Trump signs executive order creating task forces to identify regulations to repeal

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order placing "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies to help identify "costly and unnecessary regulations." The watchdog groups created by Trump will reportedly have 90 days to examine existing regulations and identify which "can be repealed or modified," The Hill reported.
Trump signed the order shortly after reiterating his pledge to nix "75 percent of the repetitive, horrible regulations that hurt companies [and] hurt jobs" during a speech Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference. At a meeting with business executives last month, Trump suggested he might cut even more than 75 percent of existing regulations.
Trump has already signed an executive order that aims to slash two existing regulations for every new regulation introduced. Becca Stanek
Leaked draft of ObamaCare replacement bill indicates Republicans plan to reduce Medicaid spending, limit subsidies
Politico shed some light on what Republicans may have in mind for their promised ObamaCare replacement plan Friday, when it published the contents of a leaked draft of a House Republican bill:
The legislation would take down the foundation of ObamaCare, including the unpopular individual mandate, subsidies based on people's income, and all of the law's taxes. It would significantly roll back Medicaid spending and give states money to create high-risk pools for some people with pre-existing conditions. Some elements would be effective right away; others not until 2020.
The replacement would be paid for by limiting tax breaks on generous health plans people get at work — an idea that is similar to the ObamaCare "Cadillac tax" that Republicans have fought to repeal. [Politico]
Though House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has promised repeal legislation will be introduced soon, Republicans have been less vocal about how they will go about replacing the Affordable Care Act, which has provided an estimated 20 million Americans with coverage. This draft suggests the GOP is "sticking closely to previous plans floated by Ryan and [Health and Human Services Secretary Tom] Price in crafting their ObamaCare repeal package," Politico reported.
For more details on what changes Republicans might be considering, head over to Politico. Becca Stanek
Major League Baseball returns Friday with the first spring training exhibition games of the season. The pre-season games started a week earlier than normal this year due to the World Baseball Classic, which begins next month.
Going head-to-head Friday afternoon in the Grapefruit League are the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers, the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox, and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees. In the Cactus League, the Cincinnati Reds will face the San Francisco Giants, and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Minnesota Twins later Friday. For a preview of the matchups, you can visit Sports on Earth.
That breeze only means one thing … baseball season! #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/o4DJqQGXFY
— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) February 24, 2017
Regular season baseball kicks off on April 2, with 29 teams seeking to dethrone the reigning World Series champions, the Chicago Cubs. Jeva Lange
The oldest images in the world might have been discovered in France — and they're made of "pixels."
Archaeologists have uncovered 16 stones in a prehistoric camp in France's Vézère Valley, where people belonging to the earliest modern human culture in Europe used to live, The Independent reports. The images on the stones illustrate mammoths and wild cows using a technique shared by computers and televisions, in which a picture is formed using an arrangements of tiny dots. The images from Vézère are estimated to be 38,000 years old.
"It's not so much the final effect that we found interesting, it's the conception of it — the use of individual points to form the body or the outline of a figure," explained New York University Professor Randall White to The Independent. "If you look carefully at the aurochs, there's really a significant control of the line."
The technique of creating an image from small dots would be used again thousands of years later by "pointillists" such as Vincent van Gogh and Georges Seurat. But the images on the prehistoric stones date back to a "very early [time] when people [were] really just beginning to grapple with the production of images," White said. "They have mastered some of the fundamental aspects of line and shape, but there's clearly a long way to go in terms of precise reproductions."
Incredible 38,000-year-old cave art of extinct aurochs may shed light on the early life of modern humans https://t.co/786RpUZ5UA #art pic.twitter.com/LhLwySTRmj
— Flamingosaurus Rex (@theflamingosaur) February 10, 2017
"It's almost digital in its nature," White said. "Why this fixation on dots? I'll admit it's a puzzle." Jeva Lange
President Trump has repeatedly expressed his intent to "get along well" with Russia, although some of his critics worry about exactly how friendly he means to be. Certainly this stunt will do nothing to lessen their concerns: At CPAC on Friday, someone passed out Russian flags emblazoned with the word "Trump" to the audience.
