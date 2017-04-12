Ahmadinejad unexpectedly enters Iran's presidential race

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Wednesday unexpectedly filed to run in the country's May election, potentially upending a race that many had predicted to be won by moderate President Hassan Rouhani. Although Rouhani, who negotiated the nuclear deal that got world leaders to lift painful sanctions, has not formally registered, he was widely considered the favorite as conservatives failed to unite behind a single candidate. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recommended in September that Ahmadinejad stay out of the race. Ahmadinejad's fiery style could attract support from hardliners looking for someone to clash with President Trump, a critic of the Iran nuclear deal. Harold Maass
President Trump gets almost everything wrong about the Kansas special election in a dumbfounding tweet
Kansas state treasurer Ron Estes (R) won by 7 points in the state's 4th congressional district special election Tuesday. But judging by President Trump's tweet Wednesday morning, you'd think Estes won in a landslide:
Great win in Kansas last night for Ron Estes, easily winning the Congressional race against the Dems, who spent heavily & predicted victory!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017
That was far from the only aspect of Trump's one-sentence tweet that missed the mark. Estes' win was not exactly as "great" as Trump claimed, and the Republican's narrow victory in the first special election since Trump's inauguration revealed troubles to come for the GOP in future elections.
Moreover, while Democrats may have had their hopes up amid growing dissatisfaction with the Trump administration's rocky first weeks and the deep unpopularity of Kansas' Republican governor, Sam Brownback, it seems an overstatement to say Democrats "predicted victory" in a state that's historically been deep red. In fact, Democratic candidate James Thompson's spokesman even said ahead of the election that Republicans "are absolutely supposed to win this seat."
As for Trump's claim that Democrats "spent heavily," he may have confused the left for the right. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee was actually criticized for how little money it put into the race. The National Republican Congressional Committee, on the other hand, funneled $100,000 into the race — in just the last week. Becca Stanek
Eighty-one days into his presidency, Trump once again seized an opportunity to hit his former rival, Hillary Clinton, this time claiming that FBI Director James Comey "saved her life."
Trump was apparently referring to Comey's decision last year not to pursue charges against Clinton over her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state. While Comey admitted Clinton had been "extremely careless" in her handling of classified information, he added at the time that "our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case."
Trump told Fox Business that "when [Comey] was reading those charges, [Clinton] was guilty of every charge, and then he said she was essentially okay … Director Comey was very, very good to Hillary Clinton, that I can tell you. If he weren't, she would be right now going to trial."
During his campaign, Trump promised to appoint a special prosecutor to "investigate Hillary Clinton's crimes" and encouraged his crowds to chant "lock her up." Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo pressed Trump to ask, "Are you going to push that?"
"I don't want to talk about that," said Trump. "I want to talk about positive." Jeva Lange
Trump gets easily baited into talking about Comey (who is investigating his campaign) — “He saved Hillary Clinton” pic.twitter.com/yw82oBiv2r
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 12, 2017
Britain's Daily Mail and the Mail Online website on Wednesday apologized to first lady Melania Trump and agreed to pay her an undisclosed settlement over an article they published last year about her work as a professional model that suggested she had worked as an escort. The Daily Mail retracted the report, saying it accepts that the allegations are "not true." Mrs. Trump had said in a $150 million lawsuit she filed in New York that the article had cost her millions of dollars in future business opportunities. A person familiar with the settlement told Reuters it involved payments of less than $3 million. Harold Maass
Trump says his accomplishments in his first 100 days are unrivaled. He hasn't passed any major legislation.
President Trump, not being one to forgo a hyperbole, bragged Wednesday to Fox Business that there isn't "a presidential period of time in the first 100 days where anyone's done nearly what we've been able to do."
