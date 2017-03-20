Donald Trump began one of the biggest days of his presidency with tweets about Hillary Clinton and 'fake news'
This week marks a big one for President Trump, with the Senate set to begin confirmation hearings Monday for his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and the House eyeing Thursday to vote on the GOP health-care proposal to replace ObamaCare.
But none of that seems to be on the forefront of the president's mind, given he began the week with these tweets early Monday morning:
James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Granted, also Monday, the House Intelligence Committee will hold a rare public hearing on Russian involvement in the U.S. election, featuring testimonies from FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers. The intelligence community has concluded that Russia did meddle in last year's election, but to what extent and ends is unclear. But rather than redirect attention to his widely praised Supreme Court pick or replacing ObamaCare — a signature campaign promise — Trump insisted the "real story" is the leaking of classified information:
The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Later in the morning, the president took time to blast "Fake News CNN" for continuing its polling operation despite being a "WAY OFF disaster" during the election. He also made sure to praise Fox News for its "much higher ratings":
Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
The Trump presidency is entering its ninth week — a week that could deliver its first major victories in Gorsuch and the American Health Care Act. But so far, Trump's last message of the morning is a simple one: Never forget he beat Hillary Clinton to win the presidency. Kimberly Alters
What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
I hope you're not like me, because if you are, you had a hard time falling asleep last night and so you made the mistake of checking your bracket in the midst of all that tossing and turning. And if you're really like me, your bracket is a total nightmare, so that was a bad idea.
Turns out, we're not alone: There are no perfect brackets left for this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament after this weekend, and according to NCAA.com, only one bracket — out of the tens of millions filled out across NCAA.com, Bleacher Report, CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports, and Yahoo — even made it unscathed through most of Saturday. Just one prescient user on Yahoo picked the tournament's first 39 games correctly, including upsets by No. 12 Middle Tennessee State, No. 11 Xavier, No. 11 USC, and No. 11 Rhode Island. Despite correctly predicting No. 8 Wisconsin would upend No. 1 Villanova on Saturday afternoon, the user's streak ended later in the evening, on the tournament's 40th game, when No. 5 Iowa State fell to No. 4 Purdue. (Don't feel too bad, though: Not even the best bracketeer of the year predicted No. 2 Duke would be upset by No. 7 South Carolina on Sunday.)
The good news is that with several powerhouses going down over the weekend, brackets that bet heavily on one or the other emerged less ruined than expected. In ESPN's bracket game, 45.5 percent of brackets suffered when Villanova went down in the round of 32 rather than making it to the Final Four — but because 39.2 percent of users picked Duke to make it out of the region instead, the Blue Devils' loss late Sunday evened things out between most brackets. In ESPN's Tournament Challenge, only 4.8 percent of brackets chose South Carolina to advance to even the Sweet 16, and only 9.1 percent had Wisconsin doing the same.
For the lucky few who picked No. 3 Baylor or No. 4 Florida to advance out of the East Region and make the Final Four — just 8.2 percent of ESPN's brackets — it might be time to send Wisconsin and South Carolina some flowers, because they just took you a big step further toward winning your office pool. Kimberly Alters
Obama's disapproval rating at day 60 was 26 percent. Bush's was 29 percent. Trump's is 58 percent.
President Trump may have just set the record for the highest disapproval rating by day 60 in office. Gallup's latest approval rating poll released Sunday saw Trump's approval rating sink to 37 percent, and his disapproval rating rise to 58 percent. Just one week ago, Trump's approval rating was 8 points higher, at 45 percent.
In a nutshell... pic.twitter.com/cbOaB5laYY
— Anthony De Rosa (@Anthony) March 20, 2017
Trump's numbers look even worse when compared to previous presidents' ratings after two months in office. Prior to Trump, the president with the highest disapproval rating at the 60-day mark — at least dating back to 1977 — was former President Bill Clinton, who had a 34 percent disapproval rating at this point in his first term. Trump just beat that record by a whopping 24 points:
Gallup- Job *disapproval* upon hitting 60 days in office:
Carter 9
Reagan 24
HW Bush 16
Clinton 34
W Bush 29
Obama 26
Trump... 58
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 19, 2017
The Gallup poll surveyed about 1,500 adults nationwide by phone. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek
FBI Director James Comey, NSA Director Mike Rogers are publicly testifying on Trump, Russia today
The House Intelligence Committee is holding a rare public hearing on Monday, with FBI Director James Comey and NSA chief Adm. Mike Rogers expected to face questions about Russia's involvement in the U.S. election, any ties between Russia and President Trump's campaign, who leaked information to the media about Trump aides' communications with Russia, and whether there is any evidence to back up Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama had his Trump Tower phones wiretapped. Comey is expected to say there is no evidence Trump's phones were tapped, but nobody is sure what other questions he will answer. Rogers is predicted to say less than Comey.
Democrats are most eager to discuss any Russian role in the election and any connections between Trump and the Kremlin, while Republicans are focused on who has been disclosing potentially classified information about Trump team members. Comey briefed lawmakers on Friday about the state of the Russian investigation and Trump's wiretapping accusations (he said no about Trump and wiretapping, and "it was a categorical denial," a U.S. official tells The Washington Post). What he told House Intelligence Committee members about Trump and Russia is apparently still up for debate.
On Fox New Sunday, committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said he has seen "no evidence of collusion" between Trump's circles and Russia to sway the election his way. But on NBC's Meet the Press, ranking Democrat Adam Schiff (Calif.) said there is already "circumstantial evidence of collusion" and "direct evidence" of "deception" by the Trump campaign, and "there is certainly enough for us to conduct an investigation."
