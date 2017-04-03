John Oliver explains why it is past time to update America's federal marijuana laws

Marijana, or "catnip for people," has "gained increasing acceptance in recent years," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. In fact, pro-pot referenda passed in eight states in November, with much excitement from marijuana advocates, even as anti-drug teetotaler Donald Trump won the election. "It's like celebrating your baseball team winning on the deck of the sinking Titanic," Oliver said. Still, 44 states allow some kind of medical marijuana use, and eight allow recreational use, and Oliver found that heartening.
According to Gallup, 60 percent of Americans are cool with legalizing pot, up from 12 percent in 1969. "Marijuana is something we've just all gradually decided is okay, like Mark Wahlburg as a serious actor," Oliver said. "But the legality of of marijuana is much more fraught than you may think. In fact, if you have marijuana right now, even if you are acting completely legally according to your state, you may still be in serious jeopardy — and that's not your weed-induced paranoia talking."
Oliver dashed through the history of how pot became illegal in the U.S., culminating in a crusade by Richard Nixon, "the Mozart of racially motivated lawmaking," who openly explained his reasoning in still pretty shocking "conversations he inexplicably recorded." Thanks to Nixon's Controlled Substances Act and subsequent inaction by Congress, marijuana is still classified as a Schedule I drug, along with heroin but above drugs like meth and cocaine. And that has led to federal-state clashes and chaos, mistakes and on the state level, and federal barriers to researching marijuana's medical effectiveness.
"Now, things fractionally improved toward the end of the Obama administration," Oliver said, because "his attitude to pot was basically 'I'm not going to hassle you over this unless you make me' — essentially the same policy as a security guard at a Dave Matthews concert." But the rules Obama put in place aren't permanent, and new Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a strident marijuana opponent. "Our federal laws desperately need to be brought up to date," and there is some oddly establishment support for doing so in Congress, Oliver said — "Yes, there is now a Cannabis Caucus in D.C., and it's co-chaired by these four narcs" — but despite some promising bills, "fixing all of this is a huge undertaking." Watch Oliver's argument below, but be warned: there is some NSFW language, and if your name's Greg, you might want to be sober when you click play. Peter Weber
John Oliver kicked off Sunday's Last Week Tonight with updates on the scandal he calls "Stupid Watergate," because, he explained, "it has all the potential consequences of Watergate, but everyone involved is really stupid." Sunday's brief recap centered on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and his "seemingly huge claim" about President Trump and wiretapping that "quickly unraveled" for reasons Oliver said out. Still, Trump said the claim made him feel "somewhat vindicated." Oliver shook his head. "Trump feels vindicated by dubious sources all the time," he said, channeling Trump holding a specific coffee cup: "We don't need to invest in clean energy. It says right here on this cup that 'America Runs on Dunkin.'"
Still, that was before last week's revelations that Nunes' source was the Trump White House. "To recap, Devin took what appears to be an unnecessary trip to tell what appears to be unimportant news to what may have been the source of the news itself," Oliver said. "So what Nunes brought to light has turned out to be a bunch of smoke and mirrors as convoluted as it is pointless." Amazingly, though, "Stupid Watergate found a way to get even stupider" when Republicans flubbed trying to prove Nunes' independence from the White House, Oliver said, playing the clip of Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) saying that Nunes works for and answers to the president — then, when challenged, that Nunes works for both Trump and his constituents in Florida.
Oliver disagreed. "No! You absolutely do not!" he said, animatedly. "That is literally the whole point of Congress. And that's why this story is Stupid Watergate: It could very well take down the government, but nobody involved understands why, or how to cover it up, or what the government f—ing is, or possibly how to breathe without getting regular reminders." Watch the occasionally NSFW clip below. Peter Weber
Florida Georgia Line, joined by the Backstreet Boys, got the Academy of Country Music Awards audience dancing on its feed at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, but Jason Aldean won the top award, entertainer of the year, for the second year in a row. Unlike Keith Urban — seven nominations, zero wins — FGL did not go home empty-handed, though: the group won single of the year for their song "H.O.L.Y." and music event of the year. Miranda Lambert also won two awards: album of the year (The Weight of These Wings) and female vocalist of the year. Male vocalists of the year award went to Thomas Rhett, who also won song of the year for "Die a Happy Man," while Little Big Town won vocal group of the year.
The music video of the year did not go to a single artist or song but to the video "Forever Country," a glossy medley featuring many of the award's performers plus Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and other country luminaries old and young to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Country Music Association Awards. It starts out with "Country Roads," by folk-pop star John Denver:
The ACM Awards also had a tribute to Chuck Berry, the rock 'n' roll legend who died last month, "for the man that influenced every form of music, including country," as Luke Bryan said before he, Dierks Bentley, and Joe Walsh performed Johnny B. Goode." Peter Weber
Human Rights Watch said Monday that Israel is not letting its researchers into the Gaza Strip to document cases of abuse by authorities.
Since 2008, Israel has "systematically" kept researchers out of Gaza, with the exception of one permit being granted last year, Human Rights Watch said in a 47-page report. The organization said Egypt has also prevented its employees from entering Gaza from Egyptian territory since 2012. The militant group Hamas took control of Gaza, home to almost 2 million people, in 2007, and both Hamas and Israel have been accused of war crimes during fighting over the last decade.
