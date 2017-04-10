Catch a glimpse of the epic battles to come in the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok

On Monday, Marvel Studios released a first peek at its upcoming superhero movie, Thor: Ragnarok. The action-packed trailer for the film — which stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Cate Blanchett as supervillainess Hela, and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk — foreshadows some of the epic battles to come. The trailer also hints at the film's comedic promise, with Thor referring to the Hulk as simply "a friend from work" as they face off before a gladiatorial battle.

Director Taika Waititi has promised Thor: Ragnarok will be the "most adventurous and most 'out there' of all the Marvel movies." The film is expected to set the scene for "Phase Three" of the Marvel Universe, which will include 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor: Ragnarok also stars Tom Hiddleston as Thor's brother, Loki; Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange; and Tessa Thompson as the warrior Valkyrie. The film hits theaters Nov. 3, 2017.