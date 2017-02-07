Report: Syria's Assad has secretly executed up to 13,000 civilians at a single prison since 2011
United Nations investigators determined a year ago that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government has been "exterminating" thousands of civilian detainees in the country's civil war, and in August, Amnesty International put a number on those extrajudicial deaths, estimating that at least 17,732 detainees at the Saydnaya military prison and other government facilities died from regular beatings, torture, and depravation from 2011 through 2015. On Tuesday, Amnesty International reported that another 5,000 to 13,000 detainees at Saydnaya prison alone were hanged in groups of 20 to 50 once or twice a week during that same period, secretly and in the dead of night.
Amnesty said it based its report on 84 first-hand accounts from former Saydnaya detainees, guards, and officials, plus judges, lawyers, and experts on detention in Syria. According to the accounts, the detainees — most of them civilians suspected of peacefully supporting the opposition — were taken from their cells and told they were being transferred to a civilian jail, then brought to a basement and beaten for two to three hours, transferred to a different part of Saydnaya, located outside Damascus, then given 2-3 minute "trials" before "military field courts," where false confessions produced under torture would lead to death sentences. The grand mufti and Syria's defense minister or army chief of staff must approve the death sentences, Amnesty says.
"The judge will ask the name of the detainee and whether he committed the crime," one former Syrian military court judge told Amnesty. "Whether the answer is yes or no, he will be convicted.... This court has no relation with the rule of law. This is not a court." The detainees are blindfolded throughout the entire process. "Those who are condemned to death do not find out about their sentences until minutes before they are hanged," Amnesty said. "They do not know when or how they will die until the noose was placed around their necks." The hangings last 10 to 15 minutes each, the human rights group says, then the bodies are transported to mass graves.
Assad told journalists last year that detainees are being treated according to Syrian laws, The New York Times notes, but Amnesty's "report corroborates numerous accounts given to the Times by current and former detainees in several prisons across Syria, detailing regular torture and deprivation." You can read more about Assad's "human slaughterhouse" via Amnesty International. Peter Weber
President Trump has been in the White House for more than two weeks now, but he and his team are still settling in, according to a New York Times report on Monday. Stephen Colbert cited some anecdotes from the article on Monday's Late Show, starting with the description of visitors to the White House wandering around trying door handles until they find one that leads to an exit. "Meanwhile, outside, Chris Christie is wandering around seeing if he can find one that lets him in," Colbert said.
"But here's the crazy part — apparently Trump's aides had to meet in the dark because they couldn't figure out how to operate the light switches in the Cabinet room," Colbert said, using a bit of colorful reporting that reporter Maggie Haberman says was supposed to be "endearing." Colbert found it frightening: "Well for the love of God, if you find a big red button, that is not the lights — don't touch it!" To see if things are really that disorganized, Colbert spoke with a purported Trump aide in the West Wing — and you can probably figure out the joke.
After the break, Colbert caught up with Trump's clearly false allegations that 3-5 million illegal Hillary Clinton voters cost him the popular vote. Trump hasn't been talking about that so much lately, but "in the Super Bowl super Bill O'Reilly interview starring Donald Trump as the so-called president, Trump addressed it head-on," he said, playing the clip. The only evidence Trump has ever really cited is the Twitter feed of a Texas businessman, and that guy isn't sharing his "proof" with the public.
"Now, this kind of accusation is called — and I don't want to get too technical here — bulls—t," Colbert said. The largest investigation of U.S. voter impersonation ever found 31 credible cases out of a billion votes cast. "By the way, 31 out of a billion is also my current Yelp review for the Trump administration," he snuck in. Why does Trump keep on bringing this up, "despite zero evidence?" Feelings. "Okay, you know what a major investigation of something that didn't happen sounds like?" Colbert asked. "Sounds like a case for CBS's newest crime drama, CSI: Major Investigation of Something I Read on the Internet." He played a clip, but as with the voter-fraud proof, don't get your hopes up. Watch below. Peter Weber
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is probably the most popular person in Massachusetts after the amazing come-from-behind victory he led in Super Bowl LI on Sunday. Patriots coach Bill Belichick and wide receiver Julian Edelman were on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show Monday night discussing the game, but Jimmy Kimmel was very honored to have Brady on Kimmel Live — sort of. If you know anything about Kimmel's show, you can probably guess the other famous Bostonian who showed up Monday night.
After being escorted out by security, Matt Damon celebrated his "touchdown," and as Kimmel protested, Rich Eisen ruled it a long-delayed win for Damon after years of frustration. Watch Damon gloat and spill Emma Stone's champagne below. Peter Weber
NYT reporter says her viral profile of Trump's White House was 'endearing.' Trump disagrees on Twitter.
Yes, CNN hosted a serious discussion on Monday night over whether President Trump actually owns a bathrobe. This is real life. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer picked out the bathrobe detail from a widely read article in The New York Times about Trump's first two weeks in the White House, asserting that Trump doesn't have or wear a bathrobe so the Times is peddling "fake news." It was the least important and probably least interesting part of the article, but Anderson Cooper asked Times reporter Maggie Haberman about it anyway.
"There's plenty of presidents who have worn bathrobes," Haberman said, and the bathrobe detail was just part of a "panorama" of life in the White House. "I thought it humanized President Trump," Cooper said. "I thought it was a nice profile of the man in the White House being in this new position." Haberman said that's what she and fellow reporter Glenn Thrush were trying to do.
The problem is, Trump "doesn't always want to be humanized," she said. "I think there are certain things he is a little private about, or a little guarded about, or he sees and he thinks they're intended in a different way than they are." The detail about aides not knowing how to turn on the lights in Cabinet room, for example, "frankly, we thought was sort of endearing," she said. "I mean, these people have been there literally two weeks," and they're "conducting this massive shake-up of Washington," as promised, "while kind of building the plane on takeoff."