Someone handed out Trump Russian flags on the #CPAC2017 floor before Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/uf1ADMt6ZL
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 24, 2017
#Breitbart Presents #CPAC2017:Crowd at waving these "little" #Trump flags that look exactly like the #Russian flag. https://t.co/9IwZPT7Pmb pic.twitter.com/rfbl6RfGEk
— ronjboyd (@ronjboyd) February 24, 2017
The optics apparently sparked some concern. Staffers quickly confiscated the flags:
Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them. pic.twitter.com/YhPpkwFCNc
— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 24, 2017
Snap Inc.'s Peter Hamby reports that the flags weren't a rogue move by protesters — rather, they were passed out by "unwitting college kids," who, judging by their sense of humor, might want to pick up a copy of next week's New Yorker. Jeva Lange
President Trump vowed Friday that his administration, with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be rounding up "the gang members, the drug dealers, and the criminal aliens and throwing them the hell out of our country." "And we will not let them back in," Trump assured the audience while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the largest annual gathering of conservatives. "They're not coming back in, folks. If they do, they're going to have bigger problems than they've ever dreamt of."
Trump touted his administration's "swift action" to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, and promised construction of a "great, great border wall" will begin very soon. He insisted these steps would allow the U.S. to stop the drugs from "pouring into our country and poisoning our youth." "We get the drugs, they get the money. We get the problems, they get the cash," Trump said. "No good, no good. Going to stop."
Trump's promise came a day after Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Mexico that there would be "no mass deportations."
Catch Trump's comments below, at the 25:45 mark. Becca Stanek
You might say President Trump is a "glass half-full" kind of guy. While complaining about how slow his Cabinet nominees are being confirmed, Trump suggested that "the only good thing" about the Democrats' pushback is "I'm setting records. I love setting records."
President Trump addresses delays in his Cabinet approvals: "I assume we're setting records for that" https://t.co/gP4uJgNncp
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 24, 2017
Senate Democrats are on track to vote against more of Trump's nominees — and cast more total votes against them — than any other first-term president in American history, Newsday reports.
And if Trump can't get enough of those records, he might want to check out another one he's broken: the first-month disapproval rating. Jeva Lange
President Trump slammed the media for protecting their confidential sources during his speech at CPAC on Friday morning. "They have no sources. They just make them up when there are none," Trump told the audience.
As evidence, Trump referred to a nine-source story written by The Washington Post that reported that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had discussed sanctions in phone calls with the Russian ambassador before President Trump's inauguration. Following the report, the White House confirmed Flynn's phone calls and his denial of them to Vice President Mike Pence, which resulted in his resignation:
This is bizarre. Trump says WaPo made up sources on the Flynn story, which resulted in WH confirming story and firing Flynn over it.
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 24, 2017
"I know who they talked to," Trump told the audience. "There were no nine people."
Trump went on to say that journalists should not use anonymous sources in their reporting: "They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use a name," Trump said. "Let their name be put out there ... Let them say it to my face."
Trump at CPAC: I'm only against the "fake news media," they shouldn't be allowed to use unnamed sources https://t.co/JXFn9sZPaB
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 24, 2017
Journalists use anonymous sources to allow people with knowledge of certain situations to speak freely on topics that they might not otherwise be able to discuss. "Anonymous sources are sometimes the only key to unlocking that big story, throwing back the curtain on corruption, fulfilling the journalistic missions of watchdog on the government and informant to the citizens," the Society of Professional Journalists writes.
Even many Republicans agree with these source protections. When he was an Indiana representative, Vice President Mike Pence fought to protect journalists and their sources. Forcing reporters to reveal their anonymous sources, he argued, "chills reporting of the news and restricts the free flow of information to the public." Jeva Lange