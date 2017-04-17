A child asked Trump to sign his hat. Trump did — then threw it into the crowd.

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll has been described as a "test" for the chaotic Trump household, with one official calling it the "single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year." In what was perhaps a premature evaluation, The Washington Post characterized this year's event as going off "without a hitch."
That was all before President Trump signed a child's hat — then absentmindedly tossed it into the crowd as the child screamed "noooooo!"
"Here you go, kids!" a jolly Trump shouted. Jeva Lange
Edna Kiplagat, 37, of Kenya won her first Boston Marathon on Monday with an official time of 2 hours, 21 minutes, and 52 seconds. She was followed by Rose Chelimo, a Kenyan-born Bahraini runner, 59 seconds later. American Jordan Hasay finished third with a time of 2 hours and 23 minutes.
Geoffrey Kirui, 24, of Kenya, won the men's title in his Boston debut with an official time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds. Kirui was followed by American Galen Rupp, who clocked in at 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 58 seconds, and Japan's Suguru Osako, who came in third at 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 28 seconds. Jeva Lange
It seems Americans are losing faith in President Trump. A new Gallup poll released Monday shows less than half of Americans believe their commander in chief keeps his promises — a sharp decline from the nearly two-thirds who believed in Trump in February.
Just 45 percent of respondents in Monday's poll said they believe President Trump keeps his promises, down from 62 percent two months ago. In that time, Trump has evinced several changes of heart in key policies, reversing his rhetoric on NATO, China as a currency manipulator, the Export-Import Bank, and more. He has also launched an airstrike on Syria after years spent urging former President Barack Obama not to intervene in the country's civil war and dropped America's largest non-nuclear weapon in Afghanistan despite touting an "America first" foreign policy.
The Gallup poll surveyed 1,019 adults over the phone from April 5 to 9. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. See the poll's full results here. Kimberly Alters
Kathrine Switzer will run in the Boston Marathon on Monday, 50 years after she entered using the name "K.V. Switzer" to become the first woman to participate in what was then an all-male race. "The marathon was a man's race in those days; women were considered too fragile to run it," she wrote in a New York Times essay. "But I had trained hard and was confident of my strength."
Race director Jock Semple famously tried to rip Switzer's number off her while she was running, a moment that was captured in a now-famous photograph. "A big man, a huge man, with bared teeth was set to pounce, and before I could react he grabbed my shoulder and flung me back, screaming, 'Get the hell out of my race and give me those numbers!'" Switzer recalled in her memoir.
Switzer finished the marathon in four hours and 20 minutes, but was later disqualified because she was a woman.
Women were finally officially allowed to enter the Boston Marathon in 1972. Switzer, now 70, rejoins the Boston Marathon on Monday with more than 30 marathons under her belt, including a win in New York in 1974. It will be her first time running the Boston race since 1976, and her first marathon since 2011. She will race in the same number that Semple tried to rip off her back.
"Everything changed," Switzer told CNN affiliate WBZ-TV, reflecting on her historic run. "I said, 'This is going to change my life, maybe going to change women's sports and change the world.'" Jeva Lange
Prince Harry opens up about going to therapy to deal with the death of his mother, Princess Diana
The late Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, opened up to The Telegraph about going to therapy decades after losing his mother as a boy. "I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well," Harry said.
Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997. In the years that followed, Harry went to war in Afghanistan but by his late 20s, he felt a "fight or flight" sensation during royal engagements and was struggling with anger issues where he felt "on the verge of punching someone."
"[I] started to have a few conversations and actually all of a sudden, all of this grief that I have never processed started to come to the forefront and I was like, there is actually a lot of stuff here that I need to deal with," Harry told The Telegraph's Bryony Gordon, who runs a podcast about her own struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder called Mad World: Why It's Totally Normal to Feel Weird.
Harry, 32, said he is now in a "good place" after his older brother, Prince William, helped encourage him to get professional help. "I've done that a couple of times, more than a couple of times, but it's great," he said of seeing a therapist. Harry, alongside his brother William and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, founded a mental health charity called Heads Together in 2016, which helps to fight mental health stigmas.
