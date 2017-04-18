The Murdochs are reportedly 'leaning' towards firing Bill O'Reilly

The Murdoch family, which runs Fox News, is reportedly "leaning toward announcing that [Bill O'Reilly] will not return to air," New York's Gabriel Sherman has learned. O'Reilly has been on "vacation" since reports broke that Fox News and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002.
Since the initial reports, Fox News has been plagued by advertisers yanking money from spots airing during O'Reilly's show, The O'Reilly Factor. Earlier, Sherman reported that Fox News co-president Bill Shine is pressing to keep O'Reilly — who is the network's biggest ratings draw — while 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch wants him gone. Rupert Murdoch reportedly leans toward keeping O'Reilly, as does James' brother, Lachlan.
As for things at Fox: "Morale is awful," one female executive told Sherman. "There's been no word from management to calm the masses."
The Murdochs removed former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes last summer in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Read Sherman's full scoop here and read Jeff Spross' breakdown of what Fox News could win — or lose — by dropping O'Reilly at The Week.
There is still a chance that the Tasmanian tiger hasn't gone extinct, but if you're ready to pack your safari gear, be warned: It is very, very, very slim.
New mathematical models put the odds of Tasmanian tigers still existing in the wild at 1 in 1.6 trillion, New Scientist reports. The semi-striped mammal went extinct 2,000 years ago in mainland Australia, but a population continued to live on the offshore island of Tasmania until British hunters drove them to extinction in the 1800s. The last known Tasmanian tiger died in captivity in 1936, although people claim to have seen the critter in the bush as recently as the 1980s.
The new mathematical model, developed by Colin Carlson of the University of California at Berkeley, compiles confirmed and unconfirmed sightings to make optimistic and pessimistic guesses about the tiger's possible continued existence. The most optimistic projections estimate that the Tasmanian tiger died out in the wild in the late 1950s. An alternative model by Brendan Wintle at the University of Melbourne projects the mammal could have lived as long as until 1983 in the wild.
"We agree that it's exceedingly unlikely," admitted researcher Bill Laurance, who plans to search for the Tasmanian tiger with his colleagues on a remote tip of mainland Australia, where some late sightings were reported. "We've been saying that from the outset." Jeva Lange
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly delicately recommends critics of immigration enforcement 'shut up'
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told anyone who dislikes the way his department is handling immigration to change the law themselves or "shut up," Politico reports.
Under President Trump, arrests of immigrants with clean police records who are living in the United States illegally have more than doubled. The DHS has even floated mobilizing up to 100,000 National Guard troops in an effort to capture unauthorized immigrants. Kelly's harsh remarks were made at George Washington University, where Kelly expressed frustration that "if lawmakers do not like the laws that we enforce, that we are charged to enforce, that we are sworn to enforce, then they should have the courage and the skill to change those laws."
Kelly added: "Otherwise, they should shut up and support the men and women on the front lines … My people, the men and women of this department, do a difficult and, at times, nearly impossible job and a service to the American people. They deserve our nation's thanks and respect. They deserve to be proud of the jobs that they do."
During his campaign, Trump proposed deporting the 11 million immigrants living illegally in the United States, at one point floating the vague idea of a "special deportation task force." "I can't even begin to picture how we would deport 11 million people in a few years where we don't have a police state, where the police can't break down your door at will and take you away without a warrant," former President George W. Bush's secretary of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff, told The New York Times last year.
But Kelly argued: "Fewer people ... crossing the border illegally means fewer deaths in the desert, fewer people, as I say, submitting themselves to that terrible, terrible network experience. There is nothing more — and I know I speak for the attorney general — nothing more that we would like to do than put these human smugglers out of business, and we'll do anything, our departments, to do just that within the law." Jeva Lange
People really, really, really like Adam Sandler movies. In fact, when you lump all Netflix subscribers together, they have collectively spent half a billion hours over the course of just 17 months watching Sandler films, Uproxx reports. That breaks down to approximately 1 million hours of Sandler being watched per day.
Depending on how you feel about Sandler's sense of humor, the following perspective could be soul-crushing:
According to Time, Netflix subscribers streamed on average for 1 hour, 33 minutes per day. If there are 100 million subscribers streaming for at least 100 minutes per day (time spent streaming is trending up) then Adam Sandler content is responsible for roughly 0.6-1.0 percent of all Netflix consumption every day.
Every single day.
The average human lifespan is 672,000 hours. That means over 744 full human lives have been sucked dry by Adam Sandler viewing over the last 17 months. [Uproxx]
Unsurprisingly, Netflix loves Sandler. The streaming website just released its third of Sandler's films, Sandy Wexler, which only has a 33 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix already has a deal for four additional films after that.
