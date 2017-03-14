Harry Reid urged Elizabeth Warren to run for president in 2020

Former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid retired in December after more than 15 years in office, and he used the final weeks before his departure looking for a way to rebuild the bruised Democratic Party.
For Reid, the solution was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.):
Reid brought Warren onto the Democratic Senate leadership team in 2014, and she was one of the people he most trusted to keep the Senate caucus on its bearings through the difficult weather ahead. Shortly before Thanksgiving, he summoned Warren to the minority leader's office. When she arrived, the room was littered with art supplies; on an easel was a half-finished portrait of Reid that would be unveiled at his retirement party the following month. Its subject was preoccupied with the future of the party to which he had dedicated decades of his life. Reid told Warren she needed to think seriously about running for president in 2020. "He was worried in November," Warren told me recently. "For me, it was so important to make clear: We will fight back — we will fight back. We're not here to make this normal." [The New York Times Magazine]
Junior Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R) skewered his party for its three-step proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, calling such aspirations "mythical" and their chances of success nonexistent. "There is no three-step plan," Cotton told radio show host Hugh Hewitt. "That is just political talk. It's just politicians engaging in spin."
The Republicans' plan consists of phase one, writing the healthcare legislation; phase two, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price making regulatory changes; and phase three, writing legislation to allow companies to sell insurance policies across state lines.
Cotton broke the steps down in conversation with Hewitt. "Step one is that a bill can pass with 51 votes in the Senate. That's what we're working on right now," Cotton explained. "Step two, as yet unwritten regulations by Tom Price, which [are] going to be subject to court challenge, and therefore, perhaps the whims of the most liberal judge in America. But step three, some mythical legislation in the future that is going to garner Democratic support and help us get over 60 votes in the Senate. If we had those Democratic votes, we wouldn't need three steps."
Cotton added: "That's why it's so important that we get this legislation right, because there is no step three. And step two is not completely under our control." Jeva Lange
Fox News host Sean Hannity's latest tweet likely didn't win him any brownie points with his boss. Rather than keep his focus on Wall Street Journal reporter Bret Stephens during a Twitter spat, Hannity broadened the fight to include News Corp, the company that owns the Wall Street Journal, into the fray. The owner of News Corp is, of course, Rupert Murdoch — the same guy who owns Fox, and thus Hannity's boss.
The whole thing started when Hannity erroneously suggested Fox News was helping Stephens "continue writing inane columns few read," leading Stephens to point out that Fox and News Corp are "separate companies." Hannity then tweeted in response that the whole reason for the split between the publishing and TV businesses in 2013 was to separate the "good" from the "crap":
The Economist on split; "Separating the “good co” (as analysts are calling 21st Century Fox) from the newspaper business (dubbed "crap co")! https://t.co/kjdd7skUS0
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 14, 2017
Murdoch's "crap co" is worth more than $7 billion. Becca Stanek
Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski demands an explanation for Trump's wiretapping claims: 'Were you lying, Mr. President?'
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski peppered President Trump with a series of tough questions Tuesday after the Trump administration missed its Monday deadline for providing wiretapping evidence. The leaders of the House Intelligence Committee had asked the Justice Department to hand over evidence backing Trump's baseless claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the election, but on Monday the Justice Department asked for more time and the deadline was pushed back to March 20. "If the president was lying, don't you think at some point he ought to say, 'I apologize, I am just an idiot?'" Brzezinski said.
After replaying White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's "hard to watch" attempts to clarify Trump's tweets about wiretapping, Brzezinski demanded some answers. "Were you lying, Mr. President?" Brzezinski said, gazing straight into the camera. "Did you make it up? Was it some little spurt of activity that you had out of need to have action? I'd like to know where it came from because it's a very serious allegation. And it questions everything that you're about, and it questions whether we can ever believe you."
Watch the clip below. Becca Stanek
U.N. finds Syrian forces intentionally bombed a civilian water source, constituting a war crime
On Tuesday, the United Nation's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria issued a report finding that the Syrian air force intentionally bombed a civilian water source in December in what constitutes a war crime, Reuters reports. The Syrian government had claimed at the time that the spring was contaminated, although the U.N. found no evidence indicating such claims were true.