Trump says no president has done nearly what he has in the 1st 100 days (He has no big legislative accomplishments) pic.twitter.com/BdcywWqON4
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 12, 2017
Trump's major accomplishments have so far been fairly limited — so limited, in fact, that his staff is reportedly scrambling to figure out how to spin his first 100 days as the end of the symbolic period quickly approaches with little legislation to show for it. Earlier this week, Reuters described the successful appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch as "the biggest triumph so far for the new administration" while Politico pointed out the victory still "required the Senate rewriting its own rules to overcome Democratic opposition." Jeva Lange
Watch Sean Spicer verbally fumble his way through an apology for his Hitler and Holocaust blunder
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer went way off-script at Tuesday's press briefing, suggesting that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler wasn't as bad as Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and had not used chemical weapons or gassed "his own people," among other offensive and ahistorical flubs.
In about a ten-minute span, Sean Spicer managed to: pic.twitter.com/01GC6Gw2AN
— Nicole Hemmer (@pastpunditry) April 11, 2017
Spicer tried to be relentlessly on-message when he went on CNN to apologize Tuesday evening. "Frankly, I mistakenly made an inappropriate and insensitive reference to the Holocaust, for which, frankly, there is no comparison," Spicer told Wolf Blitzer. "And for that I apologize. It was a mistake to do that." Blitzer asked him who, specifically, he was apologizing to, and Spicer said "anybody who not just how suffered in the Holocaust or is a descendent of anybody but frankly, anyone who was offended by those comments." The apology went on in that vein for 4 minutes, until Blitzer said, "I think it's very important that you came out to formally apologize," and moved on to Syria.
But the long apology had its share of malapropisms and head-scratchers, too. "I'm not going to try to quantify it, Wolf, it was a mistake," Spicer said at one point, apparently meaning "qualify." At another point he said "the intelligence community continues to evolve the situation on the ground." And he said he felt it necessary to come on TV to apologize "to make sure that I clarified and was not in any way shape or form any more of a distraction from the president's decisive action in Syria and the attempts that he's making to destabilize the region" — which would probably be news to Trump.
Blitzer ended by noting that this wasn't Spicer's first blunder at the lectern. "Are you worried, Sean, that you have a credibility problem right now?" he asked. "No, I think this is why I'm here right now, Wolf," Spicer said. It's not clear if the subtle dig at CNN was intentional or just a lucky mistake. Peter Weber
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz issued a new statement Tuesday following the forced removal of a passenger who refused to give up his seat on Sunday when his plane was overbooked. "The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment," Munoz wrote. "I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened."
In an earlier letter to employees Monday night, Munoz initially stood behind the actions of the employees on the flight, claiming that the crew "followed established procedures" in having the man dragged off the plane. He claimed the passenger was "politely asked to deplane," but he was "disruptive and belligerent" and "defied" officers.
But in Munoz's Tuesday letter, he wrote that it is "never too late to do the right thing," adding that the company will be conducting a review of "crew movement, our policies for incentivizing volunteers in these situations, how we handle oversold situations, and an examination of how we partner with airport authorities and local law enforcement."
"I have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what's broken so this never happens again," he said, adding: "I promise you we will do better." Jeva Lange
Russia or China might have taken down a Brexit registration website in an attempt to swing the vote
A committee of British MPs has confirmed the "possibility that there was foreign interference" in the Brexit vote last year when hackers might have taken down a website designed to maximize voter participation. The committee's chairman said such an attack would be "entirely in character" with methods used in the past by Russia and China, although it did not directly assign blame to any one nation, The Independent writes.
The registration website crashed on June 7, 2016, just 100 minutes before the deadline to sign up. At the time, the government blamed the crash on demand — more than 500,000 people tried to register on the final day. Ultimately, the government extended the deadline to register but The Guardian notes that the crash "resulted in concerns that tens of thousands of people could have been disenfranchised."
Wednesday's report nevertheless claimed that the MPs "do not believe that any such interference had any material effect on the outcome of the EU referendum."
The report did note that "the U.S. and U.K. understanding of 'cyber' is predominantly technical and computer network-based. For example, Russia and China use a cognitive approach based on understanding of mass psychology and of how to exploit individuals." It added: "The implications of this different understanding of cyber-attack, as purely technical or as reaching beyond the digital to influence public opinion, for the interference in elections and referendums are clear." Jeva Lange