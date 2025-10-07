October 7 editorial cartoons
Tuesday’s political cartoons include Chicago in trouble, RFK Jr's medical advice, and more
-
Does Reform have a Russia problem?
Talking Point Nigel Farage is ‘in bed with Putin’, claims Rachel Reeves, after party’s former leader in Wales pleaded guilty to taking bribes from the Kremlin
-
Five key questions about the Gaza peace deal
The Explainer Many ‘unresolved hurdles’ remain before Donald Trump’s 20-point plan can get the go-ahead
-
See the Northern Lights from these bucket list destinations
The Week Recommends The dazzling displays can be spotted across Iceland, Sweden and parts of Canada
-
October 6 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include bad news overload, Donald Trump repeatedly crossing a red line, and the Statue of Liberty fallen on hard times
-
October 4 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include the Einstein files, defunding the police, and an odd tribute to Jane Goodall
-
5 hawkish cartoons about Pete Hegseth's meeting of military muscle
Cartoons Artists take on fat generals, bravery medals, and more
-
October 3 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include changing interest rates, fossil fuel profits, and Bad Bunny singing in Spanish
-
October 2 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include ICE on the prowl, Democratic Party leverage, and a difference between Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.
-
October 1 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include Pete Hegseth's warrior ethos, taxes in a shutdown, and the battle of Portland
-
September 30 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include finger pointing, disunited nations, and Donald Trump's esprit de corps
-
31 political cartoons for September 2025
Cartoons What editorial cartoonists had to say about Donald Trump, RFK Jr., Jimmy Kimmel, the rapture, the Comey indictment, and more events from September 2025