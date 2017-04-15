Likely car bomb kills dozens of Syrian evacuees

An explosion believed to be caused by a car bomb killed at least 39 people fleeing villages near Aleppo, Syria, on Saturday, local news outlets reported.
The bomb hit a group of buses heading into the city to escape fighting in or near the residents' towns. The buses were among a convoy of vehicles carrying about 5,000 people which was delayed at a checkpoint outside the city since Friday.
Children are reportedly among the dead, as were about 20 rebel fighters, said an unnamed rebel leader. The van thought to have been used in the attack was marked as a humanitarian relief vehicle. Bonnie Kristian
Watch Mark Hamill's tribute to Carrie Fisher: 'She made you feel ... like you were her best friend'
"Well, here's a panel I was hoping wouldn't come for another 30 years," Star Wars actor Mark Hamill began his tribute to his late costar Carrie Fisher at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, where a trailer for the latest film in the series was released. "Someone once wrote when someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. And here today, we're here to celebrate the treasure that was Carrie Frances Fisher."
Hamill reminisced about Fisher herself as well as the filming process for the original Star Wars trilogy. "People say, 'Was she your best friend?' Well no, I don't think so," he mused. "The thing that she had about her, which no one else could match: She made you feel, when you were in her presence, like you were her best friend. She was so laser focused on you, and so engaging, that it was exhilarating to be around her."
Watch Hamill's full remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
A Japanese snack company called Calbee announced Monday it would stop selling 18 types of potato chips and suspend the sale of 15 more after a bad potato harvest made normal production impossible. Faced with a shortage of the crispy snack, Japanese consumers have since gone on a chip-buying spree, emptying store shelves and reselling bags of chips for as much as six times their normal price online.
A second Japanese brand, Koikeya, has likewise discontinued seven chip varieties, compounding the panic. Koikeya uses exclusively Japanese potatoes, the bulk of which are grown on a single island that was damaged by typhoons last year.
Calbee was importing American potatoes to supplement its supply, but decided they are "of insufficient quality and cannot cover the deficits" — which is totally fine, because it means Americans get to enjoy more of the cheap, delicious snack that we invented. Bonnie Kristian
An Arkansas judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state from carrying out a planned eight executions before the end of April. One of the eight was previously stayed by a federal judge. The executions were scheduled to begin Monday and would have been the state's first in 12 years.
Judge Wendell Griffen's ruling specifically prohibits the state from using its supply of vecuronium bromide, a drug used for lethal injection which the manufacturer says was purchased by Arkansas under false pretenses. The state allegedly said it wanted the drug for medical use, not capital punishment.
A new hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. Arkansas intends to appeal the stay. Bonnie Kristian
Tax Day protests demanding the release of President Trump's personal tax returns are scheduled Saturday in cities nationwide, including Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach, Florida, where the president is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Though the White House and Trump himself maintain Americans "don't care at all" about seeing the returns, polling shows three in four Americans believe the documents should be released for the sake of transparency. A White House petition demanding the returns accumulated more than 1 million signatures.
The president is not legally required to release his tax returns, though a consistent tradition of doing so dates to President Nixon. Critics suggest the returns — which Trump says, contra the IRS, cannot be released while they are under audit — could reveal illegal conflicts of interest. Bonnie Kristian
North Korea on Saturday celebrated the birthday of the regime's founding president, Kim Il Sung, with a massive parade in Pyongyang flaunting its intercontinental and submarine-based ballistic missiles, along with tanks, planes, and other equipment.
The annual display appears to be scheduled in lieu of a rumored nuclear weapons test; unnamed senior U.S. officials reportedly told NBC News the U.S. is prepared to respond to such a test with a preemptive attack, a story "multiple senior defense officials" later categorically denied to Fox News. Last weekend, a U.S. Navy carrier strike group moved toward North Korea in what was understood as a show of force.
Vice Marshal Choe Ryong Hae, considered North Korea's second-in-command, accused President Trump of "creating a war situation" while speaking at Saturday's parade, pledging Pyongyang "will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack." Bonnie Kristian
Samuel L. Jackson recorded a radio ad for the Democratic candidate in Georgia's special election
Republicans eked out a victory in Kansas' special congressional election Tuesday, with state treasurer Ron Estes defeating Democratic challenger James Thompson by seven points. While Democrats didn't put their man in office, they're apparently heartened by the strong showing in a deep-red district — and they've turned their sights to the upcoming special election in Georgia as a potentially winnable seat.
The race in Georgia's sixth congressional district is to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who left the seat to join President Trump's administration in January. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff has crafted a careful anti-Trump message that has liberals hoping to steal what should be a safe Republican seat — and they've enlisted heavy artillery to help get out the vote. Actor Samuel L. Jackson recorded a radio ad for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee urging voters not to stay home, because that's how "we got stuck with Trump."
"Remember what happened last time people stayed home? We got stuck with Trump."
Georgia's special election is April 18. Kimberly Alters
A professional musician was kicked off an American Airlines flight after his cello was declared a safety risk. John Kaboff bought an extra ticket so he could strap his $100,000 instrument into the seat next to him for a trip from Washington, D.C., to Chicago. But the flight crew deemed it unsafe and ordered Kaboff off the plane, "like I just committed a crime," he said. The airline later promised to refund the cello's ticket.