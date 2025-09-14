September 14 editorial cartoons

Sunday’s political cartoons include RFK Jr on the hook, the destruction of discourse, and more

By
published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Worm.&amp;rdquo; It takes place underwater where RFK Jr. is drawn like a worm around a fishhook. He&amp;rsquo;s labeled with the words &amp;ldquo;HHS,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Anti-Science&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;MAHA.&amp;rdquo; A fish that resembles the American flag swims near the hook.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows two buildings that resembled the twin towers that were destroyed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. They are labeled &amp;ldquo;Left-wing discourse&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Right-wing discourse.&amp;rdquo; A plane labeled &amp;ldquo;Political Violence&amp;rdquo; is about to fly into the buildings.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt whipping open her coat like a flasher to reveal Donald Trump&#039;s signature below her waist. Members of the press watch wide-eyed as they take notes. Leavitt says, &amp;quot;See? This is what Trump&#039;s signature really looks like...&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

