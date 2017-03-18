Homeland Security requests proposals for Trump's border wall

The Homeland Security Department on Friday evening released a request for prototype proposals for the planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, revealing further details on what the Trump administration envisions. The contract notices describe a "physically imposing" wall that will be made out of reinforced concrete and stand as tall as 30 feet.

One document emphasizes the wall should look "good from the north side," while being "difficult to climb or cut through," The Associated Press reported. "The north side of wall (i.e. U.S.-facing side) shall be aesthetically pleasing in color, anti-climb texture, etc., to be consistent with general surrounding environment," the proposal said.

President Trump's budget proposal released earlier this week requested an additional $3 billion for Homeland Security, some of which will reportedly go toward the border wall. Congressional Republicans have estimated the wall will cost as much as $15 billion. Becca Stanek