Seth Meyers cringes at Trump's GOP health-care meltdown

Over the past couple of weeks, it's become clear that "lying is such a central feature of the Trump administration that many in D.C. just take it for granted," Seth Meyers said on Monday's Late Night. "But there's one issue where Trump's lies could have very real consequences for millions of people, and that's health care." Trump's bizarre claim that former President Barack Obama ordered his phones wiretapped has caused hilarious contortions from White House aides, Meyers said, but Republicans can't camera-in-a-microwave their way out of this health-care conundrum.
"As a candidate, Trump claimed repeatedly that he had a great health-care plan that would be easy to implement, but as president he discovered that things aren't quite so simple," Meyers said, playing some clips. "'You know what the plan is — this is the plan'? Basically, Trump's take on health care is an Abbott and Costello routine." Trump's vision for an ObamaCare replacement isn't the same as House Speaker Paul Ryan's, but since he doesn't appear to understand the basics of insurance, he farmed out the legislation to Ryan — and then went all-in to back it, including inviting rebelling conservatives to the White House for pizza and bowling. "That's right, Trump is trying to sway members of Congress with an 8-year-old's birthday party," Meyers said, breaking out his Trump voice: "'Also, good news! Steve Bannon has agreed to be a terrifying clown.'"
The bill faces stiff resistance, but it has already passed through two of three committees — before the brutal CBO score on Monday showed the plan reducing the number of insured by 24 million people. Meyers showed some of the wackier moments of the overnight committee hearings, including the discussion of taxing the sun. "Yeah, why don't they tax the sun?" Meyers asked. "Is it because we already know that an orange ball of gas would never pay its taxes?"
"Even Donald Trump won't put his name on this thing, and one reason for that might be that he's worried people won't like it as much as ObamaCare," Meyers said. "In fact, today, Trump blamed the media for ObamaCare's rise in popularity in the polls," and for Obama's rise in popularity, too. "I love how Donald Trump can't figure out why Obama is suddenly so popular," he concluded. "It's you, dude. It's you." Watch below. Peter Weber
On Monday night, Britain's Parliament gave final approval to a European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, handing Prime Minister Theresa May unrestricted authority to trigger the U.K.'s exit from the European Union and negotiate the terms of the cleaving without further input from lawmakers. The House of Commons had approved the bill in February, and on Monday it rejected two amendments approved by the upper House of Lords — one guaranteeing EU citizens the right to live in Britain and the other giving Parliament a final vote on the Brexit deal. On Monday night, after the lower house ping-ponged the bill back, the House of Lords approved it without the amendments.
May has said she plans to to invoke Article 50 of the EU charger by March 31, formally beginning the Brexit process. Hours before Parliament voted, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to hold a second Scottish independence vote to give Scots a chance to stay in the EU, opening the possibility — if May approves the Scottish referendum — that England could both leave the EU and dissolve its 300-year-old union with Scotland. Peter Weber
Aside from attaboys from former KKK leader David Duke and white supremacist site Stormfront, reaction to Rep. Steve King's (R-Iowa) tweet Sunday that "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies" has been less than glowing. The head of Iowa's Republican party disavowed King's tweet on Monday, Iowa GOP strategist David Kochel called it an "articulation of full-on white nationalism," and a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan said Ryan "clearly disagrees and believes America's long history of inclusiveness is one of its great strengths."
On Fox News Monday evening, Ryan said he hoped King misspoke. On Fox News Monday night, King said he had not, reiterating points he made earlier on CNN. Tucker Carlson began by noting the bipartisan backlash against King's tweet and Ryan's comment to Bret Baier. "Did you misspeak, and what did you mean?" he asked. "No, Tucker, I didn't misspeak at all. I said exactly what I meant," King said. The U.S. and Europe "have to do something to increase our birthrate, or the vacuum that's created will be filled by people that don't believe in our values here in Western civilization."
"We're at this place now in America where we're seeing people marching in the streets that are pushing back against the American culture, the American civilization," King said. America over the past 25 years has downplayed assimilation and promoted "multiculturalism and diversity, as if that were our strength."
Carlson said King was "defensible and probably right" on that, but "the problem with the tweet was that is suggested there was a racial component to American identity. Do you think that there is?" King said yes, because the left keeps talking about race as well as gender, income inequality, and sexual orientation, but "we are all God's children, we are all created in His image..... What I should have done, Tucker, if I had more characters in that tweet, just added: 'We can't, you can't rebuild our civilization with somebody else's babies — unless we adopt them.'"
King's solution, other than mass adoption, included making everyone in the U.S. speak English so "we can communicate with each other, we can do it instinctively. And on top of that, English is essentially a carrier of liberty, and it expresses freedom and liberty more effectively than any other language on the planet." (Sorry, France, Greece, ancient Rome, and other cradles of Western civilization.) Watch below. Peter Weber
The White House and House Republicans had spent days preparing to cast doubt on the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office's estimates about the costs and benefits of the Affordable Health Care Act, their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, and when the CBO score came in worse than expected on Monday in terms of health insurance coverage, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price followed through. "We disagree strenuously with the report that was put out," Price said following a Cabinet meeting with President Trump. "It's just not believable is what we would suggest."
