President Trump's Mar-a-Lago just doubled its initiation fee

Weeks before President Trump took office, Trump Organization's Mar-a-Lago resort doubled its initiation fees. As of Jan. 1, it now costs $200,000 to join the resort in Palm Beach, Florida — on top of the $14,000 a year in membership dues.
The resort had reportedly "been considering an increase for some time," CNBC reported. However, the drastic price increase shortly after Trump was elected president has raised eyebrows:
But the timing is likely to add to criticism that the Trump Organization is trying to benefit from the president's election.
Either way, a membership at Mar-a-Lago now includes a chance to mingle with the 45th president. Trump plans to use the resort as his occasional "Winter White House." He has visited twice since his election — first for Thanksgiving and then over Christmas and New Year holidays. [CNBC]
Apparently, initiation fees were once $200,000, before they were slashed to half of that in 2012, reportedly because of a "decline in memberships," CNBC reported. It's not clear if this latest increase is due to a huge new surge. Becca Stanek
Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) confirmed Wednesday during an interview on CNN that she did meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on a recent "fact finding" trip to Syria. Gabbard said she did not initially plan on meeting with Assad, but took the opportunity when it arose because of her concern for the Syrian people. She claims she talked about "peace" with Assad, and also noted that she learned from the people of Syria that "there are no moderate rebels."
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met with Assad in Syria, she explains to @jaketapper https://t.co/5icnGfi3Tf https://t.co/gjVYuS4pas
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 25, 2017
CNN's Jake Tapper pressed Gabbard on whether she had any hesitations meeting with a man "responsible for thousands of deaths and millions of people being displaced during this five-year-long civil war," and specifically whether she had considered that meeting with Assad as a member of Congress may give him "enhanced credibility." "Whatever you think about President Assad, the fact is that he is the president of Syria," Gabbard said. "In order for any peace agreement ... there has to be a conversation with him."
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: "There has to be a conversation" with Assad https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L https://t.co/h7tDzPoL5D
— CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2017
Gabbard followed up her remarks on CNN with a statement released Wednesday reiterating her concern for ending the war. Foreign Policy noted earlier this month that Gabbard's trip was "exceedingly rare," while Politico's Jake Sherman pointed out that Gabbard is "277th in seniority in the House," which "has limited influence in foreign policy." House leadership was apparently not aware of Gabbard's trip.
Some reporters have questioned whether Gabbard's meeting may have violated the Logan Act, which prohibits any citizen "without authority of the United States" from "any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof ... in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States." Becca Stanek
Shortly after signing two executive orders on immigration Wednesday, President Donald Trump vowed to "get the bad ones out." "The day is over when they can stay in our country and wreak havoc," Trump said while speaking at the Department of Homeland Security about his plans to crackdown on immigration. "We are going to get them out and get them out fast." Trump said he was doing this because of his duty "to protect the lives of the American people," and insisted that "when it comes to public safety, there is no place for politics."
Trump went on to explain that he will "work within the existing system" to reinforce current immigration laws, and emphasized the importance of a strong border. "A nation without borders is not a nation," Trump said. "Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders."
Trump's executive orders direct funding towards the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and revoke federal grants for sanctuary cities and U.S. cities that are not enforcing federal immigration laws. Trump indicated in an interview Wednesday that construction of the wall will begin in "months."
Watch a snippet of Trump's speech below. Becca Stanek
Trump at DHS: “A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the US gets back control of its borders.” https://t.co/qtcQjrpI22
— CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2017
Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died of pneumonia, her longtime publicist said Wednesday. She was 80. One of the biggest stars of the 1960s and '70s, Moore appeared in countless TV shows and movies, including The Dick Van Dyke Show; Ordinary People, for which she received an Oscar nomination; and the eponymous The Mary Tyler Moore Show, one of the first shows to feature a single, working woman, which turned Moore into an icon for the feminist movement.
Throughout her career, Moore won seven Emmys. She was also a producer and an advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Becca Stanek
While visiting the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, President Trump signed two executive orders on immigration. The first order directs federal funding to the construction of the U.S. border wall, a key promise of Trump's presidential campaign. Trump indicated in an interview with ABC News' David Muir set to air Wednesday night that construction on the wall will begin in "months," and he repeated his claim that Mexico will reimburse the U.S. for "100 percent" of the wall's costs.
The second order revokes federal grants from "sanctuary cities" and any U.S. city not enforcing federal immigration laws. "This is border security. We've been talking about this from the beginning. This is going to bring it over the top," Trump said Wednesday while signing the orders.
Trump is also expected in the coming days to issue orders temporarily banning refugees from certain countries and suspending visas for people from several Middle Eastern and North African countries. Becca Stanek
Hours before President Trump declared he was launching a "major investigation into voter fraud, including those registered to vote in two states," the Herald-Tribune broke the news that Trump's senior White House adviser Steve Bannon is, in fact, registered to vote in both Florida and New York. Bannon did not vote in both states, which would be against the law; he only voted in New York.
However, his dual registration does appear to be in conflict with the U.S. government's stated rules on voting:
You can't be registered to vote in more than one place at a time. When you register to vote in a new location, you'll be asked for your previous address. Your new election office will send a cancellation form to your previous election office. [USA.gov]
The rule does seem to suggest the onus would fall on the Florida election office — and not on Bannon — to have cancelled his Florida voter registration after he registered in New York. And Bannon is far from the only American registered to vote in two states: A 2012 Pew Research Center study estimated that 2.75 million Americans are registered in "more than one state."
New York State's Board of Elections specifies on its official website under "qualifications to register to vote" that a person cannot "claim the right to vote elsewhere." This isn't the first time Bannon's voter registration has made the news: Last summer, it was reported that Bannon's registered address in Florida was a vacant home he never lived in, though The Guardian reported he's since changed his Florida address to that of a friend. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump revealed in a sit-down interview with ABC News' David Muir that construction for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall will begin in "months." Trump indicated negotiations between Mexico and the U.S. will begin "relatively soon," and he maintained that Mexico would pay for the wall "100 percent," despite its numerous indications to the contrary. "We'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico," Trump said in the interview; he had previously claimed Mexico would pay for the wall outright, but has since backed off that assertion.
Trump is expected to introduce several executive actions on immigration Wednesday, including "tightening border security and reappropriating federal money to begin construction on the border wall," Time reported.
The entirety of Trump's interview with Muir will air Wednesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET. Catch the preview below. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump has now spent five straight nights living at the White House, and it's already starting to feel like home, The New York Times reports. Even his morning routine starts the same as it did in New York:
[Trump's] mornings, he said, are spent as they were in Trump Tower. He rises before 6 a.m., watches television tuned to a cable channel in a small dining room in the West Wing, and looks through the morning newspapers: The New York Times, The New York Post, and now The Washington Post.
But his meetings now begin at 9 a.m., earlier than they used to, which significantly curtails his television time. Still, Mr. Trump, who does not read books, is able to end his evenings with plenty of television.
In between, Mr. Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office and has meetings in the West Wing. [The New York Times]
Alas, even the leader of the free world needs to curb his TV time — though Trump's aides are reportedly begging him to watch less. Jeva Lange