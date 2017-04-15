Nationwide Tax Day protests demand President Trump release his tax returns

Tax Day protests demanding the release of President Trump's personal tax returns are scheduled Saturday in cities nationwide, including Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach, Florida, where the president is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Though the White House and Trump himself maintain Americans "don't care at all" about seeing the returns, polling shows three in four Americans believe the documents should be released for the sake of transparency. A White House petition demanding the returns accumulated more than 1 million signatures.

The president is not legally required to release his tax returns, though a consistent tradition of doing so dates to President Nixon. Critics suggest the returns — which Trump says, contra the IRS, cannot be released while they are under audit — could reveal illegal conflicts of interest. Bonnie Kristian