Trump "is much more isolated than he's used to," Haberman said. "He has never held elected office of any kind before, and the first office he's holding is the presidency." He's living in a new house, she added, "and he's surrounded by this town of people in Washington who he knows sort of sneer at him, and these elected officials who sort of mock him behind his back, and he really wants to be accepted."
I've discovered over the years that potus doesn't always want to be humanized https://t.co/VIpzqozEbt
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 7, 2017
Haberman was clearly trying to be empathetic, but Trump did not appear to see it that way, tweeting soon after the CNN interview aired that "the failing @nytimes was forced to apologize to its subscribers for the poor reporting it did on my election win. Now they are worse!" Peter Weber
President Trump spoke at U.S. Central Command in Florida on Monday, and "surprisingly, he did not order them to nuke the judicial branch," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "But he did make a very bold claim about the media's coverage of terror attacks." He played the clip then paraphrased: "The president is accusing the media of refusing to cover major terrorist attacks. Why? Reasons." Trump's argument "makes perfect sense," Colbert added dryly. "You know the old news adage: If it bleeds, don't talk about it."
But Trump was right about one terrorist attack the press really did not talk about, Colbert said, and when he named it — "the Bowling Green Massacre" — the audience started laughing immediately. That "massacre" was trotted out by Kellyanne Conway last Thursday to justify Trump's immigration ban, and she was right that it was ignored by the media, "on the flimsy excuse that there was no Bowling Green Massacre," Colbert said. "But I think we all remember where we weren't were when we didn't hear that nothing had happened." Conway later said she just made an honest mistake, though she'd made the same mistake at least twice before to two separate publications.
Then, Colbert didn't go all Alex Jones, and it won't make your head spin. "Now I don't want to jump to any conclusions," he said. "Just because it didn't happen doesn't mean that it wasn't an inside job. Think about it: If America isn't going to be attacked, who's most likely not to do it? Us. That's why I'm a Bowling Green truther. I demand that the media not release the reports they did not do on the attacks that did not occur. And I will not rest until they don't." Watch below. Peter Weber
In lawsuit, Melania Trump suggests being first lady is a 'once-in-a-lifetime' business opportunity
On Monday, first lady Melania Trump filed a defamation suit against Mail Media, the owner of Britain's Daily Mail, arguing that a since-retracted article in which the newspaper suggested without evidence that she might have been a high-end "escort" before marrying President Trump has "impugned her fitness to perform her duties as first lady of the United States" and harmed her "commercial brand and her business opportunities," depriving her of a "unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to forge "multimillion dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which [she] is one of the most photographed women in the world."
The new lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan and seeking at least $150 million in damages, expands on an earlier one Trump filed in Maryland in September, before her husband was elected; a judge recently threw out that case over questions of jurisdiction. In Monday's suit, filed by California lawyer Charles Harder, the first lady said her higher profile could have led to a "broad-based commercial brand" selling "apparel accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, skin care, and fragrance." Trump, a model and former brand spokeswoman, has sold her own line of jewelry and skin products before. Harder is the lawyer who sued Gawker Media, winning $140 million and forcing its sale.
This is an unusual argument. "There has never been a first lady of the United States who insinuated that she intended to make a lot of money because of the 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity of being first lady," former White House ethics counsel Richard Painter tells The Washington Post. Painter, who has also criticized President Trump's refusal to substantively distance himself from his own business operations, is part of a lawsuit arguing that Trump's ties to his business violate the Constitution.
The Trump brand also seems to be a mixed bag post-inauguration. The Trump Organization has recently revealed plans to vastly expand its hotels and sharply raise fees at Mar-a-Lago and other Trump clubs, but first daughter Ivanka Trump's apparel and jewelry brands were just dropped by Nordstrom and perhaps Neiman Marcus. Peter Weber
History comes alive at Chaparral Middle School in Diamond Bar, California, where Cornelis Greive, an 84-year-old grandfather, has spent more than 1,000 volunteer hours painting murals of Anne Frank, Amelia Earhart, and Albert Einstein.
Volunteerism at Work! @CMSCougarsDB grandfather Cor Greive is painting a gallery of artwork on campus. Story at: https://t.co/zveVPP7qiE pic.twitter.com/ABOc6VkB22
— Walnut Valley USD (@WVUSD_Tweet) February 3, 2017
"Cor has added a lot of color and really brightened up our campus," Principal Ron Thibodeaux said in a statement. "He's a gem." Greive, who started painting at Chaparral in August, has completed about 20 portraits, and typically finishes each piece in about two hours. He said his goal is to make students, staff, and parents proud of Chaparral, and his favorite paintings there are of Abraham Lincoln and Harry Truman. "They have a lot in common," he said. "Both were denied higher education, but they stayed grounded. They never had any money but were always giving to others."
Greive's granddaughter Grace is a sixth grader at Chaparral, and he also painted several murals at her elementary school (Greive says in two years, he plans on taking his brushes and following her to Diamond Bar High School). "I enjoy it here at school," he said. "I'm painting the walls and they let me get away with it." Catherine Garcia
It only lasted about as long as an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and now, Kanye West has scrubbed his Twitter account of all evidence pointing to his brief bromance with President Trump.
In December, West — who at one point said if he had voted, it would have been for Trump — met with the then-president-elect in New York City, gamely posing for pictures in the Trump Tower lobby and later tweeting that he felt it was "important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change." He also shared that he thought he could influence Trump on "bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago."
TMZ reports that West wasn't happy about several of Trump's recent actions, including his executive order that banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, and he swiftly deleted his pro-Trump tweets. RIP, Trump/West's unlikely friendship, 2016-2017. Catherine Garcia