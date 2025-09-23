September 23 editorial cartoons

Tuesday’s political cartoons include Jimmy Kimmel's return, autism conspiracy theories, and soybean farmers pummeled by Donald Trump's tariffs

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;He&amp;rsquo;s BAAACK!&amp;rdquo; A smiling caricature of Jimmy Kimmel pops out of a Mickey Mouse jack-in-the box and says, &amp;ldquo;OKAY&amp;mdash;Now where was I?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a kook sitting at a desk on which rest weird implements. The include a voodoo doll, a dagger, a Magic 8-Ball, tarot cards, oddball electric gages and burning candles and wine cups. He wears a tinfoil hat with a propeller attached and holds two puppets. One puppet is a nun wearing boxing gloves and the other is a snake made out of a sock. Kennedy says, &amp;lsquo;Why yes, I&amp;rsquo;d be happy to explain the science behind how acetaminophen causes autism.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;HAIL FROM THE CHIEF.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a massive hail storm labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Tariffs&amp;rdquo; destroying a soybean farm. The silos on the garm are labeled &amp;ldquo;Soybean Farmers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A five-panel political cartoon shows a woman with curly hair, glasses, and a sweater speaking. In the first panel, she says, &amp;quot;My belief might get me canceled, but I have a right to this viewpoint!&amp;quot; In the second panel, she raises her finger and says, &amp;quot;So, I&#039;m going to say something that might get some folks angry!&amp;quot; In the third panel, she says, &amp;quot;And the powers that be won&#039;t think it&#039;s funny!&amp;quot; In the fourth panel she says, &amp;quot;But, I&#039;m taking a stand and saying...&amp;quot; In the final panel, she smiles as leaves fall and says, In my opinion, fall is the best season!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is drawn in a wacky comic style by Clay Jones. It depicts Jesus and angels descending from the heavens toward Donald Trump, who holds a picture of Charlie Kirk and a Trump Bible. Jesus says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m Jesus&amp;hellip;here for the rapture.&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Meh&amp;hellip;You&amp;rsquo;re not coming down with a Trump gold visa. It costs only $1 million&amp;hellip;my bible starts at just $59.99.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This political cartoon depicts a raging fire fueled by books and papers with the words &amp;ldquo;Free Speech&amp;rdquo; on them. Two men stand nearby feeding paper onto the fire. They wear cowboy hats and are labeled &amp;ldquo;TX GOP.&amp;rdquo; One man says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s about time we revived the Texas A&amp;amp;M bonfire tradition!&amp;rdquo; The other man responds, &amp;ldquo;Yup!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon takes place in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office. Donald Trump is dressed as a doctor and a woman with a baby in her lap sits on the examining table. The woman looks at a piece of paper and says, &amp;ldquo;If you get a few don&amp;rsquo;t take Tylenol..tough it out?&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Trust me. I&amp;rsquo;m not a doctor but I play one on tv.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a microphone labeled &amp;ldquo;Free Speech&amp;rdquo; dangling lifelessly from a hangman&amp;rsquo;s noose.

(Image credit: Dale Cummings / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial takes place in a spooky graveyard under a full moon. A single gravestone is here and is labeled &amp;ldquo;R.I.P. Childhood Diseases.&amp;rdquo; A skeleton with a MAHA hat is rising from the grave.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a MAGA supporter, Uncle Sam, and Donald Trump at a freshly-dug grave with a headstone that reads &amp;ldquo;Charlie Kirk 1993-2025.&amp;rdquo; The MAGA supporter has removed his hat and says, &amp;ldquo;We should honor his legacy and make sure he didn&amp;rsquo;t die in vain.&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;By promoting free speech and open debate on college campuses?&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;No. By cracking down on the left.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

