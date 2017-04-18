As another accuser steps forward, rumors swirl that Bill O'Reilly will soon leave Fox News

Another woman has come forward accusing Fox News host Bill O'Reilly of harassment, with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, saying she is "not asking for any money. She just wants them to know her story."
Bloom said the unidentified woman has called Fox News' hotline to report the alleged harassment. The woman, who is black, was a clerical worker in 2008 with a desk near O'Reilly's office. Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter O'Reilly would call the woman "hot chocolate," and otherwise would "never talk to her, not even hello, except to grunt at her like a wild boar. He would leer at her. He would always do this when no one else was around and she was scared." Bloom said she spoke with three witnesses who back up the woman's claims, and she didn't go public until now because "she was afraid if she told him to knock it off she'd get fired."
This is the latest in a string of public accusations of harassment against O'Reilly. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that O'Reilly and Fox News paid off five women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment and verbal abuse to the tune of $13 million. Last week, O'Reilly said he was taking a pre-planned vacation through April 24, and his show has been hosted by guest anchors. The O'Reilly Factor has consistently been the highest-rated cable news program, but after the Times report, sponsors started to drop left and right. His attorney, Marc E. Kasowitz, told CNN O'Reilly has been "subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America," and made the bold claim that he has "irrefutable" evidence that his client is the victim of a "smear campaign being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O'Reilly for political and financial reasons."
Earlier Tuesday, New York's Gabriel Sherman reported that the Murdoch family, which runs Fox News, is split on whether or not to keep O'Reilly on the air; dad Rupert wants him to stay, while sons James, CEO of Fox News' parent company 21st Century Fox, and Lachlan think he should get the boot. CNN's Brian Stelter reported Tuesday evening that someone with knowledge of the situation said Fox News and O'Reilly have been discussing his leaving the network, and an announcement could be made by the end of the week. People close to O'Reilly pushed back against the report, with one exception; a friend of O'Reilly's told Stelter the host probably won't return to his show. On Thursday, 21st Century Fox is holding a board meeting, and O'Reilly is set to be the main topic. Catherine Garcia
The Alabama Senate voted 25-8 on Tuesday to allow the use of nitrogen gas in executions — a method that has yet to be tried out.
The bill, which would let inmates decide if they wanted to be put to death with nitrogen gas rather than lethal injection, now heads to the Alabama House. The bill's Republican sponsor, Sen. Trip Pittman, said the state needs to have another execution method in its arsenal since lethal injection continues to be challenged in court. Oklahoma and Mississippi both allow the use of nitrogen gas in executions, but have not used it. Catherine Garcia
A man in Fresno, California, shot and killed three people downtown Tuesday morning, including two at a Catholic Charities, before surrendering to authorities.
The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad. The Fresno Police Department told reporters Muhammad said "Allahu Akbar" when he was taken into custody, and the Los Angeles Times reports he was known for "advocating black separatism and making militant comments on social media." He was also wanted in connection with the murder last week of a security guard outside of a Fresno motel, Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.
In total, 16 rounds were fired in four locations, Dyer said. Police say Muhammad walked down a street and shot at several residents and a passenger in a truck, before opening fire at Catholic Charities. "Too early to say whether or not this involves terrorism," Dyer said. "Certainly by the statement that was made, it could give that indication, however, there was no statement made on Thursday night when he shot the security guard and killed him. There was no comments or no statements made at that time, so I am not certain why he said what he said today." Catherine Garcia
Former President George H.W. Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last Friday due to a persistent cough that was keeping him from getting enough sleep, his office announced Tuesday.
"It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved," his office said. "President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength." Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, said the 41st president is "going to be fine." In January, Bush was admitted to the intensive care unit with an acute respiratory problem. Catherine Garcia
Never underestimate a brand's ability to do something entirely tone-deaf in an attempt to sell a product. The latest snafu comes from Adidas, which sent an ill-advised email Tuesday with the subject line: "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!"
.@adidas you may want to rethink the subject line pic.twitter.com/curUb8FieO
— Mike Denison (@mikd33) April 18, 2017
The advertisement naturally rubbed people the wrong way, considering three people were killed and over 200 injured in the 2013 terrorist attack at the marathon's finishing line. "Holy s---. Did you hire the United PR team?" one horrified Twitter user wrote.
Adidas has already apologized, telling The Huffington Post: "We are incredibly sorry. Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake. The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we're reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event." Jeva Lange
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) admitted that she is "bothered" by President Trump's frequent trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort during a town hall Tuesday, NBC's Frank Thorp reports. "I do wish [Trump] would spend more time in [Washington, D.C.]," Ernst said. "That's what we have the White House for."
She added: "I think that has been bothering not just me but some other members of our caucus."
To date, President Trump has spent almost a third of his presidency at what his administration calls the "Winter White House." It costs about $1 million to travel from D.C. to Palm Beach, Florida, on Air Force One and while the White House declined to put a price tag on Trump's frequent travels, some estimates are already as high as over $10 million. Additionally, many have expressed serious security concerns about Mar-a-Lago; the Secret Service, for example, says it does not have the "time or money" to keep a record of who comes and goes from the club.
Ernst also criticized Trump hosting foreign leaders in Florida, where he recently discussed a response to a North Korean missile test with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in full view of gawking guests and mentioned bombing Syria to Chinese President Xi Jinping over a slice of chocolate cake. "I think it's smart that he does business in Washington, D.C.," Ernst carefully said. "So I've had those same concerns myself." Jeva Lange
There is still a chance that the Tasmanian tiger hasn't gone extinct, but if you're ready to pack your safari gear, be warned: It is very, very, very slim.
New mathematical models put the odds of Tasmanian tigers still existing in the wild at 1 in 1.6 trillion, New Scientist reports. The semi-striped mammal went extinct 2,000 years ago in mainland Australia, but a population continued to live on the offshore island of Tasmania until British hunters drove them to extinction in the 1800s. The last known Tasmanian tiger died in captivity in 1936, although people claim to have seen the critter in the bush as recently as the 1980s.
The new mathematical model, developed by Colin Carlson of the University of California at Berkeley, compiles confirmed and unconfirmed sightings to make optimistic and pessimistic guesses about the tiger's possible continued existence. The most optimistic projections estimate that the Tasmanian tiger died out in the wild in the late 1950s. An alternative model by Brendan Wintle at the University of Melbourne projects the mammal could have lived as long as until 1983 in the wild.
"We agree that it's exceedingly unlikely," admitted researcher Bill Laurance, who plans to search for the Tasmanian tiger with his colleagues on a remote tip of mainland Australia, where some late sightings were reported. "We've been saying that from the outset." Jeva Lange
The Murdoch family, which runs Fox News, is reportedly "leaning toward announcing that [Bill O'Reilly] will not return to air," New York's Gabriel Sherman has learned. O'Reilly has been on "vacation" since reports broke that Fox News and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002.
Since the initial reports, Fox News has been plagued by advertisers yanking money from spots airing during O'Reilly's show, The O'Reilly Factor. Earlier, Sherman reported that Fox News co-president Bill Shine is pressing to keep O'Reilly — who is the network's biggest ratings draw — while 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch wants him gone. Rupert Murdoch reportedly leans toward keeping O'Reilly, while James' brother Lachlan thinks the longtime anchor needs to go.
As for things at Fox: "Morale is awful," one female executive told Sherman. "There's been no word from management to calm the masses."
The Murdochs removed former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes last summer in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Read Sherman's full scoop here and read Jeff Spross' breakdown of what Fox News could win — or lose — by dropping O'Reilly at The Week. Jeva Lange