Harry added: "I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions, when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle ... The experience I have had is that once you start talking about it, you realize that actually you're part of quite a big club." Read his full interview at The Telegraph here. Jeva Lange
In late 2015, Swiss food giant Nestlé began opening its headquarters in Great Britain to employee dogs, and by the end of this year, Nestlé Gatwick will have about 100 dogs with their own employee badges. The employees, especially those who have already gotten "pawthorization" to bring their dogs to work, generally say the Pets at Work (PAW) program is a success. "It's like having a member of your family in the office," Odette Forbes, head of media relations and owner of Reggie the beagle, told The Guardian last year. "There's something about it that feels so right."
The purported benefits of having your dog at work include reduced stress and increased social interaction (among people, not necessarily dogs). Nestlé lets employees bring their prescreened dogs to meetings in certain dog-friendly conference rooms, and the company provides cushions, toys and treats, and an outdoor garden called Central Bark. Terrible puns aside, the dogs do appear to make for a friendlier workspace, as the BBC News video below shows.
Now, if Nestlé goes on to allow cats in the office, the feline companions may not make the office a more social place — but they also wouldn't bark at the mail delivery staff or steal food from the kitchen. Probably. Peter Weber
Paul Manafort is reportedly helping a Chinese billionaire navigate how to profit off of Trump's infrastructure plan
President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is reportedly guiding a Chinese billionaire on how to profit off of Trump's promised $1 trillion infrastructure plan, the Financial Times reports. Yan Jiehe, who founded the privately-owned Pacific Construction Group, described Manafort as "Trump's special envoy" and told the Financial Times that Manafort is helping him navigate how to secure construction contracts during Trump's upcoming infrastructure rollout.
"I will not seek out Trump. He will seek me out. In the entire world, I am definitely the most ideal privately owned unit to invest in construction. In the whole world, there's not another company equal to Pacific Construction," said Yan.
Manafort has come under fire recently following reports that he earned tens of millions of dollars secretly working for a Russian billionaire close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. A U.S. official told The Associated Press in March that Manafort is a "leading focus of the U.S. intelligence investigation of Trump's associates and Russia." He recently registered as a foreign agent at the prompting of the U.S. government.
Manafort's spokesman initially denied Manafort's trip to China had been on business before conceding it had been, but he maintained it did not involve any discussion of infrastructure deals. "The Pacific Construction Group was an impromptu meeting added to Mr. Manafort's schedule at their request because the Chinese are interested in U.S. infrastructure," Manafort's spokesman said. "However, his work does not involve any current or future infrastructure projects or contracts in the United States. As he has said before, he is not engaged in government affairs or lobbying for corporations, governments, or individuals."
Read more about why Chinese entrepreneurs are eager to meet with Manafort at the Financial Times. Jeva Lange
After a failed presidential bid and repeated humiliations at the hands of President Trump, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has his eyes set on the White House once more. While previously named to head the White House's new commission to battle drug addiction, Christie has clearly always yearned for more, and as the deeply unpopular governor's final eight months in office begin, he has both refocused on New Jersey while remaining in close touch with Trump, Politico reports:
[Christie] recently spent much of two days in the Oval Office, where Trump asked him about his administration's performance and even dispatched him to see different White House officials and report back, according to a White House aide and one other person briefed on the conversations. He also frequently talks to a number of top aides in Trump's orbit.
[…] Trump often calls Christie at night, one administration official said, and will sometimes tell aides what "Chris says" after their conversations. Trump respects Christie, one person close to both men say, because the governor doesn't mince words — unlike some of the president's aides. [Politico]
Publicly, at least, Christie hasn't been afraid to show the Trump administration some tough love, calling stumbles by the president's inner circle "unacceptable" and blasting Trump's controversial travel ban rollout as "haphazard."
"I would make [the travel ban] even more tailored if I were advising the president on this directly," Christie observed at the time. Jeva Lange