Israel for years has said Human Rights Watch is biased against the country, and Tel Aviv has declared that there is no reason to have researchers in Gaza because Israel is doing its own investigations into possible abuse. "If Israel wants the ICC prosecutors to take seriously its argument that its criminal investigations are adequate, a good first step would be to allow human rights researchers to bring relevant information to light," Sari Bashi, Israel and Palestine advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, told The Associated Press. Israel wasn't the only party called out in the group's report — it also criticized Hamas for not working with investigators and failing to protect local human rights workers, and Egypt for not letting researchers through to Gaza. Catherine Garcia
An extreme thunderstorm system stretching across the South spawned a tornado responsible for the deaths Sunday morning of a 38-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.
The St. Martin Parish's sheriff's office said a tornado flipped over Francine Gotch's trailer, killing her and her daughter, Neville Alexander. A second tornado was confirmed Sunday afternoon, southeast of Monroe. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center issued a "high risk" warning on Sunday, and the National Weather Service announced a "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watch from east Texas into west-central Mississippi.
Louisiana, Mississippi, and a thin sliver of Texas are bracing for tornadoes, massive hail, and high winds, and forecasters predict the system will move east through Monday. "We've got a large territory that these storms are going to be moving across," Danielle Banks, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel, told NBC News. "As we go through the day on Monday, into the heart of the afternoon, those storms are going to be sweeping through states like Georgia and Florida and over into South Carolina and North Carolina." Catherine Garcia
Tensions rise in Ecuador as leftist candidate Lenin Moreno declares win in contested presidential vote
With 96 percent of the vote counted in Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday, Lenín Moreno of leftist President Rafael Correa's ruling party is beating conservative banker Guillermo Lasso, 51 percent to 49 percent. Lasso, who led comfortably in well-regarded exit polls, charged election fraud and urged his supporters to protests peacefully. Lasso and Moreno have both declared victory, but with 214,000 votes left to count, according to the National Electoral Council, there are twice as many outstanding votes as Moreno's winning margin.
Clashes have been reported in Quito and several other cities, and Lasso supporters broke through metal barricades outside the election commission before being pushed back by police. "Fight!" Lasso, 61, told his supporters. "We won't let them cheat us!" National Electoral President Juan Pablo Pozo, a target of criticism on the right, urged calm. "Ecuador deserves that its political actors show ethical responsibility in recognizing the democratic will expressed by the people at the voting booths," he said. "Not a single vote has been given or taken away from anyone." Moreno fell just short of a 50 percent majority in the first round voting on Feb. 19.
Ecuador, like several other South American countries, has been led by leftist leaders for the past decade — Correa was term-limited out after 10 years — and the election was seen as a test of the Latin American left, after conservatives were recently elected in Argentina and Peru. Moreno, 64, was shot in a 1998 carjacking, and if his win is confirmed, he will be the first Latin American leader to use a wheelchair. Moreno's victory would also be a win for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange; Lasso had pledge to kick him out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, while Moreno said he will allow him to stay. Peter Weber
Erin Baxter and her family didn't expect to adopt Ruby, a blind and deaf puppy, so soon after the loss of their elderly dog Scarlet, but when she climbed into the lap of Baxter's daughter Avery last year, they felt it was meant to be.
Ruby quickly became accustomed to their house in Wilmauma, Florida, and attached to their other two dogs. Ruby, who was likely born blind and deaf due to careless breeding, loves sitting with people and licking their faces, and in January, the Baxters met trainer Rick Carde, who said he would do everything he could to train this special dog. After a lot of trial and error, he found that she responded to pressure — when Ruby is touched between the shoulders she knows to lay down, and when someone pets her under the chin, she follows them.
Ruby is now learning how to be a therapy dog, with Carde teaching her how to ignore distractions. The Baxter family thinks she will be able to connect with a lot of different groups, including veterans with PTSD and children who have recently lost their sight. "She is special and perfect and amazing," Erin Baxter told Today. "She is not disabled in my eyes. She's just her." Catherine Garcia
The Los Angeles Times, like almost every other newspaper in America of any political leaning, did not endorse Donald Trump for president, calling him unprepared and unsuited for the job. On Sunday, the Times launched a four-day editorial assessment of how Trump is doing now that he has assumed the presidency, and it isn't glowing. "It was no secret during the campaign that Donald Trump was a narcissist and a demagogue who used fear and dishonesty to appeal to the worst in American voters," the Times editorial board began. "Still, nothing prepared us for the magnitude of this train wreck."
The editorialists said they had maintained a "slim hope" that Trump would become presidential, or at least hire people who would curb his worst impulses, but instead he has pursued a series of "immensely dangerous" policies that "threaten to weaken this country's moral standing in the world, imperil the planet, and reverse years of slow but steady gains by marginalized or impoverished Americans," providing some examples. But those "radically wrongheaded" polices aren't even "the most frightening aspect of the Trump presidency," the Times argued:
What is most worrisome about Trump is Trump himself. He is a man so unpredictable, so reckless, so petulant, so full of blind self-regard, so untethered to reality that it is impossible to know where his presidency will lead or how much damage he will do to our nation. His obsession with his own fame, wealth and success, his determination to vanquish enemies real and imagined, his craving for adulation — these traits were, of course, at the very heart of his scorched-earth outsider campaign; indeed, some of them helped get him elected. But in a real presidency in which he wields unimaginable power, they are nothing short of disastrous. [Los Angeles Times]
This is only part one. For each of the next three days, the Times says it will look at three distinct aspects of the Trump "train wreck": Trump's "shocking lack of respect for those fundamental rules and institutions on which our government is based," his "utter lack of regard for truth," and on Wednesday, his "scary willingness to repeat alt-right conspiracy theories, racist memes, and crackpot, out-of-the-mainstream ideas." You can read Part 1 and the subsequent three chapters at the Los Angels Times. Peter Weber