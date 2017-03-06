People have been using Airbnb to stay in Trump Tower since last September

An apartment in Trump Tower was available to rent through Airbnb until a New York Times inquiry into its existence prompted it to be pulled from the website last week, the Times reports. But until the listing was taken down, it "represented an extraordinary opportunity in American history ... for travelers to book a room in a building housing the president's family — one of the most secure buildings in New York City, if not the world — with nothing more than the click of a mouse," The New York Times writes.
Guests left rave reviews of the apartment, which cost between $300 and $450 a night. Even the hassle of a Secret Service screening prior to entering the building was waved off: "Once you go through it the first time, the Secret Service is something you won't notice anymore," said one guest, a student from Mexico. The same guest added that he simply picked up a key on the ground floor of the hotel without meeting the host, and that Secret Service agents "didn't ask any more questions" after being told by the student and his boyfriend that they were staying in the tower.
The apartment had been listed on Airbnb since at least last September, and there were reservations booked through May. While the apartment's listing on Airbnb was questionably legal under New York City law and prohibited by Trump Tower's condominium rules, it is unclear if Secret Service knew of its existence and it is not the agency's policy to comment on protective operations.
A former Secret Service employee, Mark Camillo, told the Times that it is not the job of the agency to determine who is allowed to enter the building beyond simply making sure they aren't a threat. "This is the challenge in a free society," Camillo said. "If we were in countries that were much more heavy-handed, this would be a non-story. And every phone in the building would be tapped." Jeva Lange
George Stephanopoulos repeatedly shuts down White House deputy press secretary for statements that 'simply aren't true'
Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos repeatedly interrupted his interview with White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday to debunk her "simply not true" statements.
Sanders was attempting to defend President Trump's allegations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower by calling the storyline "pretty widely [reported] by quite a few outlets." "I've got to stop you," Stephanopoulos cut in. "That is simply not true … Not a single one of those articles backs it up. So what is the president's evidence?"
It only takes a few sentences of protest from Sanders for Stephanopoulos to shut her down a second time. "Sarah, I have got to stop you again," said Stephanopoulos, "because that is simply not true."
That's not the last time Stephanopoulos interrupts Sanders to tell her that what she is saying is "not true," either — he corrects her twice more, and has some tough follow-up questions to boot. Watch the tense interview below. Jeva Lange
WATCH: White House spokeswoman @SarahHuckabee responds to @GStephanopoulos' question on evidence of Pres. Trump's Pres. Obama wiretap claim pic.twitter.com/zbwIwb8SjN
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 6, 2017
President Trump did not get a bump in the polls from his big speech to Congress last week, and in fact his favorability and job approval ratings have proved pretty steady since his inauguration — both numbers up to 45 percent, from 44 percent in January — according to a CNN/ORC International poll released Monday. But a prospective special prosecutor to investigate any ties between Russia and Trump's campaign or business interests has gotten a boost, with 65 percent of American adults backing a special prosecutor to handle the investigation versus 35 percent who think Congress can handle it.
A majority of respondents, 55 percent, say they are very (37 percent) or somewhat (18 percent) concerned about the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russian operatives, with 17 percent saying they are not very concerned and 28 percent saying they are not concerned at all. Political party affiliation drives that split, with Democrats and independents strongly worried about any Trump-Russia ties and Republicans largely blasé. That polarization on Trump and Russia has increased since his inauguration.
If Trump's favorability numbers have held steady, Congress and Vice President Mike Pence have gotten notably more popular. Congress' favorability numbers are up to 28 percent from 20 percent, while Pence is now viewed more favorably than Trump, with a 47 percent favorable and 37 percent unfavorable rating, up from his 40/37 percent split in January. The poll was conducted March 1-4 among 1,025 adults, and has a sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Peter Weber
Russian hackers are reportedly trying to blackmail liberal groups like the Center for American Progress
Russian hackers are reportedly threatening to expose embarrassing information about liberal groups if they aren't paid as much as $150,000 to keep quiet, Bloomberg reports. At least a dozen such organizations, including the Trump-critical Center for American Progress, have been targeted by the hackers and at least a few of the groups have paid the hush money, people familiar with FBI and private security firm probes revealed.
Some of the hacks look similar to the work of Cozy Bear, a top Russian government group that hacked the Democratic National Committee last year. "Cozy Bear has not been accused of using extortion in the past, though separating government and criminal actors in Russia can be murky as security experts say some people have a foot in both worlds," Bloomberg writes.
The hackers reportedly threatened to expose details such as one non-profit having considered the use of grant money to cover costs for anti-Trump protesters, although evidence that the protesters were ultimately paid is lacking. The Russian hackers have sought their payments in untraceable bitcoins.
"I would be cautious concluding that this has any sort of Russian government backing," said FireEye Inc.'s director of cyber espionage analysis John Hultquist. "Russian government hackers have aggressively targeted think tanks, and even masqueraded as ransomware operations, but it's always possible it is just another shakedown." Jeva Lange
President Trump is clearly upset about the headwinds his young administration has faced, especially with the good-news-quashing revelation that Attorney General Jeff Sessions misled the Senate about meeting Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential campaign. But Trump's advisers and friends have found a place to put the blame for Trump's rocky start, Politico reports, citing interviews with "over a dozen Trump aides, allies, and others close to the White House": Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Politico summarizes the beefs with Priebus:
They described a micro-manager who sprints from one West Wing meeting to another, inserting himself into conversations big and small and leaving many staffers feeling as if he's trying to block their access to Trump. They vented about his determination to fill the administration with his political allies. And they expressed alarm at what they say are directionless morning staff meetings Priebus oversees that could otherwise be used to rigorously set the day's agenda and counterbalance the president's own unpredictability. ... They point to his habit of sprinting into meetings — "He literally runs," said one senior administration official — which has led top aides to believe that he is trying to edge his way into their conversations or monitor their discussions with the president. [Politico]
One White House official accused Priebus, 44, of "sheer incompetence," telling Politico: "There's a lack of management, and a lack of strategy." Strategy, of course, is the wheelhouse of chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who puts in a good word for Priebus to Politico. The anonymous officials, though, are pretty clear that Trump and his inner circle are frustrated. "Things aren't going as smoothly as one had hoped," said one senior administration official, and "Reince, fairly or not, is likely to take the blame and take the fault for that."
