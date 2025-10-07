October 7 editorial cartoons

Tuesday’s political cartoons include Chicago in trouble, RFK Jr's medical advice, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a woman looking into the reflective &amp;ldquo;bean&amp;rdquo; artwork in Chicago. The bean reflects her frightened face and a group of imposing, masked ICE agents lining the lakefront.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two kids trick-or-treating. They are dressed as a ghost and a witch and are about to get candy from a woman on her front step. There is a skeleton in a chair next to them. The woman looks at the skeleton and says, &amp;ldquo;Him? He followed RFK Jr&amp;rsquo;s medical advice!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a jail where a masked ICE agent opens the cell door and says to a group of peaceful protestors, &amp;ldquo;This is it, the free speech zone.&amp;rdquo; The protestors carry signs that say &amp;ldquo;No ICE&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Immigrant rights are human rights.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Endless War&amp;rdquo; and shows an armed soldier picking the bloody leaves off a flower with a skull in the middle. The leaves look more like drops of blood than something from a plant.

(Image credit: Marco De Angelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;National Newspaper Week&amp;rdquo; and depicts a newspaper sitting on a front porch. The newspaper is called &amp;ldquo;Local News&amp;rdquo; and has headlines that read &amp;ldquo;Community Spirit&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Public Conscience.&amp;rdquo; A quote from Luis A. Ferre is at the top left of the image and reads, &amp;ldquo;A city without a newspaper is a city without a soul.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This editorial cartoon shows a diver in midair, having just jumped off a high dive. The diver wears a cowboy hat labelled &amp;ldquo;TX&amp;rdquo; and is doomed because he&amp;rsquo;s headed toward an empty pool that reads &amp;ldquo;Future water needs.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a somber editorial cartoon that depicts starving people, perhaps in Gaza, lifting their plates to the sky in hopes of getting food. Instead of food, the sky is filled with dangerous and sharp forks headed to the ground and impaling people.

(Image credit: Angel Boligan / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a house on fire, with a woman leaning out the window and a man outside the house yelling to her. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Judge! Your house is on fire&amp;hellip;and right after being bashed by the Trump regime!&amp;rdquo; The judge responds, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m sure it&amp;rsquo;s just a coincidence&amp;hellip; only radical leftists engage in political violence!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This political cartoon depicts a broken window labeled &amp;ldquo;Government,&amp;rdquo; viewed as if the reader is inside looking out. Outside the window, a young donkey and a young elephant point to each other, accusing the other of breaking the window.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Pete Hegseth Military-Command Standards:&amp;rdquo; A man at left is in a military uniform and has a large X drawn on him. He&amp;rsquo;s labeled &amp;lsquo;Fat Generals.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is at right and has a large check mark on him. He&amp;rsquo;s labeled &amp;lsquo;Fat draft-dodgers&amp;rsquo; and has a &amp;ldquo;bone spurs&amp;rdquo; deferment in his pocket.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