Melissa McCarthy returns to SNL as Sean Spicer the Easter Bunny with a lesson on Passover

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live in her role as White House Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, this time in Easter Bunny garb.

Some context: The real life Spicer actually was a White House Easter Bunny during the George W. Bush administration, and on Tuesday, he said Adolf Hitler didn't use "gas on his own people" while calling concentration camps "Holocaust centers." He apologized later that day, but naturally, McCarthy's Spicer got back into the bunny costume to make a more colorful mea culpa.

"Yeah, I know they're not really called 'Holocaust centers.' Duh, I know that. I'm aware," Spicey says. "I clearly meant to say, ‘'concentration clubs,' ok? Let it drop." Besides, she added, "I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains, but hey, at least they didn't have to fly United."