"We continue to be excited by our Sandler relationship and our members continue to be thrilled with his films," Netflix said in a statement. Goodbye, hundreds more human lifetimes. Jeva Lange
Egyptologists have uncovered more than 1,000 statues and 10 sarcophagi — eight of which hold mummies — in a Nile riverbank tomb in Luxor, The Associated Press reports. The massive discovery dates back to between 1,500 and 1,000 B.C. and is being hailed as "important" by the archaeologists who are still excavating the site.
"It was a surprise how much was being displayed inside," Egypt's antiquities minister, Khaled el-Enany, told AFP, noting that the grave survived the height of Egypt's so-called "era of the tomb robbers."
The 3,000-year-old sarcophagi are described as "well-preserved," although some showed the wear and tear that comes with having been stuck in one place for centuries. Patterned pots were also found in the tomb, which is believed to have been constructed for an ancient city judge named Userhat.
"There is evidence and traces that new mummies could be discovered in the future," added antiquities spokeswoman Nevine el-Aref. Jeva Lange
President Trump's aides are deliberating Tuesday over how America should address the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, the non-binding document signed by former President Barack Obama that aims to reduce global levels of carbon dioxide, The New York Times reports.
On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to pull out of the accord, but has since said he has an "open mind to it. We're going to look very carefully." Besides the U.S., 125 nations or groups have already ratified the agreement.
By having signed the accord, the U.S. vowed to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by between 26 and 28 percent by 2025. Trump could theoretically pull from the agreement with no consequences, or remain but simply not act to reach the emissions goal. Industry sources reportedly told Axios that they expect the U.S. will "remain a part of the pact but weaken or jettison the Obama-era carbon cutting pledge in the non-binding pact, something effectively already underway anyway as EPA and other agencies unwind Obama policies."
While America's withdrawal wouldn't necessarily unravel the agreement, "any sign that the administration would not be serious will provoke an international reaction that would undermine the administration's foreign policy," said Nigel Purvis, former President George W. Bush's top environmental diplomat. Jeva Lange
Puerto Rico has reported just 16 cases of births affected by the Zika virus, Stat reports — and that has U.S. officials suspicious. The virus, which swept across the Americas and other tropical regions last year, is known to cause congenital defects in babies if the mother contracts it while pregnant.
Stat notes that more than 3,300 pregnant women in Puerto Rico are known to have contracted the mosquito-borne illness, making the mere 16 reported cases of Zika-affected births all the more unlikely. A former U.S. health official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, speculated to Stat that the territorial government is obfuscating the severity of Zika to save its tourism industry, which is a huge source of revenue for the cash-strapped island.
"Puerto Rico's not escaping this. They're just hiding," the official said. "They're kind of in denial about what the problem is. And in six months, a year, two years from now, there will be all these babies who aren't learning and all these problems that will come to light."
By contrast, there have been 63 reported Zika-affected births across the 50 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C., among just 1,300 pregnant women known to have the virus. Read more about Puerto Rico's improbably low Zika numbers at Stat. Kimberly Alters
California secessionists withdraw 'Calexit' referendum petition after leader seeks Russian citizenship
On Monday, the organizers of the California succession ballot initiative formally withdrew their petition, less than three weeks after getting approval to start gathering the 585,407 valid signatures needed to qualify for the November 2018 ballot. Marcus Ruiz Evans, the ballot initiative's official proponent, made the request to the California secretary of state, explaining to the Los Angeles Times that "the biggest obstacle to Calexit is having a professional grassroots administration," but petition organizer Louis Marinelli had already pulled the plug on the current effort in a statement emailed from Russia, where he lives with his Russian wife.
Marinelli, who gained attention in December for opening an "embassy" in Moscow for the Independent Republic of California, said Monday he now intends to make Russia his home, "if the people of Russia would be so kind as to welcome me here on a permanent basis," given his "frustration, disappointment, and disillusionment with the United States." It's "only proper, given my intention to seek permanent residence in Russia and not return to California in the foreseeable future, to withdraw that petition from circulation," he wrote, so others could start a new petition "free from ties to me."
Martinelli said his big beef with Washington was immigration, specifically the trouble he had getting a green card for his wife, but now he no longer wants to "live under the American flag." He held out the possibility that he might "eventually return to occupied California and struggle for her independence from the United States so we could build the kind of country that reflects our progressive values," but said that in Russia he'd found "a future detached from the partisan divisions and animosity that has thus far engulfed my entire adult life." Martinelli campaigned for Bernie Sanders in 2016 but said he eventually voted for President Trump.
The Calexit's failure to launch puts it in good company, the Los Angeles Times reports, adding to the more than 200 earlier attempts to declare independence for California or split it into multiple states. It's not clear that seccession would be constitutional. Peter Weber