The CBO's projected 24 million fewer people covered under health insurance, though, is actually slightly rosier than an internal White House analysis of the GOP health-care plan, Politico reports. Under the Trump administration's analysis, 26 million people would lose coverage over the next decade under the ACHA, including 17 million people who would lose Medicaid coverage, 6 million leaving the individual market, and 3 million people losing their employer-sponsored plans. In all, 54 million Americans would be without health insurance by 2026, the White House estimates, almost double the number estimated under current law.
House Speaker Paul Ryan and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney have argued that the goal of the law is affordability rather than expanding coverage, even though Trump repeatedly promised both — affordable health coverage for everyone. Ryan has also been trying to sell wary conservatives on the plan's "de-federalizing an entitlement," by making states pay more for Medicaid coverage and sharply reducing federal support. Peter Weber
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Monday released its cost estimate for the American Health Care Act, the Republican proposal to replace ObamaCare. The CBO's report says that the GOP plan would reduce the federal deficit by $337 billion by 2026, with the most savings coming from "reductions in outlays for Medicaid and from the elimination of the Affordable Care Act's subsidies for non-group health insurance."
In that same time, however, the AHCA would result in 24 million more Americans going uninsured; by 2026, the CBO estimates that 52 million people would lack insurance under the GOP plan, compared to 28 million who would go uninsured under ObamaCare. Overall, the CBO estimates millions would progressively lose insurance under the AHCA:
CBO estimates Trump-Ryan health care plan would lead to millions more uninsured:
14 million by 2018
21 million by 2020
24 million by 2026
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 13, 2017
CNN's Jeremy Diamond noted that premiums would go on a bit of a roller coaster ride under the American Health Care Act, increasing by as much as 20 percent before 2020 before eventually dropping to 10 percent lower than under ObamaCare by 2026. The Washington Post's Greg Sargent pointed out the CBO's projection that AHCA rules would allow insurers to charge five times more for older enrollees than younger ones, "substantially reducing premiums for young adults and substantially raising premiums for older people."
Who gets hit the worst? Low-income 50-64 year olds. I seem to recall a whole lot of these folks at Trump rallies. pic.twitter.com/zBr5mx8CyK
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 13, 2017
NBC News' Benjy Sarlin called the report "basically apocalyptic" for the GOP. White House budget director Mick Mulvaney and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn had said the CBO should focus on health-care affordability rather than the number of insured. President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) have vowed to push the bill through, with Ryan tweeting shortly after the CBO's release that the "report confirms it: [The] American Health Care Act will lower premiums and improve access to quality, affordable care." Read the CBO's full report here. Kimberly Alters
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched the cell phones of nearly 25,000 travelers entering or leaving the U.S. in 2016, including phones belonging to naturalized citizens and people born and raised in America. "[The travelers] traveled by plane and by car at different times through different states," NBC News writes. "Businessmen, couples, senior citizens, and families with young kids, questioned, searched, and detained for hours when they tried to enter or leave the U.S. None were on terror watchlists. One had a speeding ticket. Some were asked about their religion and their ethnic origins, and had the validity of their U.S. citizenship questioned."
In February 2017 alone, agents searched 5,000 phones; CBP agents searched fewer than 5,000 phones in all of 2015. "That [increase] was clearly a conscious strategy, that's not happenstance," said Mary Ellen Callahan, the former chief privacy officer of the Department of Homeland Security, calling the skyrocketing searches "shocking."
NBC's investigation found that most of the people being stopped were Muslim. Senior intelligence officials revealed that the uptick of searches follows domestic events in 2015 and 2016, when American citizens conducted attacks on U.S. soil, but others say that talk of Muslim registries and bans has loosened the reins on federal agents to act more aggressively.
"This really puts at risk both the security and liberty of the American people," said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). "Law-abiding Americans are being caught up in this digital dragnet." Jeva Lange
A company owned by the family of President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is prepared to receive more than $400 million from Anbang Insurance Group, a Chinese firm that is investing in the Kushners' office tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. While Jared Kushner previously sold his ownership of the building to his family, the deal is nevertheless raising concerns about everything from potential conflicts of interest to espionage, Bloomberg reports.
Some real estate experts described the deal with Anbang as "unusually favorable for the Kushners," Bloomberg adds. Additionally, "the company's ties to the Chinese government are sufficiently unclear that former President Barack Obama declined to stay at the Waldorf [Astoria] after Anbang bought it because of fears of espionage," Bloomberg writes. "Now Anbang will be business partners with in-laws of the First Family."
A Kushner spokesperson protested that the transaction will not be a conflict with Jared Kushner's role in the White House: "Kushner Companies has taken significant steps to avoid potential conflicts and will continue to do so," the spokesperson said. Anbang additionally called itself a "highly transparent company that operates in accordance to the standards of public companies and strictly abides by applicable regulatory requirement" in a statement.
But that doesn't convince everyone. "At the very least, this raises serious questions about the appearance of a conflict that arises from the possibility that the Kushners are getting a sweetheart deal," said Larry Noble, the general counsel at the Campaign Legal Center. "A classic way you influence people is by financially helping their family." Jeva Lange