Politico notes that "it is unfair to solely finger Priebus for the administration's missteps," since "much of the fault can be assigned to the president himself — a notoriously unpredictable figure who relishes drama." Priebus gets caught up in that drama just like everyone else. And he has his defenders in the White House, too, Politico reports: "He has engendered particular loyalty among those staffers he brought aboard, many of whom work in the press office. Some advisers joke the communications office is more protective of Priebus than the president." You can read more about Priebus' prospects at Politico. Peter Weber
Most Republican lawmakers have been mum or openly skeptical of President Trump's claim, tweeted on Saturday, that former President Barack Obama ordered his Trump Tower phones wiretapped during the presidential campaign. On Saturday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) demanded that Trump reveal his sources, rumored to be a Breitbart News article based on a right-wing talk radio theory, arguing that Trump's accusations have put America "in the midst of a civilization-warping crisis of public trust."
On Sunday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said he has seen "no evidence" to support Trump's wiretapping claim, adding, "The president put that out there, and now the White House will have to answer as to exactly what he was referring to." Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), like Rubio a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said rather than Trump tweeting, "it would be more helpful if he turned over to the intelligence committee any evidence that he has." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), like other Democrats on the Sunday shows, was only slightly more blunt, stating that "the president is in trouble," and he "makes it worse with these tweets."
If Trump "falsely spread this kind of misinformation, that is so wrong — it's beneath the dignity of the presidency," Schumer said on NBC's Meet the Press. "If it's true, it's even worse for the president. Because that means that a federal judge, independently elected, has found probable cause that the president, or people on his staff... have probable cause to have broken the law or to have interacted with a foreign agent." You can watch Schumer's entire interview below. Peter Weber
Second targeted shooting of an Indian-American, outside Seattle, sparks concern in India and America
Police in Kent, Washington, are searching for the man who shot a 39-year-old Sikh man in his driveway on Friday night, after reportedly shouting "Go back to your own country." The victim, identified as Deep Rai — an American citizen, born in India — was released from the hospital on Saturday and is recovering from the bullet wound to his arm, but the Indian-American community is rattled by the attack and a strikingly similar one at a bar outside Kansas City a week earlier.
In the Kansas attack, a 51-year-old white man named Adam Purinton is accused of yelling at two Indian-born engineers, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, about their immigration status, then after he was kicked out of the bar, coming back and shooting them, killing Kuchibhotla and wounding Madasani and a bar patron who intervened to stop him. Purinton reportedly yelled "get out of my country." President Trump touched on that murder in a speech last week, saying America "stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms."
Indian-Americans aren't so sure, and neither is India, which sends hundreds of thousands of immigrants to the U.S. each year on legal work visas (a popular one, the H1-B, is being curtailed by the Trump administration). The Seattle-area attack was front-page news in India, and India's foreign ministry has weighed in, as has America's top diplomat in India, Chargé d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson:
Saddened by shooting in WA. Wishes for quick and full recovery. As @POTUS said we condemn "hate and evil in all its forms"
— MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) March 5, 2017
The suspect is described as a stocky 6-foot-tall white man whose lower face was covered by a mask. The Kent Police Department said it is treating the shooting as a possible hate crime, and the FBI is involved in the investigation as well. "We're all kind of at a loss in terms of what's going on right now, this is just bringing it home," Jasmit Singh, a leader of the local Sikh community, told The Seattle Times. "The climate of hate that has been created doesn't distinguish between anyone." Sikhs were targeted after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, mistaken for Muslims, he added, "but at that time, it felt like the [presidential] administration was actively working to allay those fears.... Now, it's a very different dimension." You can learn more in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
John Oliver began Sunday's Last Week Tonight with the big news of the week — and, increasingly, the big news every week: President Trump. And more specifically, the unfolding tale of Trump and the Trump campaign's odd relationship with Russia. This week, Trump's best news day was immediately quashed by news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and apparently lied to the Senate under oath about it — followed by revelations or new scrutiny of other meetings between top Trump advisers and Kislyak, and their squirrelly responses when confronted.
"There is nothing inherently wrong" with meeting the Russian ambassador, Oliver said, "but it doesn't look great that every time Trump associates are asked about Russia, they respond like they're trying to hide something." He played some clips, then laid out his thesis: "Look, it is not clear what is really going on here yet, although one possibility is that this all amounts to what I'm going to call 'Stupid Watergate' — a potential scandal with all the intrigue of Watergate, except everyone involved is really bad at everything, and the relevant question isn't so much of 'What did the president know and when did he know it' as it is 'Is the president physically capable of knowing things at all?'"
As evidence for his last point, Oliver rolled his eyes over Trump's weekend of tweeting accusations that former President Barack Obama tapped his phones (and fuming that Republicans did not back him up sufficiently). Not only did Trump provide no evidence to back up his claim (and misspell "tapp"), but he apparently got his "intelligence" from a Breitbart News article summarizing a theory from right-wing radio host Mark Levin. "Okay, I think we can now officially declare that Trump has a worse media diet than the Son of Sam killer," Oliver said, "and he got all his news from a talking dog who told him to murder." Watch below — with the warning that there is some NSFW language and imagery. Peter Weber