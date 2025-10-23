Political cartoons for October 23

Thursday’s political cartoons include Mike Johnson's pumpkin patch, great news for crypto scammers, and a suspicious white sheet

By
published

Political cartoon

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon takes place near the ocean where a pirate ship labeled &amp;ldquo;Crypto Sector&amp;rdquo; floats near the shore. The shore is dangerous and rocky, covered with bones and a crow or a siren calling out &amp;ldquo;More Deregulation!&amp;rdquo; A voice on the boat says, &amp;ldquo;Sounds good to me!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon takes place in a graveyard where three ghosts float. Two ghosts on the left look the same while the ghost on the right has a pointed head that looks sort of like a klansman. One ghost on the left says to the other, &amp;ldquo;Watch out. I think he&amp;rsquo;s with ICE.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows a group of poor people huddled together at a soup kitchen. Donald Trump drives by in his armored limousine and says, &amp;ldquo;Great news: I&amp;rsquo;m demanding the taxpayers pay me $230 million.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;New Sentence Discovered.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a man in a front costume holding a sign that says &amp;ldquo;No Kings!&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;I dressed up in this inflatable frog costume to protest fascism so the president posted an AI video of himself dropping poop from a fighter jet.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two-panel political cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Saving Social Security.&amp;rdquo; A crazy-looking RFK Jr. is on the left side eating a rare, juicy steak next to a dripping pile of saturated fat. Above him are the words, &amp;ldquo;Step 1: HHS recommends more saturated fat and red meat.&amp;rdquo; The right panel depicts a stack of coffins under the words, &amp;ldquo;Step 2: Almost everyone dies before age 65. Social Security is saved!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place at the butcher where the man behind the counter says to a female customer, &amp;ldquo;May I help you?&amp;rdquo; The customer has a newspaper in her cart that reads &amp;ldquo;Beef Prices Soar&amp;rdquo; and looks worried as she scans the large &amp;ldquo;Cuts of Beef&amp;rdquo; poster behind the butcher. Instead of a cow, the poster shows a $100 dollar bill named &amp;ldquo;Family Budgets&amp;rdquo; and it is cut into many different pieces.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon takes place outside the Louvre&amp;rsquo;s glass pyramid. A police car is parked nearby and a sign announces the exhibits are closed because of a robbery. A man and a woman walk by and the man says, &amp;ldquo;I see the Biden border security team got jobs at the Louvre&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a four-panel editorial cartoon focused on climate change. It&amp;rsquo;s drawn to resemble the Mousetrap game, which is a series of Rube Goldberg style gizmos. The first panel shows the beginning of the game where a person sends the ball on its way. In this version, the ball is Earth. Earth makes its way through different obstacles until it lands in a boiling cauldron of water.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place on the sidewalk, where a man in a suit carrying a briefcase looks at a doomsayer in a robe and sandals carrying a sign. The sign reads, &amp;ldquo;The end is near. Only the rich and powerful will survive.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