By destroying the spring outside Damascus, the air force cut off water for 5.5 million people. "While the presence of armed group fighters at [the] spring constituted a military target, the extensive damage inflicted to the spring had a devastating impact on more than five million civilians in both government- and opposition-controlled areas who were deprived of regular access to potable water for over one month," the commission said. "The attack amounts to the war crime of attacking objects indispensable for the survival of the civilian population, and further violated the principle of proportionality in attacks."
The commission has found multiple instances of war crimes since July 2016, including the Syrian air force's deliberate bombing of a humanitarian convoy in September. The Syrian civil war has been "characterized by a complete lack of adherence to the norms of international law," the United Nations has found. Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway once made Frank Luntz try on a Speedo so she and her friends could laugh at him
Long before Kellyanne Conway ever became "the greatest spin doctor in modern American history," she was "just fun," in the words of Republican pollster Frank Luntz, who met Conway in the 1980s when he was in graduate school at Oxford and she was doing an undergraduate year abroad. But as The Atlantic has learned, Conway and Luntz had an interesting definition of "fun":
One time, [Conway] and a couple of friends took Luntz shopping and made him try on a Speedo so they could laugh at him. "I've been fat for, like, 15 years, but I wasn't always fat," he told me. "Nevertheless, a guy like me should not put on a Speedo." This sounded humiliating and cruel to me, but Luntz insisted it was hilarious. [The Atlantic]
The hijinks didn't end there:
Conway went to law school at George Washington University and accepted an offer to work for a D.C. firm, but reneged when Luntz asked her to join his polling company instead. They traveled the world together, and loved to play pranks, such as pretending they were husband and wife and having a noisy argument in an elevator. After a few years, she left to start her own company. While building her business, Luntz told me, Conway said things about him that hurt his feelings, and the two didn't speak for several years. They have since reconnected. [The Atlantic]
President Trump is not going to like the sound of this. On Monday, Breitbart News published leaked audio of House Speaker Paul Ryan vowing in October to never defend Trump. "I am not going to defend Donald Trump — not now, not in the future," Ryan said on the tape, which was recorded shortly after Trump's lewd Access Hollywood comments were leaked.
"His comments are indefensible," Ryan added. "They're not in keeping with our principles, so I'm not going to try to defend them."
WATCH: "I am not going to defend Donald Trump." leaked audio of @SpeakerRyan bashing Trump: https://t.co/If0WmlM5Qt pic.twitter.com/l2pdc0I9gm
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 14, 2017
While Ryan's comments were first reported back in October, Good Morning America points out that the timing of the audio leak is not coincidental. "This is rehashing an old fight by potentially sowing some new divisions here," Good Morning America reported. "By releasing [the comments] now, conservatives who oppose the health-care bill may be trying to drive a wedge between the president and the speaker."
Breitbart, at least, seems to suggest it could be time for a change. "A new speaker, some argue, would make life much easier for President Trump as he moves forward with his agenda," Breitbart writes. Jeva Lange
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office quickly soured in the eyes of Republicans on Monday after the release of its report on the GOP's proposed replacement for ObamaCare, the American Health Care Act. Newt Gingrich led the charge on Fox News, claiming "they should abolish the Congressional Budget Office. It is corrupt. It is dishonest. I don't trust a single word they have published. And I don't believe them."
Fox’s Martha MacCallum pointed out that the head of the CBO is a Trump appointee. "I couldn't care less," Gingrich shot back. He added that the CBO's analysis was "disgusting."
.@newtgingrich: “They should abolish the Congressional Budget Office. It is corrupt, it is dishonest, it was totally wrong on #Obamacare.” pic.twitter.com/T2ZclPBN5o
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2017
The CBO found that the AHCA would result in 24 million more Americans going uninsured; by 2026, the CBO estimates that 52 million people would lack insurance under the GOP plan, compared to 28 million who would go uninsured under ObamaCare. Internal White House estimates were reportedly even bleaker. But while President Trump has praised the CBO in the past, Gingrich has been consistent, claiming before the inauguration that the CBO is "incompatible with the Trump era.”
Other Republicans also slammed the CBO, with HHS secretary Tom Price calling the report "just not believable" and Jeffrey Lord explaining on CNN, "We don't know what the weather is going to be. It's going to snow, but how much? We don't know. We don't trust weathermen. So why should we trust the CBO?" Jeva Lange