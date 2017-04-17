A child asked Trump to sign his hat. Trump did — then threw it into the crowd.

The late Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, opened up to The Telegraph about going to therapy decades after losing his mother as a boy. "I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well," Harry said.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997. In the years that followed, Harry went to war in Afghanistan but by his late 20s, he felt a "fight or flight" sensation during royal engagements and was struggling with anger issues where he felt "on the verge of punching someone."

"[I] started to have a few conversations and actually all of a sudden, all of this grief that I have never processed started to come to the forefront and I was like, there is actually a lot of stuff here that I need to deal with," Harry told The Telegraph's Bryony Gordon, who runs a podcast about her own struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder called Mad World: Why It's Totally Normal to Feel Weird.

Harry, 32, said he is now in a "good place" after his older brother, Prince William, helped encourage him to get professional help. "I've done that a couple of times, more than a couple of times, but it's great," he said of seeing a therapist. Harry, alongside his brother William and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, founded a mental health charity called Heads Together in 2016, which helps to fight mental health stigmas.

Harry added: "I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions, when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle ... The experience I have had is that once you start talking about it, you realize that actually you're part of quite a big club." Read his full interview at The Telegraph here. Jeva Lange