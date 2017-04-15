Nationwide Tax Day protests demand President Trump release his tax returns

Tax Day protests demanding the release of President Trump's personal tax returns are scheduled Saturday in cities nationwide, including Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach, Florida, where the president is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Though the White House and Trump himself maintain Americans "don't care at all" about seeing the returns, polling shows three in four Americans believe the documents should be released for the sake of transparency. A White House petition demanding the returns accumulated more than 1 million signatures.
The president is not legally required to release his tax returns, though a consistent tradition of doing so dates to President Nixon. Critics suggest the returns — which Trump says, contra the IRS, cannot be released while they are under audit — could reveal illegal conflicts of interest. Bonnie Kristian
North Korea on Saturday celebrated the birthday of the regime's founding president, Kim Il Sung, with a massive parade in Pyongyang flaunting its intercontinental and submarine-based ballistic missiles, along with tanks, planes, and other equipment.
North Korea right now. For an idea of how many people this is, there are 625 people marching just in small square closest to camera (25x25) pic.twitter.com/MjzVpuxpOg
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) April 15, 2017
The annual display appears to be scheduled in lieu of a rumored nuclear weapons test; unnamed senior U.S. officials reportedly told NBC News the U.S. is prepared to respond to such a test with a preemptive attack, a story "multiple senior defense officials" later categorically denied to Fox News. Last weekend, a U.S. Navy carrier strike group moved toward North Korea in what was understood as a show of force.
Vice Marshal Choe Ryong Hae, considered North Korea's second-in-command, accused President Trump of "creating a war situation" while speaking at Saturday's parade, pledging Pyongyang "will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack." Bonnie Kristian
Samuel L. Jackson recorded a radio ad for the Democratic candidate in Georgia's special election
Republicans eked out a victory in Kansas' special congressional election Tuesday, with state treasurer Ron Estes defeating Democratic challenger James Thompson by seven points. While Democrats didn't put their man in office, they're apparently heartened by the strong showing in a deep-red district — and they've turned their sights to the upcoming special election in Georgia as a potentially winnable seat.
The race in Georgia's sixth congressional district is to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who left the seat to join President Trump's administration in January. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff has crafted a careful anti-Trump message that has liberals hoping to steal what should be a safe Republican seat — and they've enlisted heavy artillery to help get out the vote. Actor Samuel L. Jackson recorded a radio ad for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee urging voters not to stay home, because that's how "we got stuck with Trump."
"Remember what happened last time people stayed home? We got stuck with Trump."
—Samuel L. Jackson backing Jon Ossoff in new DCCC radio ad pic.twitter.com/RfLVn2DJKM
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 14, 2017
Georgia's special election is April 18. Kimberly Alters
A professional musician was kicked off an American Airlines flight after his cello was declared a safety risk. John Kaboff bought an extra ticket so he could strap his $100,000 instrument into the seat next to him for a trip from Washington, D.C., to Chicago. But the flight crew deemed it unsafe and ordered Kaboff off the plane, "like I just committed a crime," he said. The airline later promised to refund the cello's ticket.
The future is here — and Apple will drive you there. The technology giant is close to beginning road tests for self-driving cars, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Bloomberg noted that a post on the California Department of Motor Vehicles' website Friday appears to show that Apple, Inc. has been granted permission to test "autonomous driving technology on public roads." The source confirmed to Bloomberg that the company will soon begin testing such software with existing cars.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the matter to Bloomberg. The project is reportedly known as Project Titan, and would follow efforts by companies like Uber and Tesla to gain momentum in the self-driving car space. Kimberly Alters
Grilling season is right around the corner, but instead of running out to stock up on propane or charcoal, why not harness the power of the sun? The GoSun Grill ($799) uses parabolic reflectors to focus 250 watts of solar power on a vacuum-sealed tube, which reaches temperatures up to 425 degrees. The portable 30-pound cooker "can grill, bake, or broil anything you throw in it." As long as you don't let the sun go down on your picnic, "the only limitation you'll face using this is remembering to bring the paper plates."
The White House announced Friday that it will not make its visitor logs public, Time reports. The decision represents a marked break between the Trump administration and its predecessor, as former President Barack Obama's White House voluntarily released nearly 6 million visitor logs — though the Obama logs did routinely omit visitors the White House deemed vaguely as "personal."
The Trump administration is using a 2013 federal court ruling to deem the visitor logs "presidential records" and thus shield them from the Freedom of Information Act. White House communications director Michael Dubke cited personal security as the reason for the privacy, saying it was in consideration of "the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually."
Three unnamed White House officials told Time that they were expecting the policy to be met with criticism but agreed that it was necessary. One White House official said the Obama logs created "more of a façade of transparency rather than complete transparency."
Visitor logs are maintained by the U.S. Secret Service and are formally known as the Workers and Visitors Entry System. Read more about the new policy at Time. Kimberly Alters
The Trump administration is dropping a lawsuit against North Carolina over the state's so-called "bathroom bill," which mandated individuals use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex regardless of their gender identity. The suit was originally brought by the Obama administration, which claimed it discriminated against LGBT individuals. The Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the suit Friday.
Last month, North Carolina lawmakers struck a deal to repeal the law, known as House Bill 2. The replacement law removes the provision requiring individuals to use restrooms based on their biological sex, but "prohibits local governments from enacting new nondiscrimination ordinances until December 2020," NBC affiliate WRAL reports.
Separate litigation by LGBT rights advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union and civil rights group Lambda Legal, is still pending. The suit argues that the replacement law continues to discriminate against LGBT individuals. "We'll continue this fight as long as it takes to truly strike down this disastrous law for good," said James Esseks, director of the ACLU's LGBT Project. Kimberly Alters