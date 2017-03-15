Paul Ryan says GOP health-care plan has to change in order to pass

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) shifted his message on Wednesday, saying that in order to pass the House, the Republican health-care proposal must undergo some changes.
Ryan earlier said the legislation would fail if it was changed, but after a private GOP meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, he announced that Republican leaders will "incorporate feedback" from members. Earlier this week, a report by the Congressional Budget Office projected that under the GOP plan as it is written, 14 million fewer Americans would be insured after just one year and 24 million fewer would be insured over the next 10 years. "Now that we have our score... we can make some necessary improvements and refinements to the bill," Ryan said.
Ryan did not elaborate on the changes that Republicans might be considering. To pass, the legislation needs 216 votes in the House, and it is headed to the House Budget Committee for approval on Thursday. Catherine Garcia
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price fielded tough questions from a cancer survivor, a stay-at-home dad, a family physician, and others during a CNN Health Care Town Hall Wednesday night.
Price, a longtime opponent of ObamaCare, said the goals of TrumpCare are to "make certain that every single American has coverage" and that everyone "ought to be able to select the kind of coverage that you need for yourself." He was asked by Dr. Mitch Jacques, a family physician, if members of Congress truly understand the hardship that patients will face if they lose their health insurance. "We believe strongly that the current system is failing many, many people," Price responded. "There are 20 million folks in this country right now, 20 million individuals, who have told the federal government in spite of the mandate, in spite of the penalty, nonsense, don't throw me into that thing. I either can't afford it or I'm not interested."
He also defended tax breaks for health insurance CEOs, saying under the Affordable Care Act they were "singled out" and "punished."
A stay-at-home dad from Georgia told Price he doesn't think the federal government has any business delivering health care, and asked why Republicans are trying to repeal and replace ObamaCare instead of just repealing it. "We could just be repealing it, but the fact of the matter is it would leave many Americans behind and that's not what we want," Price said. "It would pull the rug out from under Americans, and that's not what we want."
Brian Kline, a cancer survivor, told Price he makes $11.60 an hour working a retail job, and he doesn't make enough money to pay for cancer care. Medicaid expansion saved his life, he said, so why did these lawmakers want to take it away from him? Price's response was less than empathetic. "It's wonderful that you have received the care that you have received, and it's because of the incredible innovations and great doctors across this land," he said, "but that's not necessarily true of everybody." Catherine Garcia
During a rally in Nashville on Wednesday night, President Trump called a federal judge's ruling that blocks his second attempt at a travel ban "an unprecedented judicial overreach."
After a federal judge in Seattle blocked his first executive order, which barred refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, Trump signed a second executive order that his administration said addressed the judge's concerns and those of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld the ruling. On Wednesday evening, hours before the revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a federal judge in Hawaii placed a nationwide hold on the order. This incensed Trump, who told the crowd in Nashville he believes "we ought to go back to the first [ban], and go all the way. That's what I wanted to do in the first place." He also vowed to "take our case as far as it needs to go, including all the way to the Supreme Court. And we're going to win." Catherine Garcia
A Fox News Poll released Wednesday shows that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Planned Parenthood, ObamaCare, and Vice President Mike Pence are all viewed more favorably than President Trump.
Favorable ratings from Fox poll:
Bernie +29
Planned Parenthood +25
Warren +8
Pence +4
Obamacare +3
Trump -9
The poll of 1,008 registered voters was conducted March 12 to 14; it found that 43 percent approve and 51 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, with 30 percent strongly approving and 45 percent strongly disapproving. Respondents were also asked to say if they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of several people, groups, and items, and Sanders came out on top, with 61 percent having a favorable reaction and 32 percent unfavorable, followed by Planned Parenthood (57 percent favorable, 32 percent unfavorable); ObamaCare (50 percent favorable, 47 percent unfavorable); and Pence (47 percent favorable, 43 percent unfavorable). Only 44 percent had a favorable view of Trump, while 53 percent had an unfavorable view.
If Trump were to do only one thing during his presidency, 33 percent want him to create jobs, 23 percent want him to destroy the Islamic State, 10 percent want him to cut taxes, 9 percent would like to see him repeal and replace ObamaCare, 3 percent want him to reduce federal regulations, and 3 percent want him to build a border wall. The participants were also asked about Trump's use of Twitter, and only 16 percent approved, with 50 percent disapproving and 32 percent wishing he would be more cautious. The poll has a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson ruled in favor of Hawaii's request for a temporary restraining order against President Trump's revised executive order to restrict travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and refugees from entering the United States.
The ban was slated to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, but this ruling blocks it nationwide. Several states, including Maryland and Washington, worked to stop the ban, with Hawaii arguing that it would hurt the tourism industry and keep residents from being able to have relatives from the affected countries visit. Catherine Garcia
President Trump apparently doesn't back off his wiretapping claims in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson that will air in full Wednesday night. A snippet of the interview that circulated Wednesday afternoon revealed that when Trump is asked about his claim former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election, Trump insists the word "wiretap covers a lot of different things." "I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks," Trump apparently says.
It's unclear what those "items" may be, seeing as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) admitted earlier Wednesday that Congress still "doesn't have any evidence" that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. Trump has yet to provide any evidence either. "Are you going to take the tweets literally?" Nunes said, referring to Trump's string of tweets leveling the accusations against Obama. "If you are, then clearly the president was wrong."
Trump's full interview with Carlson airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News. Becca Stanek
The United States military has drafted plans that, if approved by Defense Secretary James Mattis and President Trump, could deploy as many as 1,000 additional troops to Syria ahead of an offensive on Raqqa, The Washington Post reports. Raqqa, which lies in northern Syria, is the de facto capital of the Islamic State.
The discussed deployment could potentially double the number of American forces in Syria, although they would not, at least initially, serve a combat role. The exact number of troops that would be deployed relies on other variables, like the number of allies contributing to the campaign.
The U.S. troops are intended to support Kurdish and Arab fighters as advisers and coordination experts. The White House is also expected to lift Obama-era caps on the number of troops that can be placed in Iraq and Syria: currently 5,000 and 500, respectively.
Defense officials also said there is talk of embedding U.S. forces with Syrian Kurds or Arabs, possibly putting soldiers a step closer to direct combat roles. "Basically, you would have a force bolstered by allies with U.S. leadership," explained a senior U.S. official.
In the past, Trump has slammed reports about military operations. "Whatever happened to the element of surprise, right?" he said. "What a group of losers we have." Jeva Lange
A London-based tour operator will soon offer people the chance to dive down to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean to see the Titanic. Starting May 2018, the company Blue Marble Private will begin taking groups of nine people on eight-day journeys that culminate in a firsthand look at the ship that sunk in 1912 after a scrape with an iceberg on its maiden voyage.
The trip will begin off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, where the group will take a helicopter to an "expedition support yacht" set up near the wreckage, The Telegraph reported. After days of adjusting to the environment and learning about the logistics of the dive, Business Insider reported a "specially-designed titanium and carbon fiber submersible" will lower divers — accompanied by a crew of experts — into the water as deep as 13,000 feet.
But the chance to swim over the shipwreck won't come cheap. The trip is estimated to cost $105,129 per person — which Business Insider noted is the "equivalent to what a first class passenger would have paid to board the Titanic." Becca Stanek