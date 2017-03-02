Rand Paul accuses House Republicans of hiding 'ObamaCare Lite' replacement bill

House Republicans have drafted a new plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare, which they released Thursday to members and staffers of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The bill is apparently tucked away in a "dedicated reading room," one Republican told Bloomberg, and "nobody will be given copies" of the document. All the secrecy is apparently an attempt to guard against a repeat of last week, when an outdated draft of a House replacement plan leaked and was quickly criticized.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), however, is not sympathetic to the top-secret treatment. In an eight-tweet thread Thursday morning, Paul slammed the "lock-and-key" treatment of the bill, asking, "What is the House leadership trying to hide?"
@RandPaul What is the House leadership trying to hide? My guess is, they are trying to hide their "Obamacare Lite" approach.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 2, 2017
Paul went on to speculate House Republicans don't want fellow lawmakers and their more ardent constituents to see the bill because it's a watered-down approach of the full repeal the GOP has been promising for years. Paul theorized the bill is simply "renaming and keeping parts of ObamaCare," and said "new entitlements and extending Medicaid expansion are not the full repeal we promised." Read his entire call for transparency here. Kimberly Alters
It's been a rough few months for the press. At war with the president and losing ground with the public, journalists are slogging day and night to churn out facts — sans alternatives — in an effort to keep people informed. Democracy dies in darkness, as the kids say.
But one American who hasn't given up on the First Amendment is Tom Hanks, whose own reporting most often takes the form of lost glove ads. On Thursday morning, NBC News' Peter Alexander revealed that Hanks sent the White House press corps a brand-new espresso machine, along with a note urging them to "keep up the good fight":
BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note. pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017
Thanks, Hanx! Kimberly Alters
Either newly confirmed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is frustrated with the notoriously sluggish Metro system in Washington, D.C., or he just wanted to mix things up on his Thursday morning commute. The Montana Republican was spotted Thursday — his first day on the job after he was confirmed in a 68-31 vote Wednesday — riding a horse through traffic, escorted by two U.S. Park Police officers:
newly-confirmed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke rode a horse to work this morning. extremely Zinke move. Photo courtesy of @BSEEgov pic.twitter.com/KC0IyEJ4EM
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 2, 2017
Unconventional as Zinke's mode of transportation may be, it very well could be the fastest way to get around D.C. Becca Stanek
Democratic congressman: Kellyanne Conway 'looked kind of familiar' kneeling on the Oval Office couch
The recent photo of President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the White House's Oval Office made for some very ill-advised jokes at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner Wednesday night.
Kellyanne Conway says she ‘meant no disrespect’ by kneeling on White House couch https://t.co/bUusT3cyWg pic.twitter.com/nB5Gc9AA5z
— TIME (@TIME) March 1, 2017
Republican Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) got the ball rolling. "Has anyone seen the controversy around Kellyanne Conway and the couch in the Oval Office? Come on, people. You remember the '90s. That couch has had a whole lot of worse things," Scott said, referring to the objectionable conduct of former President Bill Clinton. "Come on now."
Then, Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond (La.) chimed in: "You even mentioned Kellyanne and the picture on the sofa. But I really just want to know what was going on there, because, I won't tell anybody," Richmond said. "And you can just explain to me that — that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar there in that position there. But don't answer. And I don't want you to refer back to the '90s."
While Scott's crack got some laughs, the audience, perhaps unsurprisingly, wasn't laughing after Richmond's remark. Becca Stanek
Sweden's government has decided to reintroduce the draft beginning in January of 2018, a move a Swedish defense ministry representative said was sparked by worries about "the change in our neighborhood" and specifically "Russian military activity."
Come January, some 4,000 Swedes, all born in 1999, will be called up from a pool of 13,000 potential conscripts. The initial draft term will last nine to 12 months, after which the conscripts will be encouraged to maintain a full- or part-time military career, perhaps as a reservist. Sweden's military spending will also increase by 15 percent.
The new draft will affect men and women alike; before Sweden's old draft system was shuttered in 2010, only men were drafted. A 2016 poll found six in 10 Swedes support a gender-neutral draft, though men and older generations ineligible for the draft were more positive about military service than women and young people who are subject to conscription. Bonnie Kristian
With the weight of the world quite literally resting on his shoulders, President Trump still manages to carve hours out of his schedule to watch TV. Most of those hours, Bloomberg reported Thursday, are devoted to Fox News:
Long a voracious consumer of cable news, Trump has cut back how much he watches CNN and MSNBC in recent weeks, having sworn off the latter network's Morning Joe after criticism from its hosts, according to a senior White House aide privy to the president's viewing habits.
Instead, the president now spends hours some mornings watching Fox News, switching occasionally to CNBC for business headlines, along with a daily diet of newspapers and press clippings, said the official, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. On the evenings when he doesn't have a dinner or briefing, Trump will spend most of his TV-viewing time watching Fox News shows hosted by Bill O'Reilly or Sean Hannity, the aide said. [Bloomberg]
Trump's loyal viewership is already giving advertisers some ideas. Trump has been known to repeat — often verbatim — what he hears on cable news, and the public's increased interest in politics in the age of Trump has already given networks' ratings a healthy boost. "If you're a lobbying outfit, buying commercials on Fox News may be as effective as campaign donations to the right member of Congress," said Mark Feldstein, a broadcast journalism professor at the University of Maryland.
But what's good for advertisers isn't necessarily good for the president. "On one hand, it's always good for a president to have independent sources of information from the hermetically sealed bubble that exists in the White House," Feldstein said. “But to the extent that he's getting news from cable television, which isn't the most reliable source of information, he's getting pretty distorted information."
Read more about Trump's love of Fox News over at Bloomberg. Becca Stanek
A pre-emptive military strike is one of several options for dealing with North Korea that may be presented to President Trump in a White House strategy review document, The Wall Street Journal reports. The review includes a broad range of possibilities, from forcible regime change to American acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear state.
Though the president has publicly maintained he will stay the course on U.S.-North Korea relations, "U.S. officials have underscored the possible military dimensions of their emerging strategy in recent discussions with allies," the Journal says, citing unnamed sources familiar with the diplomatic talks. For example, during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's February meetings with Trump, military options were reportedly mentioned multiple times as a means of dealing with Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.
The review comes amid the ongoing investigation of the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and follows Pyongyang's test launch of a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan last month.
For dueling analyses on why invading North Korea is either necessary or insane, check out these articles from The Week's Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry and Harry J. Kazianis. Bonnie Kristian
In a statement Thursday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders cast revelations about Attorney General Jeff Sessions' contact with Russia during the presidential election as an "attack against the Trump administration by partisan Democrats." Sanders insisted Sessions' recently revealed conversations with Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States, during President Trump's campaign were "entirely consistent with his testimony" given during his Senate confirmation hearing in January.
During his hearing, Sessions explicitly said he "did not have communications with the Russians" when asked by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) how he would handle information about contact between Trump's campaign and Russia, if such reports were to arise. Sanders insisted that Sessions, at the time a senator, "met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee."
She said it was "no surprise" Democrats like Franken would be "pushing this story immediately following President Trump's successful address to the nation." Trump gave a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night; news about Sessions broke late Wednesday. Becca Stanek