Alec Baldwin says he won't be doing his President Trump impression 'much longer'

Saturday Night Live might have to start looking for a new actor to don the President Trump wig. Alec Baldwin, who has been impersonating Trump on the show since October, said during a Monday interview on Extra that he's just about had enough of the gig. "His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed," Baldwin said of Trump. "The maliciousness of this White House has people worried ... that's why I'm not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don't know how much more people can take it."
In further bad news for fans of Baldwin's Trump impression, Baldwin is also starting to have some doubts about his idea to make up for Trump's absence at the upcoming White House Correspondents' Association dinner with an impression of America's commander-in-chief. "I don't think it's going to happen," Baldwin said. "I don't think they want that, for their [prestige] and their integrity, I think a lot of people are thinking if Trump himself doesn't come and face the music as it were ... I don't know what kind of program they're going to have."
We're counting on you, Kate McKinnon. Becca Stanek
Heritage Action for America skewers the GOP health care proposal for not being a 'genuine effort'
The conservative advocacy group Heritage Action for America slammed Republicans' health care proposal for not being a "genuine effort" on Tuesday. "In many ways, the House Republican proposal released last night not only accepts the flawed progressive premises of ObamaCare but expands upon them," said Heritage Action's chief executive officer, Michael A. Needham.
AFP, FreedomWorks, Heritage Action all against this bill. It doesn’t sound like the leadership has a big outside coalition for this bill https://t.co/V0rEfGMZo4
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 7, 2017
Many other Republicans have also skewered the bill, with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) saying Tuesday: "This is ObamaCare lite. It will not pass. Conservatives aren't going to take it … It won't work." The conservative advocacy group Club for Growth also slammed the proposal as "RyanCare," writing that "the problems with this bill are not just what's in it, but also what it's missing: Namely, the critical free-market solution of selling health insurance across state lines."
Leading conservative health care reform advocate Avik Roy called the ObamaCare replacement "great" except that it will "make coverage unaffordable for millions." Freedom Partners wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan that "as the bill stands today, it is ObamaCare 2.0. Passing it would be making the same mistake that President Obama, Harry Reid, and Nancy Pelosi made in 2010."
Putting together all of the conservative/GOP opposition to the House GOP health-care bill pic.twitter.com/Rk9BYo6snd
— Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) March 7, 2017
It could almost seem as if the bill has only one fan aside from its author. "Our wonderful new [health care bill] is out now for review and negotiation!" President Trump tweeted. Jeva Lange
Jewish community centers, a Jewish day school, and several Anti-Defamation League offices faced another wave of bomb threats Tuesday, the latest in a marked rise in anti-Semitic acts since the beginning of 2017. Jewish community centers in "at least five states," including Florida, New York, Oregon, Maryland, and Wisconsin, received threats Tuesday, Talking Points Memo reported. The JCC Association of North America said in a statement the bomb threats were "either emailed or phoned in ... overnight and this morning."
Since the beginning of the year, at least 109 bomb threats have been made to Jewish community centers and day schools across the U.S. Multiple Jewish cemeteries have also been vandalized. On Friday, the FBI arrested a man accused of making at least eight of the recent bomb threats against Jewish community centers. Becca Stanek
Until now, tossing an Italian-made suit into a washing machine has been "an unthinkable act," says Michael B. Dougherty at The Wall Street Journal. The Traiano suit from Saks Fifth Avenue (about $946) rewrites the code. Traiano, the Italian textile firm that developed the suit's fabric, claims washability was an accidental byproduct of the firm's effort to develop the most comfortable, practical suit possible. The nylon fabric is wrinkle-free and can be digitally printed to mimic the look of classic suiting wools. Fortunately, it's not just the fabric that sets a Traiano apart but also the tailoring — because seasoned hands are required. Just don't ever throw the suit in a dryer: Those high-tech threads can melt.
Trump springs out from behind a partition to surprise a tour group, gets photobombed by Hillary Clinton portrait
You just never know where Hillary Clinton might be lurking.
On Tuesday, as White Hours tours resumed for the first time since the inauguration, President Trump sprung out from behind a wooden partition to surprise an unsuspecting tour group — and did so beneath a looming portrait of his election opponent, the former first lady:
Here's Donny!!! pic.twitter.com/On8YhpyEpj
— Talal Ansari (@TalalNAnsari) March 7, 2017
Long after the election, Trump has lingered on his defeat of Clinton, going as far as to brag about it to foreign leaders.
"Work hard, everybody," Trump told the tour group before departing. Jeva Lange
Nike announced Tuesday that it's coming out with a piece of athletic apparel specifically designed for Muslim women. The Nike Pro Hijab, which will be available for purchase in spring 2018, comes in neutral colors and its fabric is opaque but also lightweight and breathable. Nike reportedly began developing the Pro Hijab after "some Muslim athletes complained about wearing a traditional scarf during competition," CNN reported.
Already, Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari is wearing the new Nike hijab. "I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a hijab," Lari said in a statement. "I've tried so many different hijabs for performance, and ... so few of them actually work for me. But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight."
The reveal comes just weeks after Nike Middle East released an ad featuring Arab women running, skateboarding, boxing, playing soccer, fencing, and ice skating. As the women are confronted with stares — an issue Time noted many Middle Eastern women "face daily while trying [to] engage in an active and healthy lifestyle" — the question arises, "What will they say about you?" Maybe they'll say "it's unladylike," the ad says, or maybe they'll say "you're strong."
Watch the ad in full below. Becca Stanek
What will they say about you?
Maybe they'll say you showed them what's possible. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/NZbQLC1JuB
— Nike Middle East (@NikeMiddleEast) February 18, 2017
WikiLeaks has published what appears to be thousands of documents that account for "the entire hacking capacity of the CIA," according to founder Julian Assange.
The "Vault 7" dump could not immediately be authenticated by The Associated Press, but the documents are believed to be legitimate according to at least one expert who spoke with the publication. The 8,761 documents would then be the biggest release of U.S. spy files ever, surpassing even the Edward Snowden files.
Assange claims that the leak makes the CIA lose "control of its arsenal" and The Independent adds that such an arsenal includes "a range of software and exploits that if real could allow unparalleled control of computers around the world." The documents appear to reveal, for example, that the CIA can use hacking tools to turn smart TVs into "covert microphones" and also "[weaponize] exploits against a wide range of U.S. and European company products, [including] Apple's iPhone, Google's Android, and Microsoft's Windows."
The files were reportedly leaked to WikiLeaks by a source who felt concern about the CIA possibly having gained too much power. Jeva Lange
President Trump combined two of his favorite activities Tuesday morning: watching cable news and tweeting. Instead of simply viewing Fox News — as Trump reportedly "spends hours" doing any given morning — Trump also decided to live-tweet his responses to what the hosts were saying.
First, Trump tweeted at Fox & Friends' official Twitter feed about how "weak!" former President Barack Obama was in dealing with Russia. Then, he gave a glimpse of what will apparently happen in the second and third phases of the rollout of the American Health Care Act, the proposal House Republicans offered Monday to replace ObamaCare:
The president of the United States is spending his morning watching cable news and tweeting at the show's feed. This is totally normal! pic.twitter.com/wFNmDOFApe
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 7, 2017
Perhaps this evening he'll be live-tweeting Bill O'Reilly's or Sean Hannity's show, his favorite after-dinner TV fare. Becca Stanek