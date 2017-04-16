Melissa McCarthy returns to SNL as Sean Spicer the Easter Bunny with a lesson on Passover

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live in her role as White House Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, this time in Easter Bunny garb.
Some context: The real life Spicer actually was a White House Easter Bunny during the George W. Bush administration, and on Tuesday, he said Adolf Hitler didn't use "gas on his own people" while calling concentration camps "Holocaust centers." He apologized later that day, but naturally, McCarthy's Spicer got back into the bunny costume to make a more colorful mea culpa.
"Yeah, I know they're not really called 'Holocaust centers.' Duh, I know that. I'm aware," Spicey says. "I clearly meant to say, ‘'concentration clubs,' ok? Let it drop." Besides, she added, "I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains, but hey, at least they didn't have to fly United."
"I am particularly sorry this happened on Passover, or AKA, Jewish Easter," Spicey continues. "In the spirit of cultural unity, I thought I would shed some light to all the goys out there on the most sacred holiday, Passover. Now bring out my baby dolls." As for the lesson —well, you'll just have to watch that below. Bonnie Kristian
Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christians alike celebrate Easter on Sunday thanks to an atypical convergence of the calendars used by different branches of the church to calculate the date.
Pope Francis addressed a teeming crowd in Rome, giving his "Urbi et Orbi" homily — a message "to the city and the world" — on the subject of hope in the midst of global and personal suffering. "Jesus has risen from the dead," he said. "And this is not a fantasy. It isn't a party with lots of flowers. This is pretty, but [Easter is] not this. It's more than this."
The resurrection of Christ is "a sign in the midst of so many calamities," Francis continued, that gives us "a sense of looking beyond, of saying, 'Don't look to a wall, there's a horizon, there's life, there is joy.'" In the face of "illnesses, human trafficking, human exploitation, wars, destruction, mutilations, vengeance, hatred," he said, the "church continues to say, 'Stop, Jesus is risen.'" Bonnie Kristian
One day after celebrating the regime's founding president with a military parade, North Korea conducted an unsuccessful missile test Sunday in which the missile exploded about five seconds after launch.
The test took place in Sinpo, a coastal city from which Pyonyang launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan in early April. The type of missile tested Sunday is presently unknown, though early reports suggest it was not an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the United States.
"This morning's provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world," Vice President Pence said while speaking to U.S. troops stationed in South Korea on Sunday as part of a previously scheduled visit. "Your willingness to step forward, to serve, to stand firm without fear inspires our nation and inspires the world, and it's an honor for us to share this meal with you today." Bonnie Kristian
The oldest woman in the world and the last confirmed survivor of the 19th century, Emma Morano, died Saturday at her home in Italy. She was 117.
Born in 1899 in Civiasco, a small town in northern Italy near Milan, Morano turned 117 this past November. She lived with a caregiver in Verbania, a lakeside town just 25 miles from her birthplace.
In her latter years, Morano enjoyed television, raw eggs, chocolate, and the company of her grandchildren. Watch a video from her most recent birthday below. Bonnie Kristian
Believed to be the oldest living person in the world, Emma Morano of Italy celebrated her 117th birthday this week pic.twitter.com/uiVLUg6yZh
— HLN (@HLNTV) December 4, 2016
President Trump's presidency has yet to hit the 100-day mark, but Federal Election Commission reports released Friday night indicated his reelection campaign fundraising is already in full swing.
The president and the Republican National Committee together raised $42.6 million toward the 2020 race in the first quarter of 2017, substantially from small donors giving $200 or less. During a comparable period in 2009, then-President Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised just $15.8 million.
The president's fundraising is going gangbusters significantly because he has not stopped campaigning since taking office, sending a steady barrage of email solicitations hawking branded merchandise and surveys soliciting supporters' input.
Politico reports that three Trump reelection committees which together raised $13.2 million in the first quarter — Donald J. Trump for President, Trump Victory, and Trump Make America Great Again Committee — spent nearly half a million at Trump companies, "including $274,000 in rent for the Trump Tower office space and $61,000 at Trump golf clubs." Meanwhile, firms owned by White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and social media director Dan Scavino Jr. were paid $28,000 and $14,500, respectively. Bonnie Kristian
Watch Mark Hamill's tribute to Carrie Fisher: 'She made you feel ... like you were her best friend'
"Well, here's a panel I was hoping wouldn't come for another 30 years," Star Wars actor Mark Hamill began his tribute to his late costar Carrie Fisher at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, where a trailer for the latest film in the series was released. "Someone once wrote when someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. And here today, we're here to celebrate the treasure that was Carrie Frances Fisher."
Hamill reminisced about Fisher herself as well as the filming process for the original Star Wars trilogy. "People say, 'Was she your best friend?' Well no, I don't think so," he mused. "The thing that she had about her, which no one else could match: She made you feel, when you were in her presence, like you were her best friend. She was so laser focused on you, and so engaging, that it was exhilarating to be around her."
Watch Hamill's full remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
An explosion believed to be caused by a car bomb killed at least 39 people fleeing villages near Aleppo, Syria, on Saturday, local news outlets reported.
The bomb hit a group of buses heading into the city to escape fighting in or near the residents' towns. The buses were among a convoy of vehicles carrying about 5,000 people which was delayed at a checkpoint outside the city since Friday.
Children are reportedly among the dead, as were about 20 rebel fighters, said an unnamed rebel leader. The van thought to have been used in the attack was marked as a humanitarian relief vehicle. Bonnie Kristian
A Japanese snack company called Calbee announced Monday it would stop selling 18 types of potato chips and suspend the sale of 15 more after a bad potato harvest made normal production impossible. Faced with a shortage of the crispy snack, Japanese consumers have since gone on a chip-buying spree, emptying store shelves and reselling bags of chips for as much as six times their normal price online.
ジャガイモ不足でポテチ販売休止 ネットでは1袋750円の高値転売（AbemaTIMES） - Yahoo!ニュースhttps://t.co/hBskcOemY7
近所の西友も全然なかった(ू˃̣̣̣̣̣̣︿˂̣̣̣̣̣̣ ू) pic.twitter.com/S1iCwskgVl
— 齋 濱 系 も っ く ん ⊿ (@ashuu_neruzumin) April 12, 2017
A second Japanese brand, Koikeya, has likewise discontinued seven chip varieties, compounding the panic. Koikeya uses exclusively Japanese potatoes, the bulk of which are grown on a single island that was damaged by typhoons last year.
Calbee was importing American potatoes to supplement its supply, but decided they are "of insufficient quality and cannot cover the deficits" — which is totally fine, because it means Americans get to enjoy more of the cheap, delicious snack that we invented. Bonnie Kristian