Former Bush administration official ominously warns Trump's presidency 'will probably end in calamity'
A former Bush administration State Department counselor is sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump: "It will not get better," writes Eliot A. Cohen at The Atlantic. "It will get worse, as power intoxicates Trump and those around him."
The piece follows up President Trump's first week in office, which ended in widespread protests over an executive order banning legal U.S. residents from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States. Cohen's outlook is grim:
[Trump's presidency] will probably end in calamity — substantial domestic protest and violence, a breakdown of international economic relationships, the collapse of major alliances, or perhaps one or more new wars (even with China) on top of the ones we already have. It will not be surprising in the slightest if his term ends not in four or in eight years, but sooner, with impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment. The sooner Americans get used to these likelihoods, the better. [The Atlantic]
"In the end, however, [Trump] will fail," Cohen adds. "He will fail because however shrewd his tactics are, his strategy is terrible — The New York Times, the CIA, Mexican Americans, and all the others he has attacked are not going away." Read the rest at The Atlantic. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump is the fastest U.S. president to ever reach majority disapproval ratings since Gallup began keeping track, the Los Angeles Times reports. Trump is approved of by 45 percent of the country, with 48 percent disapproving of him over his first several days in office.
It took Trump just eight days to reach majority disapproval. By comparison, it took former President Barack Obama 936 days, and former President George W. Bush 1,205 days to hit the same low. Jeva Lange
Days until achieving MAJORITY disapproval from @Gallup
Reagan: 727
Bush I: 1336
Clinton: 573
Bush II: 1205
Obama: 936
Trump: 8. days. pic.twitter.com/kv2fy0Qsbp
— Will Jordan (@williamjordann) January 29, 2017
White House justifies Steve Bannon's seat on the National Security Council by noting he was in the Navy
President Trump raised eyebrows and hackles on Saturday night when he reorganized the National Security Council (NSC), naming chief strategist Stephen Bannon as a member of the top-tier "principals committee" and apparently demoting the director of national intelligence and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — the nation's top intelligence and military officials, respectively — to members who "shall attend where issues pertaining to their responsibilities and expertise are to be discussed."
The NSC is "effectively the central nervous system of the U.S. foreign policy and national security apparatus," David Rothkopf, CEO of Foreign Policy's publisher and an expert on the NSC, writes in The Washington Post. The principals committee is the body that presents security options directly to the president and also, according to a 2011 Reuters article, finalizes the kill-or-capture list of militants. Rothkopf calls the elevation of Bannon and effective demotion of Gen. Joseph Dunford and whoever replaces DNI James Clapper "deeply worrisome," especially given Bannon's lack of national security experience and Trump's reputed dislike of taking advice "when it contradicts his own views."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer pushed back on the criticism on ABC's This Week, arguing that Trump was "streamlining" decision-making, adding that Bannon is "a former Naval officer" with "a tremendous understanding of the world and the geopolitical landscape that we have now." Bannon served seven years in the Navy in the 1970s and '80s before turning to banking, movie production, and running a far-right website. As for sidelining Dunford, Spicer said, "The president gets plenty of information from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff."
A senior NSC official told The Washington Post on Sunday that the DNI and Dunford "are invited as attendees to every single NSC meeting," adding, "There's nowhere in that document that says they are excluded." You can watch the White House chief of staff make a similar argument to an incredulous Chuck Todd in the CNN roundup below.
Former President Barack Obama's strategist David Axelrod controversially sat in on some NSC meetings, but there has traditionally been what NPR security editor Philip Ewing calls "a Great Wall of China-separation" between the presidents' political team and nonpartisan specialists. George W. Bush banned his chief strategist, Karl Rove, from NSC meetings because, former Bush chief of staff Josh Bolton explained last fall, he wanted to send a strong signal that the decisions he was "making that involve life and death for the people in uniform will not be tainted by any political decisions." Peter Weber
President Donald Trump on Monday blamed a Delta Airlines computer outage, protesters, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for the chaos, panic, and disarray caused by his executive order restricting entry into the U.S. by people coming from seven predominantly Muslim nations, including legal U.S. residents.
Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
The Department of Homeland Security reported Saturday that 375 travelers were impacted with 109 specifically denied entry at that time, while 173 others were denied boarding U.S.-bound planes. An estimated 325,000 people fly daily into the U.S. Trump appeared to be citing a Delta outage that began at 9:15 p.m. ET on Sunday and caused temporary delays. The Federal Aviation Administration said international flights were not affected by the automation issue.
