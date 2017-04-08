Sweden arrests Uzbek suspect in deadly Stockholm truck attack

Swedish police said Saturday they have arrested a man who is "likely" the driver responsible for crashing a stolen beer truck into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least four people and injuring more than a dozen.

The suspect is a 39-year-old from Uzbekistan and was known to intelligence agencies. Investigators found a suspect item in the attack vehicle that may be an unexploded bomb. "We confirm that we have found a device in the truck that doesn't belong there. We are now investigating its content," said Dan Eliasson, chief of Swedish Police, on Saturday. "Whether this was a classic bomb or some sort of flammable device is now a matter for our analysis."

The arrested suspect will either be released or have a pre-trial hearing by Tuesday. Bonnie Kristian