Trump meets with controversial Egyptian president at the White House

President Trump on Monday met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who had not visited the White House in eight years. While former President Barack Obama was critical of Sisi's undemocratic rule and record on human rights, Trump said he is "very much" in support of the Egyptian president and that the pair plan to cooperate in fighting terrorism. "You'll find me supporting you very strongly, very earnestly," Trump said.

Egypt's president says he admires Trump's "unique personality"

Trump also praised Sisi last year, claiming that the Egyptian ruler "took control of Egypt. And he really took control of it." Sisi was elected with an official vote total of 96.91 percent in June 2014.

On Sunday, protesters gathered at the Washington Monument to oppose the meeting. Tom Malinowski, who served under Obama as the assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor, said, "The larger message that I hear from the president is that he is not interested in America being a force for good in the world." Jeva Lange