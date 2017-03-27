Jeff Sessions says sanctuary cities 'cannot continue'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday demanded an end to sanctuary cities, saying such policies "cannot continue."

"When cities and states continue to refuse to help enforce our immigration laws, our nation is less safe," Sessions said. He added: "Countless Americans would be alive today … if these policies of sanctuary cities were ended."

Sessions went on to say that the Department of Justice would look to "claw back" grants from jurisdictions that do not comply with federal authorities' immigration-related efforts.

Trump has already signed an executive order to block federal funding to sanctuary cities. At least 633 counties in the United States "limit how much local police can cooperate with requests from federal authorities to hold immigrants in detention," The New York Times reports. Jeva Lange