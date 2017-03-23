This 7-year-old video perfectly illustrates Republicans' uncomfortable hypocrisy over health-care reform

Rewind seven years, and you will find yourself smack dab in the middle of … a gigantic health-care battle between Republicans and Democrats. But if that doesn't give you a case of déjà vu, then-House Minority Leader John Boehner's red-faced hollering about backroom deals and sweeteners in 2010 might — only in 2017, it's the Democrats who are crying foul about Republicans' sneaky tactics. What's more, Boehner's speech was delivered after a year of heath-care debates, whereas the House's vote today comes after just a month of deliberation.

"Look at how this bill was written," Boehner roared in March 2010. "Can you say it was done openly? With transparency and accountability? Without backroom deals struck behind closed doors, hidden from the people? Hell no you can't!"