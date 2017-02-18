President Trump is in Florida for a campaign-style rally

President Trump traveled Friday to Florida, where he will stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort for the weekend and hold a large, campaign-style rally Saturday afternoon. The event is hosted in an airport hangar in Melbourne, Florida, up the coast from the hotel, and about 30,000 people are expected to attend. "It will remind people that he still has a lot of support out there, and he probably needs the reminder," said John Feehery, a Republican strategist, of the rally.

Past presidents have held similar rallies after taking office, though they typically served to promote a specific policy program, like President Obama's Affordable Care Act or President Bush's tax cut plan. Trump does not seem to have a similar issue in mind. "It's a little different with him. His supporters are people who are on a mission. It's a movement. It's a cause. They want to change Washington," said Trump ally Jeffrey Lord. "People loves these [rallies]. It's smart for him to do it."

"Looking forward to the Florida rally tomorrow," Trump tweeted Friday night. "Big crowd expected!" The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern. Bonnie Kristian