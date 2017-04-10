New York Times, East Bay Times, Washington Post win top Pulitzers

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced Monday, following a turbulent year of politics, scandals, and leaks. The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold won the prize for national reporting for his aggressive work throughout the presidential campaign to expose President Trump's broken promises to donate to charities; Fahrenthold also broke the news of Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape.
The staff of the East Bay Times won the prize for breaking news reporting for their work covering the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland, which killed dozens in October. The staff of The New York Times won the prize for international reporting with coverage of Russia's "covert projection of power." Read the full results here. Jeva Lange
A shooting Monday in a classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California, has left two adults dead, including the suspect. Two students were injured, and reportedly airlifted to a hospital. Out of the four reported victims, one was reportedly a teacher.
San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted that the incident appears to have been a murder-suicide. San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia said it is believed to be a "domestic dispute."
The scene has since been secured.
San Bernardino, located roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles, is the site of a December 2015 terrorist attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others. Becca Stanek
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
On Monday, the United States, Canada, and Mexico announced a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament. If selected, it would be the first time the tournament will be hosted by three countries; the only other time countries have split the tournament was in 2002, when play occurred in both South Korea and Japan.
While President Trump has not always shown the strongest inclination to cooperate with Mexico, the president of the United States Soccer Federation confirmed that Trump is "fully supportive and encouraged us to have this joint bid," CNN reports. Because of term limits, Trump will not be in office in 2026.
The World Cup is held every four years, with the next one set to take place in Russia in 2018, followed by Qatar in 2022. FIFA, soccer's governing body, will choose a host for the 2026 tournament in May 2020. The 2026 tournament will mark the first year of the World Cup's expansion from 32 to 48 teams. Jeva Lange
When asked Monday why the Trump administration was willing to bomb Syria but not to help refugees, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted that the Syria strike ordered by President Trump late Thursday was a humanitarian effort. "By us taking action and de-escalating what's going on in Syria, that's the greatest thing you can do to support those people," Spicer said. "De-escalating the conflict there, containing ISIS, is the greatest aspect of humanitarian relief that we can provide, first and foremost."
.@PressSec: US "taking action and de-escalating what's going on in Syria...is the greatest aspect of humanitarian relief you can provide." pic.twitter.com/GtwyL0vbyR
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 10, 2017
Spicer said the strike, which was ordered in response to a chemical attack that killed dozens the Idlib province, has been "widely praised domestically and internationally as a great step." "If we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action," Spicer said, leaving the option of further strikes on the table. Becca Stanek
On Monday, Dylann Roof pleaded guilty to state murder charges over the killing of nine people in a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, The Associated Press reports. In doing so, Roof avoids a second death penalty; the jury handed down his first in January, when he became the first person sentenced to death for committing federal hate crimes.
The murder charge plea deal was portrayed by the state prosecutor to the families of the victims as an "insurance policy," so that even if the death sentence is ultimately overturned, Roof, now 23, will still face a lifetime in prison, PBS Newshour notes.
During his federal trial, Roof did not try to avoid the death penalty. "I have the right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I'm not sure what good it would do anyway," he told jurors. "I still feel like I had to do it." W. James Antle III makes the case that Dylann Roof is the best argument we have for the death penalty at The Week. Jeva Lange
On Monday, Marvel Studios released a first peek at its upcoming superhero movie, Thor: Ragnarok. The action-packed trailer for the film — which stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Cate Blanchett as supervillainess Hela, and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk — foreshadows some of the epic battles to come. The trailer also hints at the film's comedic promise, with Thor referring to the Hulk as simply "a friend from work" as they face off before a gladiatorial battle.
Director Taika Waititi has promised Thor: Ragnarok will be the "most adventurous and most 'out there' of all the Marvel movies." The film is expected to set the scene for "Phase Three" of the Marvel Universe, which will include 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.
Thor: Ragnarok also stars Tom Hiddleston as Thor's brother, Loki; Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange; and Tessa Thompson as the warrior Valkyrie. The film hits theaters Nov. 3, 2017.
In the meantime, catch the first trailer below. Becca Stanek
The Breitbart staff has been instructed by senior editors to stop writing critically about President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Business Insider reports, citing accounts from two people familiar with the decision.
Kushner has allegedly been upset by his unflattering coverage on the far-right website, with The New York Times reporting Kushner's allies went as far as to complain to President Trump about Breitbart's negative stories.
Notable: Breitbart zeroed in on Jared Kushner earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/Lm5ptth6NR
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 6, 2017
The editors' request follows a weekend report in the Times about a widening chasm between Kushner and Stephen Bannon, Breitbart's former executive chairman. While Bannon resigned from Breitbart in November, there has been little proof that he is not still involved with the site. The current editor-in-chief of Breitbart, Alex Marlow, admitted Bannon reaches out "every so often," and a person familiar with the situation told Business Insider that Bannon told the website to go easier on Reince Priebus after the media also picked up on the tension between them. Jeva Lange
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is experiencing a second devastating coral bleaching event on the heels of an unprecedented bleaching in 2016, leaving the reef with little chance of surviving, CNN reports. The reef is now in a "terminal stage," water quality expert Jon Brodie told The Guardian.
Bleaching occurs when seawater warms up and the algae that normally grows inside coral is expelled, turning it white. Algae serves as the energy source for reefs, so if the temperatures remain high and a reef does not have a chance to recover, it effectively dies, eliminating a unique habitat for many marine animals.
“I don't think the Great Barrier Reef will ever again be as great as it used to be — at least not in our lifetimes," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's C. Mark Eakin told The New York Times in a March report.
Before the bleaching events in 2016 and 2017, there had only been two other similar incidents in the known history of the Great Barrier Reef, in 1998 and 2002. This time, a survey shows that two-thirds of the reef is affected. "You've got to be optimistic. I think we have to be," said Jon Day of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority. "But every moment we waste, and every dollar we waste, isn't helping the issue. We've been denying it for so long, and now we're starting to accept it."
Others do not share Day's hope. "We've given up. It's been my life managing water quality, we've failed," Brodie said. "Even though we've spent a lot of money, we've had no success." Jeva Lange
More than two-thirds of coral in the Great Barrier Reef is experiencing "shocking" levels of bleaching, surveys show https://t.co/Y1qwpvbQdp pic.twitter.com/qyH9sQqj8x
— CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2017