Catch a glimpse of the epic battles to come in the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok

On Monday, Marvel Studios released a first peek at its upcoming superhero movie, Thor: Ragnarok. The action-packed trailer for the film — which stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Cate Blanchett as supervillainess Hela, and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk — foreshadows some of the epic battles to come. The trailer also hints at the film's comedic promise, with Thor referring to the Hulk as simply "a friend from work" as they face off before a gladiatorial battle.
Director Taika Waititi has promised Thor: Ragnarok will be the "most adventurous and most 'out there' of all the Marvel movies." The film is expected to set the scene for "Phase Three" of the Marvel Universe, which will include 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.
Thor: Ragnarok also stars Tom Hiddleston as Thor's brother, Loki; Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange; and Tessa Thompson as the warrior Valkyrie. The film hits theaters Nov. 3, 2017.
In the meantime, catch the first trailer below. Becca Stanek
On Monday, Dylann Roof pleaded guilty to state murder charges over the killing of nine people in a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, The Associated Press reports. In doing so, Roof avoids a second death penalty; the jury handed down his first in January, when he became the first person sentenced to death for committing federal hate crimes.
The murder charge plea deal was portrayed by the state prosecutor to the families of the victims as an "insurance policy," so that even if the death sentence is ultimately overturned, Roof, now 23, will still face a lifetime in prison, PBS Newshour notes.
During his federal trial, Roof did not try to avoid the death penalty. "I have the right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I'm not sure what good it would do anyway," he told jurors. "I still feel like I had to do it." W. James Antle III makes the case that Dylann Roof is the best argument we have for the death penalty at The Week. Jeva Lange
The Breitbart staff has been instructed by senior editors to stop writing critically about President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Business Insider reports, citing accounts from two people familiar with the decision.
Kushner has allegedly been upset by his unflattering coverage on the far-right website, with The New York Times reporting Kushner's allies went as far as to complain to President Trump about Breitbart's negative stories.
Notable: Breitbart zeroed in on Jared Kushner earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/Lm5ptth6NR
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 6, 2017
The editors' request follows a weekend report in the Times about a widening chasm between Kushner and Stephen Bannon, Breitbart's former executive chairman. While Bannon resigned from Breitbart in November, there has been little proof that he is not still involved with the site. The current editor-in-chief of Breitbart, Alex Marlow, admitted Bannon reaches out "every so often," and a person familiar with the situation told Business Insider that Bannon told the website to go easier on Reince Priebus after the media also picked up on the tension between them. Jeva Lange
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is experiencing a second devastating coral bleaching event on the heels of an unprecedented bleaching in 2016, leaving the reef with little chance of surviving, CNN reports. The reef is now in a "terminal stage," water quality expert Jon Brodie told The Guardian.
Bleaching occurs when seawater warms up and the algae that normally grows inside coral is expelled, turning it white. Algae serves as the energy source for reefs, so if the temperatures remain high and a reef does not have a chance to recover, it effectively dies, eliminating a unique habitat for many marine animals.
“I don't think the Great Barrier Reef will ever again be as great as it used to be — at least not in our lifetimes," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's C. Mark Eakin told The New York Times in a March report.
Before the bleaching events in 2016 and 2017, there had only been two other similar incidents in the known history of the Great Barrier Reef, in 1998 and 2002. This time, a survey shows that two-thirds of the reef is affected. "You've got to be optimistic. I think we have to be," said Jon Day of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority. "But every moment we waste, and every dollar we waste, isn't helping the issue. We've been denying it for so long, and now we're starting to accept it."
