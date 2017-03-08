U.N. report: North Korea attempted to sell nuclear material online

In 2016, North Korea tried to sell a type of lithium metal used for making miniaturized nuclear weapons to an undisclosed buyer, a new United Nations report says.
Investigators from the U.N.'s Panel of Experts, which oversees the implementation of economic sanctions against North Korea, said a front company run by the state-owned Green Pine Association Corp. attempted to sell the lithium online. The U.S. and U.N. say that Green Pine specializes in making missile systems, submarines, and maritime military equipment.
Enriched lithium, or lithium-6, can be used to produce tritium, which increases the explosive power of nuclear detonations, and can be used in bombs with smaller amounts of uranium or plutonium. It's believed that North Korea has vast amounts of lithium in its soil, and nuclear experts told The Wall Street Journal that the amount of lithium-6 Pyongyang was trying to sell and its level of purity could give clues into its intended use. Catherine Garcia
Jon Huntsman, the former Republican governor of Utah and 2012 presidential candidate, has accepted President Trump's offer to become ambassador to Russia, a person close to Huntsman told NBC News Wednesday.
He has served as an ambassador before — to Singapore under former President George H.W. Bush and China under former President Barack Obama. During the 2016 presidential race, Huntsman endorsed Trump, but later called on him to drop out of the race after the Access Hollywood video came out showing Trump boasting about grabbing women without their consent. Trump has said he wants to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Russia, and the appointment comes as allegations swirl surrounding connections between multiple Trump advisers and Russian officials. Catherine Garcia
Add the American Medical Association to the list of groups that oppose The American Health Care Act, the Republican plan to repeal and replace The Affordable Care Act.
Dr. Andrew W. Gurman, the president of the largest organization of doctors in the country, said in a statement on Wednesday that while the ACA is "imperfect, the current version of the AHCA is not legislation we can support." As written, the AHCA would "reverse the coverage gains achieved under the ACA, causing many Americans to lose the health care coverage they have come to depend upon." He also said a letter was sent to House leaders from AMA CEO and Executive Vice President Dr. James L. Madara, who wrote that "the proposed changes to Medicaid would limit states' ability to respond to changes in service demands and threaten coverage for people with low incomes" and "proposed changes in tax credits and subsidies to help patients purchase private health insurance coverage are expected to result in fewer Americans with insurance coverage."
Gurman said that while it's not clear what impact the bill would have on insured Americans, S&P Global Ratings has estimated that if it becomes law, as many as 10 million Americans could lose their coverage — between 2 to 4 million who purchased insurance through individual health exchanges and between 4 and 6 million on Medicaid. "We all know that our health system is highly complex, but our core commitment to the patients most in need should be straightforward," he said. "As the AMA has previously stated, members of Congress must keep top of mind the potentially life-altering impact their policy decisions will have." Catherine Garcia
Barcelona completed a historic comeback Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate to advance to the quarterfinals. The two teams met Feb. 14 in France for the first game of their round-of-16 matchup, a game PSG won 4-0, and The Guardian wrote afterwards that Barcelona would need "little short of a miracle" to advance.
The miracle began less than three minutes into Wednesday's game at Barcelona's Camp Nou, when striker Luis Suarez guided an errant ball into the back of the net over PSG's defense:
That's the start Barcelona needed!
Suarez gets the 3rd minute goal to put them up 1-0 on the night (1-4 agg.). #UCL https://t.co/3nn99ddr7p
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2017
Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi then scored for Barcelona in the 40th and 50th minutes, respectively, putting the home team up 3-0. Edinson Cavani finally scratched for PSG in the 62nd minute to put the score at 3-1 in the game and give PSG a 5-3 edge on aggregate.
Two goals by Barcelona's Neymar Jr. gave each team five goals on aggregate. With the aggregate score even, PSG would have won the matchup on away goals, as it had scored more goals in Spain (one) than Barcelona scored in France on Feb. 14 (zero). But Sergi Roberto scored the winning goal in stoppage time — Barcelona's third goal since the 88th minute — to cap the wild comeback:
#LaChampionsxRCN: Así vivimos el histórico sexto gol de Barcelona en la voz de @EduardoLuisFut... ¡Imposible no emocionarse! pic.twitter.com/gKJk7cRgrn
— Deportes RCN (@DeportesRCN) March 8, 2017
Before the game, ESPN's Soccer Power Index gave Barcelona just a 7 percent chance to advance to the quarterfinals. The team will join Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich in the next round. Kimberly Alters
Democrats are trolling Republicans at the ObamaCare repeal hearing with these sassy little signs
In case Democratic lawmakers' objections to the Republican-led repeal of ObamaCare weren't apparent enough, Democrats decided to bring visuals to one of two ongoing repeal hearings Wednesday. After a brief break Wednesday afternoon, Democrats returned to the hearing with small, snarky blue signs to hang up on the ledge next to their nameplates:
Obamacare repeal hearing about to restart, and Democrats have returned with signs for each of their seats pic.twitter.com/rZvvwCNliU
— Patrick Caldwell (@patcaldwell) March 8, 2017
Via hashtag, Democrats are suggesting Republicans' plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — introduced by House Republicans on Monday as the American Health Care Act — would cost more money and provide less coverage for Americans. Democrats' earlier efforts to postpone the repeal hearings for a week failed.
