Alec Baldwin says he won't be doing his President Trump impression 'much longer'

Saturday Night Live might have to start looking for a new actor to don the President Trump wig. Alec Baldwin, who has been impersonating Trump on the show since October, said during a Monday interview on Extra that he's just about had enough of the gig. "His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed," Baldwin said of Trump. "The maliciousness of this White House has people worried ... that's why I'm not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don't know how much more people can take it."

In further bad news for fans of Baldwin's Trump impression, Baldwin is also starting to have some doubts about his idea to make up for Trump's absence at the upcoming White House Correspondents' Association dinner with an impression of America's commander-in-chief. "I don't think it's going to happen," Baldwin said. "I don't think they want that, for their [prestige] and their integrity, I think a lot of people are thinking if Trump himself doesn't come and face the music as it were ... I don't know what kind of program they're going to have."

We're counting on you, Kate McKinnon. Becca Stanek