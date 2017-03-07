Stephen Colbert tries to soothe Trump's wiretapping Twitter rage with a dose of Real News Tonight

Last week, President Trump "seemed pretty steady," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "I was afraid he sold the timeshare in Crazytown. Well, he's baaaack!" Colbert didn't seem sure if he was happy about being thrown back onto the Trump roller coaster, but he ran viewers through the weekend's events, starting with the president's 6:35 a.m. tweets from Florida on Saturday. "Who wakes up that angry?" Colbert asked. "Somebody get this guy a Xanax, or a bran muffin, or a bran muffin just stuffed with Xanax."

Trump's tweets accused former President Barack Obama of tapping his phone during the election, calling it first "McCarthyism" and then "Nixon/Watergate"-level malfeasance. "And he must have been really proud of this tweet, because it's the first time he ever signed one — 'Bad (or sick) guy!" Colbert said. "This is a serious allegation — this may be the most serious allegation any president has made against a previous president," and he underscored the gravity of his serious accusation by following it up with a tweet about The Apprentice and Arnold Schwarzenegger.