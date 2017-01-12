To mark the end of her time in the White House, Sunny Obama bit a guest

The Obama family has a reputation for being thoughtful, warm, and welcoming. Then, there's Sunny.

The Obama's four-year-old Portuguese Water Dog bit an 18-year-old girl visiting Malia Obama on Monday, TMZ reports, leaving her with a gash under her eye that required stitches from the Obamas' family physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson. TMZ says the unidentified friend bent down to pet and kiss Sunny, who responded by chomping down on her face. Bo, the original first dog, was not involved.

The young woman chronicled the aftermath of her bite on Snapchat, captioning one image "I f—ing hate Sunny" and another "Malia thinks it's funny." The breed is not typically aggressive, but during a week where the president, first lady, and their daughters have been hogging the headlines, a Portuguese Water Dog's gotta do what a Portuguese Water Dog's gotta do. Catherine Garcia