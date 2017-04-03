Trump meets with controversial Egyptian president at the White House

President Trump on Monday met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who had not visited the White House in eight years. While former President Barack Obama was critical of Sisi's undemocratic rule and record on human rights, Trump said he is "very much" in support of the Egyptian president and that the pair plan to cooperate in fighting terrorism. "You'll find me supporting you very strongly, very earnestly," Trump said.
Egypt's president says he admires Trump's "unique personality"
https://t.co/zm6dxi3Bob
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 3, 2017
Trump also praised Sisi last year, claiming that the Egyptian ruler "took control of Egypt. And he really took control of it." Sisi was elected with an official vote total of 96.91 percent in June 2014.
On Sunday, protesters gathered at the Washington Monument to oppose the meeting. Tom Malinowski, who served under Obama as the assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor, said, "The larger message that I hear from the president is that he is not interested in America being a force for good in the world." Jeva Lange
Don't let anyone tell you different: The great American pastime is actually screaming at refs on your TV. The Ladies Professional Golf Association, at least, appears to be on board. On Sunday, officials penalized top player Lexi Thompson after a TV viewer wrote an email to the LPGA pointing out a violation Thompson made that slipped their notice.
Here is how The Big Lead describes what happened:
[After getting the tip from the TV viewer], rules officials reviewed the film for two hours before alerting Thompson of the violation of Rule 20-3. Thompson improperly replaced her ball an inch away from her marker on a one-foot putt on the 17th hole. At the time, Thompson and officials on-site saw nothing wrong and she signed her scorecard after her round. The improper placement of her ball, along with signing an incorrect scorecard, cost her four strokes, changing her 67 to a 71. [The Big Lead]
The penalty bumped Thompson from a two-stroke lead on opponent Suzann Pettersen to a two-stroke deficit.
Many professional golfers lashed out at the organization for listening to the armchair official, including Tiger Woods, who tweeted: "Wiewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway." Jeva Lange
Kansas' proposed Medicaid expansion failed to survive Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto Monday, with the override vote failing 81-44 in the state's House of Representatives. Eighty-four votes were needed to override the veto, which Brownback issued Thursday.
Kansas was one of several Republican-led states to explore Medicaid expansion after the failure of the GOP health-care bill last month. Kansas state senator John Doll (R) described the attempt to override Brownback's veto as "something we need to do," but earning enough bipartisan votes proved to be a difficult task.
"To expand ObamaCare when the program is in a death spiral is not responsible policy," a spokesperson for Brownback said. Jeva Lange
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.) announced Monday he would vote to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, opposing his party's efforts to filibuster. Per current Senate rules, Gorsuch needs 60 votes to be confirmed, which he cannot reach without eight Democratic votes. Democrats in the upper chamber are attempting to block Gorsuch by refusing to provide those votes; Republicans have indicated they would invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to kill the filibuster and allow Gorsuch to be confirmed by a simple-majority if Democrats do not play ball.
"I don't think it's wise for our party to filibuster this nominee or for Republicans to invoke the nuclear option," Bennet said in an interview with The Colorado Independent. Bennet acknowledged Gorsuch's judicial philosophy is "very conservative," but said he was voting to confirm Gorsuch in order to preserve the filibuster for future Trump nominees. "Trump might get two more nominees in his first term as president," Bennet said. "Having a 51-vote threshold guarantees that you're going to have far more extreme nominees."
That said, Bennet indicated if Republicans do kill the filibuster, "all bets are off" and he could vote to oppose Gorsuch in a simple up-or-down vote. "It's gut-check time now," Bennet said. "Are Democrats really going to filibuster the nominee? Are Republicans really going to use the nuclear option?"
Democrats are one vote away from successfully filibustering. Bennet hails from Colorado, as does Gorsuch, who is "strongly supported by the downtown [Colorado] legal and business establishment" that also usually backs Bennet, The Colorado Independent notes. You can read Bennet's official statement on the decision below, or his interview with The Colorado Independent here. Kimberly Alters
Dem Sen. Michael Bennet opposes Gorsuch filibuster.(Gorsuch is from Col. too & Bennet is former employee of Phil Anschutz, Gorsuch's patron) pic.twitter.com/fuXqRU9yDB
— Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) April 3, 2017
Fox News' Julie Roginsky alleges Roger Ailes refused to promote her because she turned down his sexual advances
Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News, former network chief Roger Ailes, and current co-president Bill Shine, New York's Gabriel Sherman reports. Ailes resigned from Fox News in July 2016 after multiple women came forward with sexual harassment allegations.