Others do not share Day's hope. "We've given up. It's been my life managing water quality, we've failed," Brodie said. "Even though we've spent a lot of money, we've had no success." Jeva Lange
More than two-thirds of coral in the Great Barrier Reef is experiencing "shocking" levels of bleaching, surveys show https://t.co/Y1qwpvbQdp pic.twitter.com/qyH9sQqj8x
— CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2017
Gorsuch vows to be 'a faithful servant of the Constitution' in Rose Garden swearing-in ceremony
President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch was officially sworn in as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday morning in a public ceremony in the Rose Garden. Gorsuch took the judicial oath outside the White House after taking the constitutional oath earlier Monday in a closed-door ceremony. "I'm humbled by the trust placed in me today. I will never forget, that to whom much is given, much will be expected," Gorsuch said. "And I promise you that I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation."
Trump, in a brief introductory speech, hailed Gorsuch as a man of "great and unquestioned integrity" who "will likewise be a devoted servant of the law." He also marveled at how quickly he managed to restore the Supreme Court to its full nine seats; the Supreme Court has had a vacancy since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, as Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland. "This is a great honor — and I got it done in the first 100 days!" Trump said.
Watch Gorsuch be administered the judicial oath by Justice Anthony Kennedy below. Becca Stanek
Neil Gorsuch is sworn in by Justice Anthony Kennedy as the 113th Supreme Court Justice https://t.co/7OO2K02CuA https://t.co/Coq0TyyhN2
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 10, 2017
Wells Fargo announced Monday that it will reclaim $75 million from two executives at the center of the bank's massive fraudulent account and sales scandal, The New York Times reports.
The report, which took six months for the law firm Shearman & Sterling to compile, blames former chief executive John G. Stumpf for ignoring "numerous" complaints about the company's overly aggressive sales goals.
Wells Fargo's former head of community banking, Carrie L. Tolstedt, is blamed for running her department as "a sales organization, like department or retail stores, rather than a service-oriented financial institution." Tolstedt also "understated problems at the community bank," the report says, leading the board to believe only 230 employees had been fired for unethical practices, rather than the true 5,300 over five years. Jeva Lange
This primate species was just discovered in the Angolan forest. Thanks to human activity, it might soon go extinct.
Scientists only recently discovered a new species of primate in the Angolan forest — but it may be gone before people even get to know it. Thanks to human activity, scientists predict the dwarf galago could disappear in the next few years.
A new primate has been discovered in Angola -- and it's already in danger https://t.co/MnQDzQxOeF pic.twitter.com/TyLgPQPkAo
— CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2017
The dwarf galago is roughly the size of a squirrel, though it's big compared to other bushbabies, a family of small primates that resides in sub-Saharan Africa. The dwarf galago's unusual call, which CNN described as "a loud, chirping crescendo of longer notes, followed by a fading twitter, used to attract mates and scare rivals away," is what led scientists to discover the species.
"This new galago species is a very exciting discovery," said Russell Mittermeier of Conservation International. "It is only the fifth new primate from the African mainland to be described since 2000, and only the second species of galago. What is more, it is from Angola, where there has been very little primate research to date."
But scientists aren't optimistic they'll get a chance to expand their research on the new primate. Charcoal production, agriculture, bushmeat trade, and logging have put the dwarf galago's habitat in peril, and the team that discovered the dwarf galago has already recommended that it be added to the list of vulnerable species. "It is worrying that a species we've only just discovered could well disappear within the next few years," said Magdalena Svensson, a primate researcher on the Angola trip. "It might have gone completely unnoticed." Becca Stanek
A Danish hospital waived its no-smoking policy for a dying patient who wanted one last cigarette, The Telegraph reports. Carsten Flemming Hansen, 75, was told by the Aarhus University Hospital that he had just days to live due to an inoperable ruptured aortic aneurysm. He then expressed his dying wish to his nurse, Rikke Kvist: one last glass of wine and a cigarette.
It was Kvist's idea to wheel Hansen's bed out onto a balcony so he could enjoy his cigarette and wine in view of a final sunset. "It was a very cozy and relaxed atmosphere," Kvist said. "Of course they were relatives also affected by the fact that he was going to die, and they were sad. But it was cozy and there was humor." Jeva Lange