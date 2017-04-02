Federal judge rules lawsuit alleging Trump incited violence can proceed

A federal judge in Louisville, Kentucky, ruled Friday that President Trump cannot use a free speech defense to quash a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence at a campaign rally last year, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Saturday.

Trump was speaking in Louisville in March of 2016 when he pointed to protesters and repeatedly told his supporters, "get 'em out of here." Judge David J. Hale ruled the injuries three protesters suffered while being removed by event attendees are a "direct and proximate result" of Trump's comments, which can be plausibly interpreted as "an order, an instruction, a command" for use of force.

Protesters Henry Brousseau, Kashiya Nwanguma, and Molly Shah are suing Trump, his campaign, and three audience members for unspecified monetary damages. The lawsuit will proceed. Bonnie Kristian