In her lawsuit, Roginsky, 43, alleges Fox News and Ailes "discriminated against [her] on the basis of gender by making her deserved promotion to a regular spot hosting The Five contingent upon having a sexual relationship with Ailes," Business Insider reports. Ailes would also allegedly insist Roginsky kiss him "hello" when sitting in a low armchair "'in such a way as to look down Roginsky's dress."
NPR's David Folkenflik writes that the lawsuit claims "Ailes pointedly advised Roginsky, a single mother 30 years his junior, to date older, conservative married men" and "repeatedly praised her looks and sought to get her to join him for drinks, even in his office, away from prying eyes that could get them 'into so much trouble.'" NPR also reports Shine is accused of retaliating against Roginsky for "refusing to attack Ailes' accuser, Gretchen Carlson," and that he did not investigate Roginsky's complaints about Ailes.
Ailes has denied all allegations of sexual harassment. Over the weekend, The New York Times reported separately that Fox News and Bill O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002. Jeva Lange
The next time you're craving a delicious scramble of water, amino acids, lipids, and fats — better known as "eggs" — you might want to use science as a guide. Popular Science has published a delightfully nerdy how-to for your frying pan, including appetizing steps such as:
Step 3: As the egg heats up, the bonds holding different chains of amino acids together break down. As the proteins denature, the chains lose their shape and make links to other parts of other chains to form a new, opaque structure. The mass of proteins get more and more interconnected as the egg cooks. The water in the egg begins to be pushed out and evaporates into the air. This is called weeping. If you over-weep an egg the result is tougher, chewier eggs. No thank you. [Popular Science]
You can even use science to help you make softer eggs ("continuously agitate the eggs on low heat") or creamier eggs (add cream — it dilutes the proteins). Read the full instructions at Popular Science — and bon appétit! Jeva Lange
Russian officials find, deactivate second bomb after St. Petersburg subway explosion kills 9, injures dozens
Russia's anti-terrorism committee announced that it discovered and deactivated a second bomb in a St. Petersburg subway station after an earlier explosion at a separate station left multiple people injured and several people dead. Russian news agencies report that at least 9 people were killed, while a Russian government official said 47 were injured after an explosive device was set off in a train.
Social media images appear to show the train carriage's doors twisted and blown out and multiple people lying injured on the floor of the station.
#питер #метро #петербург pic.twitter.com/3Gb2oOhDGL
— ЦГ-инсайдер (@insider_ts) April 3, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the city for a meeting with the Belarusian president, and has been informed of the attacks. Putin said security forces are "working and doing all they can to ascertain what has happened and to make a complete assessment of the incident." He did not rule out terrorism as a factor. Jeva Lange
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
Fox News' Tucker Carlson was never any good at school. The conservative firebrand only managed to get into Trinity College, in Hartford, after his boarding school's headmaster — the father of his then-girlfriend and now wife — pulled some strings on his behalf.
Today, Carlson is the host of the popular Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, which draws even more viewers than Megyn Kelly did when she previously held his 9 p.m. time slot. Despite being a household name for the right-leaning network, Carlson is technically a registered Democrat. He says it is so he can vote in D.C.'s predominately Democratic primaries.
But as The New Yorker reveals, it took Carlson many years — and a few stumbles, including a failed attempt to join the CIA — to get from Trinity to television screens across the country:
After college, [Carlson] tried and failed to persuade the CIA to employ him; the real-life agency, unlike its fictional counterparts, prefers not to hire young men who are gabby and insubordinate. Instead, he got a job in Little Rock, working for Paul Greenberg, the exacting editorial-page editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. [The New Yorker]
Read more about Carlson, including his attempt to name his son "Flashman," at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange