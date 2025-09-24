September 24 editorial cartoons

Wednesday’s political cartoons include political division, RFK Jr.'s vaccine quackery, and a warning for Pam Bondi

This is a four-panel political cartoon that depicts a transforming American flag. The flag is normal in the first panel before the 50 stars begin to rearrange themselves and the flag&amp;rsquo;s colors begin to change. The final frame shows the stars have aligned to spell out &amp;ldquo;VS&amp;rdquo; and the flag is blue on the left and red on the right.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a jackbooted man in military gear beating a protestor with a billy club. The protester is a woman on the ground in a T-shirt and shorts and a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;1st Amendment.&amp;rdquo; The man screams, &amp;ldquo;STOP CALLING US FASCISTS!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts FCC Chair Brendan Carr wearing Mickey Mouse ears. He speaks out of both sides of his mouth and says, &amp;ldquo;Jimmy Kimmel may be back on the air&amp;hellip; But this is NOT what it looks like.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon takes place in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office where a young boy is on the examining table. The doctor wears a badge that says &amp;ldquo;Vaccine Advisory Comm.&amp;rdquo; and holds a syringe labeled MMRV. He says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re separating the vaccines into multiple shots.&amp;rdquo; The little boy responds, &amp;ldquo;More shots?! Kennedy is a quack!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is based on the famous Apple Computer &amp;ldquo;1984&amp;rdquo; commercial where a freedom fighter throws a sledgehammer at the image of an authoritarian on a screen. This cartoon depicts a donkey with a sledge hammer speaking to Senator Charles Schumer. Behind them is a glowering image of Donald Trump on a screen. The donkey says, &amp;ldquo;So should we throw the hammer and try to break the screen or what?&amp;rdquo; Schumer responds, &amp;ldquo;Nah, we should just pray they do the right thing and negotiate with us!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Pam Bondi and Nixon attorney general John Mitchell holding bags. Mitchell holds a bag labeled &amp;ldquo;Watergate.&amp;rdquo; Bondi holds a much larger bag that is ticking and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Crimes.&amp;rdquo; Mitchell whispers to a nervous&amp;ndash;looking Bondi, &amp;ldquo;When it all blows up, it&amp;rsquo;s the Attorney General who is left holding the bag.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;GAS WAR.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is being driven in a car labeled &amp;ldquo;NATO&amp;rdquo; that is low on fuel. The car drives past a gas station with a &amp;ldquo;Putin Petrol&amp;rdquo; sign out front that has a picture of Vladimir Putin and a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;CHEAP, CHEAP, CHEAP.&amp;rdquo; There&amp;rsquo;s a man in a hockey jersey named &amp;ldquo;Crazy Vlad&amp;rdquo; out in front of the gas station trying to get attention. Trump says to the driver, &amp;ldquo;Keep going.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;MIC DROP.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump has dropped a microphone labeled &amp;ldquo;FREE SPEECH&amp;rdquo; that lies shattered on the floor. A sign behind Trump reads, &amp;ldquo;Thou shalt not criticize the president.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a laboratory where an orange caricature of Donald Trump holds up a bottle of Tylenol. Trump is next to RFK Jr. who is drawn to resemble the Beaker character from the Muppets. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;It was Tylenol all along. I have ended the war on autism.&amp;rdquo; RFK Jr. responds, &amp;ldquo;MEEP.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon takes place outside the White House. It depicts a mailbox and two garbage cans. The mailbox says &amp;ldquo;D. Tump&amp;rdquo; The garbage cans hold signs that read, &amp;ldquo;1st Amendment&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Free Speech.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

