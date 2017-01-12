Department of Justice to investigate certain pre-election FBI, DOJ actions

The inspector general of the Department of Justice announced Thursday that the department will review certain actions taken by the DOJ as well as the FBI before last year's presidential election. In a statement, the department said it would investigate, among other things, FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate last July and his letters to Congress on Oct. 28, 2016, and Nov. 6, 2016, regarding the investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server.
Also up for review are whether FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe "should have been recused from participating in certain investigative matters," whether Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Peter Kadzik "improperly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign," whether the FBI's Twitter account was "influenced by improper considerations," and whether employees of the DOJ and FBI "improperly disclosed non-public information." You can read the Department of Justice's full statement announcing the review below. Kimberly Alters
Justice Department's IG announces review of misconduct allegations leading up to 2016 election pic.twitter.com/XvpbxPZ8ZB
— Alex Romano (@alexromano) January 12, 2017
Democratic congresswoman to ditch Trump's inauguration in favor of 'organizing and preparing for resistance'
Not every Democrat is following in Hillary Clinton's footsteps and attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. On Thursday, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) joined a handful of other Democratic lawmakers who have announced they will be boycotting the Jan. 20 ceremony.
In a statement, Lee said she "will not be celebrating or honoring an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia, and bigotry to the White House" and who will "normalize the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party." Instead, Lee announced she will be "organizing and preparing for resistance":
Dem Rep. Barbara Lee will boycott Trump's inauguration: "I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance." pic.twitter.com/44bgxzB60I
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 12, 2017
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.), Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), and Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) cited similar reasons for RSVP-ing "no" to Trump's inauguration. Gutiérrez said in a statement, "I could not look at my wife, my daughters, or my grandson in the eye if I sat there and attended." Huffman said he could not "sit passively and politely applaud" as Trump's term begins, while Clark cited discussions with "hundreds" of her constituents, who she said "are fearful that the anti-woman, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, and divisive promises that drove the Trump campaign will become the policies affecting the health and safety of every American." Becca Stanek
Amazon on Thursday announced an ambitious plan to add more than 100,000 new full-time, full-benefit jobs to its already massive U.S. labor force in the next 18 months. As of last year, the e-commerce behemoth employed more than 180,000 workers across the country — up from just 30,000 workers in 2011.
NEW: Amazon to create more than 100,000 new, full-time, full-benefit jobs across the U.S. over the next 18 months. pic.twitter.com/tamIj6T5tw
— ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2017
Many of the new posts will go towards filling new fulfillment centers which are being constructed in California, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and other states. These new opportunities are intended "for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education, and skill levels," the company said in a statement. In addition to warehouse workers, Amazon will also offer new roles in "cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics."
The announcement comes just a month after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and a dozen other tech giants met with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss innovation, trade deals, and job creation. Over the holidays, the online retailer also hired over 120,000 temporary workers to meet its Christmas rush needs and indicated plans to keep thousands of those new workers as full-time employees. Kelly Gonsalves
There's an upside to inclement winter weather, northern California is realizing: It can end historic, punishing droughts.
On Thursday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist David Miskus declared that "the drought is over in northern California," as this week's U.S. Drought Monitor showed less than 60 percent of California was experiencing drought. Currently, 42 percent of the state is classified as not experiencing drought conditions, a huge improvement from the just 3 percent that was drought-less this time last year. This is the first time since 2013 that so little of the state is experiencing an active drought.
The progress comes thanks to "a series of relentless storms this winter," The Mercury News reports, which helped return "nearly all of northern California from the Santa Cruz Mountains to the Oregon border ... to normal water conditions." Northern California experienced heavy storms this past week, and has been deluged with wet weather throughout the winter.
Still, the Golden State is not out of the woods yet: Drought conditions are still severe in southern California, with Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and parts of Los Angeles County in the most dire straits. Officials say the state's future hinges on snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains, which provides water to the state during the warmer seasons; this winter's storms boosted the snowpack "to 158 percent of normal," the Los Angeles Times reports, making a "significant dent" in the state's years-long drought, though there are still "serious water woes to the south." Kimberly Alters
The former spy who compiled an unverified dossier on President-elect Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia hastily went into hiding just before The Wall Street Journal revealed his identity Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Christopher Steele, 52, a former British MI6 officer, wrote the set of memos last year when he was hired to dig up dirt on Trump's past during the presidential campaign.
