to scripted television shows, aiming to nab programs comparable to Westworld on HBO or Stranger Things on Netflix, The Wall Street Journal reports. Movies, while further down the line than TV, are also being discussed with "people in Hollywood."
Because it is looking at just a handful of carefully selected shows, and potentially films, it doesn't appear Apple is preparing to spend the hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars it would need to spend annually to become a direct competitor to Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Video, or premium cable networks.
Rather, it would escalate the arms race between Apple Music and Spotify, which both offer essentially the same catalog of tens of millions of songs, by adding other content that could distinguish Apple's service. [The Wall Street Journal]
The company is aiming to have scripted content available on the service by the end of 2017. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump has assured Americans that despite taxpayers initially funding his border wall, Mexico will eventually reimburse the cost. "I don't feel like waiting a year or year and a half. We're going to start building. Mexico in some form — and there are many different forms — will reimburse us and they will reimburse us for the cost of the wall," Trump told the media at his first press conference in nearly six months on Wednesday.
But contrary to the president-elect's insistence, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto explained that would not be the case later in the day, Politico reports. "It is evident that we have some differences with the new government of the United States, like the topic of the wall, that Mexico of course will not pay," Peña Nieto told foreign diplomats in a speech.
It was not the first time Peña Nieto has taken a firm stance on the issue; after a September meeting with Trump, he insisted "I made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall." Jeva Lange
BuzzFeed editor Ben Smith defends decision to publish Trump Russia file, rejects 'fake news' label
BuzzFeed News has gotten a lot of pushback for publishing an unverified, at least partly wrong dossier put together by a former British MI6 spy suggesting Russia has compromising material on President-elect Donald Trump, who called BuzzFeed a "failing pile of garbage" on Wednesday for publishing the "fake news." NBC political director Chuck Todd didn't necessarily disagree with Trump, and told BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith so on MTP Daily Wednesday evening.
"You talk about context and you talk about putting responsibility on the readers, but at the same time, don't you have the responsibility of not spreading false information?" Todd asked. "I know this was not your intent — I've known you a long time — but you just published fake news." Smith disagreed. "I think people love to throw the phrase 'fake news' around to diminish anything they don't like," he said, "but this was a real story about a real document that was really being passed around between the very top officials of this country. And then the question you say is, okay — it's okay for you, Chuck Todd, to see this document, it's okay for me to see it, it's okay for John McCain, okay for the CIA — why is not okay for your audience?"
Smith said he made the decision to publish because everybody from news outlets to retired Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was alluding to these mysterious secret documents and "I think this is a place where sunlight is a disinfectant, where it is important to show your audience what you have." When Todd protested that what BuzzFeed did really hurts the credibility of the news media, Smith called such squeamishness a "luxury" from an earlier, pre-internet time. "There was an era when you would be the gatekeeper of information, and you would say to your audience, 'Trust us, we're keeping things from you, we have lots of secrets we're not telling you, you should trust us,'" he said. "I think you could say that was a good era, that was a bad era, that is not the present day." Todd was aggressively unconvinced. Watch below. Peter Weber
President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet hearings continue Thursday with secretary of defense nominee James Mattis, secretary of housing and development nominee Ben Carson, and CIA director nominee Mike Pompeo.
While ABC News reports that Rep. Pompeo (R-Kan.), a member of the House intelligence committee, is expected to face friendly questioners Thursday morning, if confirmed, he would be responsible for the daunting task of mending relations between Trump and the U.S. intelligence community, which Trump has repeatedly dismissed and discredited.
Pompeo has also supported controversial measures, such as waterboarding, and called for increased government surveillance in the face of terrorism. He has also been a critic of President Barack Obama's Iran deal, warning that it is "empowering an Iranian regime that is intent on destroying America."
Carson is likely to be confirmed easily as well, although he will face a "laundry list" of questions from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Mattis is "well-liked" but will face obstacles such as requiring a waiver to be confirmed due to the fact that retired military officers are not allowed to lead the Pentagon for seven years after retirement, and he retired in 2013. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming press secretary, Sean Spicer, conflated CNN's report about unverified intelligence presented to Trump about Russian blackmail material on him and BuzzFeed's publishing of the entire unsubstantiated dossier. Anderson Cooper began his heated and entertaining interview with Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway by futilely asking for clarification: "Do you acknowledge here and now that CNN did not release the 35-page unsubstantiated claims against Donald Trump and it was misleading and untrue for Sean Spicer to suggest otherwise?" She would not. "CNN went first yesterday," Conway said, and BuzzFeed went second."
"We didn't report what BuzzFeed reported," Cooper protested. Conway said that CNN's headline on Tuesday "is just false," and to prove it she cited "NBC News reports" and "tweets from people at Politico." Cooper pointed out the NBC News article just says the dossier summary was not verbally presented to Trump, something CNN did not assert. "Anderson, CNN went first and had this breathless report, you know, everybody said it was a 'bombshell,'" Conway said, and when Cooper noted that CNN never referred to it as a bombshell, Conway said that Seth Meyers had called it that on Late Night.
"What you're saying doesn't make sense," Cooper told Conway. "On the one hand you're saying our reporting is inaccurate, on the other hand you're saying you don't know if it was in the intelligence briefing and you can't say even if you did know." "I can tell you credible news reports today say it was not in there," she replied. "An NBC News report based on one source," Cooper said. "And what is yours based on?" Conway asked. "Multiple sources, and The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal as well say it," Cooper said.
"I get why politically it makes sense for you to link CNN to what BuzzFeed did," Cooper said, but it's apples and oranges. Conway argued that CNN is complicit because a story on its website linked to the BuzzFeed article, and "I think if you link to something on your website, you're reporting it." She never did say what CNN got wrong, but she did find a way to tie up loose ends. "CNN and BuzzFeed have a lot in common," she said, because "you both were absolutely convinced and told all of your viewers that Hillary Clinton was going to win this election." Peter Weber