After weeks of back-and-forth, the battle over repealing ObamaCare formally began Wednesday with hearings held by the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee. The debates are expected to "last hours, if not days" as Republican leaders try to convince opponents and skeptics to back their bill, Politico reported. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has warned its hearing could even go "through the weekend." Becca Stanek
Chinese media, tripped up by satirical article, erroneously report bathrobe-wearing President Trump 'ordered his aides to wrap the White House telephones in tinfoil'
Chinese media outlets missed the memo that comedian Andy Borowitz's articles for The New Yorker are purely satirical. This week, multiple Chinese publications — citing one of Borowitz's articles — reported a "frantic President Trump, holding court in a bathrobe, ordered his aides to wrap the White House telephones in tinfoil," The New York Times noted Wednesday.
That wasn't the only fictional tidbit that got picked up and passed around as fact. Headlines in reputable magazines read, "Trump turns White House upside down looking for signs of Obama: 'I know he's still here!'"
Readers were left either confused the state-run media was writing up jokes, or seriously worried about Trump after reading the reports. "This is illness," a user on microblogging site Weibo wrote, per The New York Times.
This isn't the first time Chinese media has mistaken satire for fact: In 2012, a Chinese newspaper reported The Onion had deemed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Sexiest Man Alive for 2012." Becca Stanek
FBI Director James Comey slammed tech companies for their increasingly airtight encryption methods, suggesting that such tools are preventing the FBI from being able to conduct its lawful investigations. "The advent of default ubiquitous strong encryption is making more and more of the room in which the FBI investigates dark," Comey told a cybersecurity conference at Boston College, as reported by BuzzFeed News.
Comey explained that the FBI has received 2,800 devices since the beginning of 2016 that it has the lawful authority to search, but that it has not been able to open 1,200 of those devices. Comey suggested that the strong encryption breaks the "bargain" the American people have made but he "disputed claims that he is advocating for weaker encryption or so called encryption backdoors into our phones," BuzzFeed News writes.
Still, "there is no such thing as absolute privacy in America," Comey said. "That's the bargain. And we made that bargain over two centuries ago to achieve two goals. To achieve the very, very important goal of privacy and to achieve the important goal of security. Widespread default encryption changes that bargain. In my view it shatters the bargain." Jeva Lange
Ivanka Trump is renting her D.C. home from a Chilean billionaire in a dispute with the U.S. government
Shortly after President Trump won the election, a company controlled by Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic bought a six-bedroom house in Washington, D.C., for $5.5 million. That house is now being rented by first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
Aside from being a member of one of the wealthiest families in Chile that oversees "a mining, banking, and industrial empire," The Wall Street Journal noted Luksic also happens to be involved in a heated legal dispute with the U.S. government:
A U.S. unit of the Luksic family's mining company, Antofagasta PLC, is battling the federal government and environmental groups over its proposed Minnesota mine. Part of the project would sit on U.S. Forest Service land adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a 1.1 million-acre tract of lakes and forest first protected by the government in 1926.
The Luksic unit, Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, sued the U.S. government in September in a Minnesota federal court over a preliminary move by the Interior Department to deny renewal of two key mineral leases. Nonetheless, the department in December denied the leases, citing the risk of "serious and irreplaceable harm to this unique, iconic, and irreplaceable wilderness area." [The Wall Street Journal]
The mine is "potentially worth billions of dollars," and the company and Minnesota politicians are reportedly pushing the Trump administration to reverse the Obama administration's decision, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Luksic manager and relative Rodrigo Terré said the timing of Luksic's decision to invest in the house in late December and Trump and Kushner's move-in just weeks later was purely "coincidental." Luksic had not previously invested in D.C. property, but The Wall Street Journal noted he now also owns "two smaller apartments in an unfinished Washington building."
There appears to be no connection between the couple and the Chilean billionaire, and both Terré and a White House spokeswoman said the couple is paying "market value" for the house. If that's the case, an ethics lawyer told The Wall Street Journal there "might not be an ethics problem" — though there's still a "political-appearance question." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Becca Stanek