In a third tweet, Trump added: "There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!" Jeva Lange
The Iraqi parliament has approved a "reciprocity measure" banning Americans from entering Iraq in response to President Donald Trump's inclusion of the nation in his immigration ban, The Associated Press reports. Iraq had initially appeared as if it was not going to move forward with such a ban while Iran indicated it intends to institute its own version of a reciprocal ban, the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry said Saturday.
Iraq said Sunday that it understands why Trump issued the executive order but asked that America's "special relationship" with Iraq, where the U.S. has been at war since 2003, be taken into consideration. "This decision by the U.S. is arbitrary," Intisar Al-Jabbouri, a member of parliament from northern Iraq, said according to Time. "The Iraqi government has the right to reciprocate."
The ban could impact American aid workers as well as contractors and journalists currently working in the nation. Additionally, some 5,000 U.S. military personnel aiding in the fight against the Islamic State could be affected.
"If Iraq were to ban U.S. citizens from traveling to Iraq it would have devastating consequences for our fight against ISIS, al-Qaeda, and other terrorist organizations," said Chris Harmer, a senior analyst at the Institute for the Study of War. "That's just in the short term." Jeva Lange
On Sunday, Benoit Hamon easily won the presidential primary runoff to represent France's ruling Socialist Party in upcoming elections, beating more centrist former Prime Minister Manuel Valls 58 percent to 41 percent. Hamon, a former education minister, was the most left-leaning of the seven candidates in last week's first round, and he surged to frontrunner status by promising to champion a universal income for all French citizens, legalize marijuana, scrap a labor law pushed through by President Francois Hollande, and bring other political change. The Los Angeles Times calls Hamon "a Gallic Bernie Sanders," though he is only 49 and an actual socialist.
Hollande's deep unpopularity is expected to hurt the Socialists in the spring election, against center-right Republican Francois Fillon, far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, and independent former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron. Hamon urged other leftist parties to unite behind him. Peter Weber
When President Trump signed an executive order Friday evening suspending all travel to the U.S. by refugees and visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries, it appears to have caught just about everyone outside a tight circle of advisers in the White House by surprise. On Sunday night, there still seemed to be confusion among Border and Customs Patrol agents at various airports around the country, with the White House giving shifting directives, federal judges putting holds on parts of Trump's executive order, and the White House insisting that the judicial orders don't affect the executive order. "It is clear from the confusion at airports across our nation that President Trump's executive order was not properly vetted," said Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday afternoon.
Guidance on how to process permanent legal residents — those with green cards — was particularly fluid, with some green-card holders blocked from boarding flights and others detained once arriving at U.S. airports. On Saturday, an unidentified senior administration official said that green card holders from the seven targeted countries would have to receive waivers before returning home or traveling abroad, but on Sunday morning, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said "the executive order doesn't affect green card holders moving forward."
Finally, on Sunday night, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly stepped in, ordering that — pursuant to the authority granted him in Trump's executive order — "I hereby deem the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest," and so the default will be allowing all green card holders in unless there is "significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare."
The same anonymous senior administration official told reporters on Sunday night that "nothing has changed" from the statement he'd issued on Saturday about needing a "waiver," blaming the confusion on "a semantic debate about the meaning of the word 'exemption,'" fed by CNN. "It really is a massive success story in terms of implementation on every single level," the senior administration official said of the executive order. Peter Weber
Over the weekend, the American Civil Liberties Union received $24,164,691 from 356,306 online donations — a hefty sum considering the nonprofit organization typically only receives $4 million a year from online donations.
"I've never seen anything like this," executive director Anthony Romero told Yahoo News early Sunday, when the fundraising total was at $10 million. "People are fired up and want to be engaged." On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning entry into the United States by travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and halting the refugee program, and the next day, the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of two Iraqi men detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. A federal judge blocked part of the order, and the men were released.
Since Nov. 8, the ACLU's membership has doubled to 1 million members, Slate reports. The organization can expect to see even more money roll in — celebrities like Sia and Rosie O'Donnell have said they will match up to $100,000 in donations, and actress Sarah Paulson used her acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night to urge people to donate. Catherine Garcia