Here’s where we begin our investigation into Russian interference – with circumstantial evidence of collusion & direct evidence of deception pic.twitter.com/1tobpyCjkj
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 19, 2017
Regarding Trump's wiretapping allegations, "I hope that we can put an end to this wild goose chase, because what the president said was just patently false," Schiff said. "It's continuing to grow in terms of damage, and he needs to put an end to this." Peter Weber
President Trump on Monday dismissed widespread reports of Russia's meddling in the presidential election as "FAKE NEWS." In a series of tweets, Trump alleged Democrats "made up and pushed the Russian story," seemingly referring to the FBI- and CIA-backed reports that Russia interfered in the election to dash Hillary Clinton's chances, thus helping Trump.
Trump claimed Democrats fabricated the story "as an excuse for running a terrible campaign":
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Trump then noted former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper's remark earlier this month that a paper compiled by the DNI, NSA, FBI, and CIA included "no evidence" of Trump associates' collusion with Russia. Clapper said neither he nor the agencies had uncovered any "evidence of such collusion."
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Top House Intelligence Committee Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) later said he was "surprised" by Clapper's comment because he did not think that claim could be made "categorically." "I would characterize it this way: At the outset of the investigation, there was circumstantial evidence of collusion," Schiff said. "There was direct evidence, I think, of deception."
Later Monday, FBI Director James Comey and NSA chief Mike Rogers will testify before Congress about possible connections between Trump's campaign and Russia. Becca Stanek
On Monday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee begins four days of hearings on Judge Neil Gorsuch, nominated by President Trump to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat. Gorsuch is expected to make his first comments on Monday afternoon, after hours of opening statements from members of the Judiciary Committee. On Tuesday and Wednesday, each senator on the committee gets at least 50 minutes to question the conservative federal appellate judge from Colorado, and witnesses will speak for or against Gorsuch on Wednesday and Thursday. Republicans are united in their support for Gorsuch, while no Democrats have yet said they will vote for him.
Democrats are angry that Republicans blocked any consideration of Judge Merrick Garland, a similarly well-credentialed federal appellate judge nominated by former President Barack Obama, for almost a year. Democrats have enough votes to filibuster Gorsuch's nomination, probably, though Republicans have threatened to get rid of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees if they try. In the meantime, they have a list of questions for him and about him to try to figure out how he would rule on the high court. Gorsuch "is a bit of a puzzle," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). "We're going to try to put those pieces together so that the puzzle is complete and we have an understanding of what kind of a fifth vote will be going on the court." Peter Weber
The claim that Britain's GCHQ spied on Trump for Obama apparently started with an ex-CIA analyst on RT
Last Thursday, the White House provoked a diplomatic spat with America's closest ally, Britain, when Press Secretary Sean Spicer reiterated a claim from Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano that Britain's GCHQ spy agency had wiretapped President Trump during the presidential campaign at the behest of former President Barack Obama. By Friday, Britain and the White House were sparring over whether the Trump administration had apologized for repeating the claim, and if so, how much, and Napolitano had pointed The New York Times to one of his "intelligence sources," Larry C. Johnson.
Johnson, who was a CIA analyst before leaving the government about 30 years ago, is perhaps most famous, The Times notes, for spreading "false rumors in 2008 that Michelle Obama had been videotaped using a slur against Caucasians." On CNN Sunday, he told Brian Stelter where his information had come from and said he was actually not "knowingly" a source for Napolitano, adding that the retired judge "didn't get it right, accurate either." "I'm not saying the British GCHQ was wiretapping Trump's tower," Johnson said. Napolitano "shouldn't have used the word 'wiretap.' I call it an 'information operation' that's been directed against President Trump."
Johnson explained that the day after Trump's tweets about Obama wiretapping him, he went on RT, the Kremlin-funded news channel, and talked about how "the British through GCHQ were passing information back-channel," then shared that on a discussion board for former intelligence operatives. "Apparently one of the individuals there shared that with Judge Napolitano," he said. "I don't know what his other sources are." Johnson said two people "who were in a position to know" told him about the back-channel communications, but "this was not done at the direction of Barack Obama — let's be clear about that."
.@brianstelter tries to trace the origin of UK wiretapping claims with former intelligence officer @LarryCJohnson https://t.co/f7dJ6wxFTt
— CNN (@CNN) March 19, 2017
Napolitano is reportedly standing by his claim, but Fox News anchor Shepard Smith noted tartly on Friday that "Fox News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano's commentary" and "Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now-president of the United States was surveilled at any time, any way. Full stop." Peter Weber
Shep Smith: "Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that POTUS was surveilled at any time in any way, full stop." pic.twitter.com/GxKSJJGD7D
— Axios (@axios) March 17, 2017
When her first grade teacher told the class to write about something they were experts on, Nia Mya Reese didn't take long to come up with a topic: Being able to handle her 5-year-old brother, Ronald Michael.
That assignment turned into a book, published last November: How to Deal With and Care for Your Annoying Little Brother. Already, it's a bestseller, ranked No. 1 on Amazon's Sibling Relationships list. "It's kind of surreal," the Alabama resident's mother, Cherinita Reese, told AL.com. "I think the best way to explain it is, you know you're supposed to be walking on this path, and then it happens." Now 8 years old and in the second grade, Nia Mya is unfazed by her newfound fame. "I just feel normal," she said. Catherine Garcia