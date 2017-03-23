This Democratic House committee is trolling Republicans over their health-care dumpster fire

Considering the grief and political attacks congressional Democrats have weathered over ObamaCare from their Republican colleagues for seven years, perhaps a little schadenfreude is to be expected now that Republicans are rushing headlong into the health-care buzzsaw. The Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee seem to have taken the lead in rubbing it in on Thursday.

They started with a dig at the GOP disarray, using the old throwback Thursday hashtag to remind Republicans of the "UNITY" they had all the way back in November:

Then there was the alternative acrostic for American Health Care Act:

Anyone

Have

Coverage

Actually? #AHCA — Ways and Means Dems (@WaysMeansCmte) March 24, 2017

And what internet trolling session would be complete without animated GIFs?

Updated @USCBO score released today on #Trumpcare shows the bill includes $1 TRILLION in tax cuts! pic.twitter.com/Pp1Ms5GYwv — Ways and Means Dems (@WaysMeansCmte) March 23, 2017 When you hear Republicans plan to force a vote on #Trumpcare without knowing what the bill will do, no cost or coverage estimates from CBO pic.twitter.com/F5yAnpGnB4 — Ways and Means Dems (@WaysMeansCmte) March 24, 2017

The House Republicans wanted to repeal ObamaCare on the seventh anniversary of it being signed into law, and failed, even after trying to borrow tactics they ascribed to the Democrats. They may push through the latest version of the ACHA on Friday. But on Thursday, a little mockery seems fair. Peter Weber