A friend of Steele's told The Telegraph that Steele was "terrified for his family and his family's safety" after learning his identify was to be revealed. "According to neighbors and news reports, Mr. Steele hurriedly left his home in Surrey, a county southwest of London, on Wednesday to avoid attention or possible retribution once his identity as the author of the dossier was revealed," The New York Times reports.
Trump has denied all the information in the dossier, including that Russia has tapes that they could use to blackmail him. The Kremlin also denied having collected any such material. Jeva Lange
Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis seemed to walk back his previous objections to women serving in the military during his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday regarding his nomination for secretary of defense. As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) pointed out in her questioning of Mattis, he has previously questioned whether women could handle the "atavistic primitive world" of the infantry, and he has also suggested it isn't appropriate to "mix love, affection, whatever you call it" with combat.
But on Thursday, Mattis suggested he has "no plan to oppose women in any aspect of our military." His sole concern, he said, is that everyone in the military meets the expected standards. "The standards are the standards, and when people meet the standards, that's the end of the discussion on that," Mattis said.
He expressed a similar stance on the participation of LGBT individuals in the military. "My concern is the readiness of the force," Mattis said. He added: "Frankly senator, I've never cared much about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with."
Catch a snippet of the exchange between Mattis and Gillibrand below. Becca Stanek
LIVE: Mattis says he has no plans to oppose women in any aspect of U.S. military, including integration into all combat roles pic.twitter.com/5wmRwy9gav
— Reuters Live (@ReutersLive) January 12, 2017
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Thursday to discuss their joint bill to defund the United Nations over its resolution condemning Israeli settlement-building. But first, Graham cleared the air: "I want to apologize to Ted for saying he should be killed on the Senate floor."
Their chummy demeanor should be surprising to anyone who followed last year's race for the Republican nomination. Graham spent the better part of 2016 throwing barbs at his political adversary: In addition to joking about Cruz's murder during a congressional dinner last February, Graham has called Cruz a "political opportunist," labeled his Syria policy ideas the "dumbest" ever, and said the Texas senator has been "just as wrong as Obama, if not worse." When asked whom he would support for president — Donald Trump or Cruz — Graham said the decision was akin to "being shot or poisoned." And when Graham finally did endorse Cruz, he said it was only as a way to stop Trump.
But as of Thursday, it seems that's all water under the bridge. "The love is everywhere," Graham said after throwing two enthusiastic thumbs up. If HBO ever resurrects True Detective, I think we have our next buddy pairing. Watch the bromance in full bloom below. Lauren Hansen
ICYMI: @LindseyGrahamSC & @SenTedCruz on @Morning_Joe about bill to defund the UN in response to treatment of Israel https://t.co/pcadsVUuUX
— Taylor Reidy (@taylor_reidy) January 12, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.), confirmed Thursday that "everything I've seen suggests" the intelligence community's report on the Russian hacking "is an analytical product that is sound."
Trump’s CIA director nominee Mike Pompeo says the intelligence on Russian hacking “is sound” https://t.co/rSPTjKm7BM https://t.co/H2RI7M0ojG
— CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) pushed Pompeo further: "In your personal opinion, are Vladimir Putin and the Russians looking at all of this and saying, 'We've done a really good job of creating chaos, division, instability in the American political process?" he asked.
"I have no doubt that the discourse that's been taking place is something that Vladimir Putin would look at and say, 'Wow, that was among the objectives that I had,'" Pompeo agreed. "It shouldn't surprise any of us at all that the leadership inside of Russia views this as something that might well redound to their benefit." Jeva Lange
"No doubt" Putin is trying to "sow doubt among the American political community," Pompeo says at confirmation hearing to become CIA director pic.twitter.com/5me8npSHWD
— Global News (@ofirzarfati) January 12, 2017