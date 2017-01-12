Former spy who compiled Trump dossier goes into hiding

The former spy who compiled an unverified dossier on President-elect Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia hastily went into hiding just before The Wall Street Journal revealed his identity Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Christopher Steele, 52, a former British MI6 officer, wrote the set of memos last year when he was hired to dig up dirt on Trump's past during the presidential campaign.

A friend of Steele's told The Telegraph that Steele was "terrified for his family and his family's safety" after learning his identify was to be revealed. "According to neighbors and news reports, Mr. Steele hurriedly left his home in Surrey, a county southwest of London, on Wednesday to avoid attention or possible retribution once his identity as the author of the dossier was revealed," The New York Times reports.

Trump has denied all the information in the dossier, including that Russia has tapes that they could use to blackmail him. The Kremlin also denied having collected any such material. Jeva Lange