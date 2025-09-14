Air strikes in the Caribbean: Trump’s murky narco-war

Drug cartels ‘don’t follow Marquess of Queensberry Rules’, but US military air strikes on speedboats rely on strained interpretation of ‘invasion’

The US Navy destroyer USS Gravely docked in Ponce, Puerto Rico
The US Navy destroyer USS Gravely docked in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The US military has stepped up patrols in the Caribbean since last week’s strike
(Image credit: Miguel J. Rodríguez Carrillo / Getty Images)
By
published

“America’s quarter-century-old global war” on terror has taken a disturbing new turn, said W.J. Hennigan in The New York Times. Last week, President Trump ordered an air strike on an allegedly drug-laden speedboat travelling in international waters in the south Caribbean, killing all 11 people on board. He justified the attack by stating that officials had identified the vessel’s crew beforehand as members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the US designated a terrorist group in February. Trump claims the cartel is controlled by Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro.

For decades, the US navy has detained suspected smugglers. That this practice has been replaced by extrajudicial executions “defies comprehension”. Now eight US warships and thousands of marines have been deployed to the Caribbean. “Let this serve as notice to anyone even thinking of bringing drugs into the US,” warned Trump. “There’s more where that came from.”

Assuming the boat’s crew were gangsters, the air strike was “a good move”, said The Wall Street Journal. Tren de Aragua – which though not “Maduro’s creature”, is certainly “in cahoots” with his regime – has exported its crime model around the hemisphere and poses a clear security threat to the US. Trump’s critics say his administration should stick to the usual protocol for stopping suspect boats. “But Venezuelan capos don’t follow Marquess of Queensberry Rules, and the US doesn’t have to refrain from sending them a more convincing kinetic message.”

