5 tinfoil-covered cartoons about Tylenol and autism

Artists take on the toys in RFK Jr's attic, the war on autism, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a kook sitting at a desk on which rest weird implements. The include a voodoo doll, a dagger, a Magic 8-Ball, tarot cards, oddball electric gages and burning candles and wine cups. He wears a tinfoil hat with a propeller attached and holds two puppets. One puppet is a nun wearing boxing gloves and the other is a snake made out of a sock. Kennedy says, &amp;lsquo;Why yes, I&amp;rsquo;d be happy to explain the science behind how acetaminophen causes autism.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a laboratory where an orange caricature of Donald Trump holds up a bottle of Tylenol. Trump is next to RFK Jr. who is drawn to resemble the Beaker character from the Muppets. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;It was Tylenol all along. I have ended the war on autism.&amp;rdquo; RFK Jr. responds, &amp;ldquo;MEEP.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Which is the proven threat to children&amp;rsquo;s health?&amp;rdquo; A bottle of acetaminophen is on the left and is choice &amp;ldquo;A,&amp;rdquo; A box of 9 millimeter bullets is on the right and is choice &amp;ldquo;B.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon takes place in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office. Donald Trump is dressed as a doctor and a woman with a baby in her lap sits on the examining table. The woman looks at a piece of paper and says, &amp;ldquo;If you get a few don&amp;rsquo;t take Tylenol..tough it out?&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Trust me. I&amp;rsquo;m not a doctor but I play one on tv.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon shows a woman dressed like a doctor who sits in a chair rubbing her eyes as she watches television. She says to a man next to her, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s so much stupidity in this timeline. It&amp;rsquo;s giving me a headache.&amp;rdquo; The man hands her a bottle of pills and says, &amp;ldquo;Take two Tylenol.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Marshall Ramsey / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

