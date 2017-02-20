Trump taps Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as new national security adviser

President Donald Trump has named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser, The Associated Press reports. McMaster replaces Michael Flynn, who resigned from the post last week.

The announcement came after Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, interviewing four candidates for the position before settling on McMaster, whom he called "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."

McMaster is a respected military strategist known for his knowledge in counterterrorism, The New York Times reports:

General McMaster is seen as one of the Army's leading intellectuals, first making a name for himself with a searing critique of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for their performance during the Vietnam War and later criticizing the way President George W. Bush's administration went to war in Iraq. [The New York Times]

Flynn resigned after it was revealed that he discussed Russian sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the United States before then President-elect Donald Trump had been inaugurated. Flynn had told Vice President Mike Pence the discussions never happened. Jessica Hullinger