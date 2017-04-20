At least 2 dead in Paris shooting, ISIS claims responsibility

A policeman is reportedly dead after a shooter opened fire in a popular Paris tourist area, the Champs-Elysees, The Associated Press reports. The shooter also wounded two other officers before he was reportedly shot and killed by police.
French prosecutors immediately opened a terrorism investigation while French President Francois Hollande said the incident had signs of a "terrorist nature." The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency about two hours after the shooting was first reported; French officials said the suspect was previously known to authorities as an extremist.
A Paris police spokeswoman said the individual had targeted officers and appeared to be acting alone. French police arrested two men earlier this week for allegedly planning a terror attack.
The first round of France's presidential election begins in three days.
On Thursday, Russia's Supreme Court ruled that Jehovah's Witnesses are an "extremist" organization and banned the group from the country.
The state-run news agency Tass reports that all of the Christian denomination's assets in Russia, including its headquarters in St. Petersburg, will become state property. "We are greatly disappointed by this development and deeply concerned about how this will affect our religious activity," Yaroslav Sivulskiy, a spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia, told Reuters. "We will appeal this decision, and we hope that our legal rights and protections as a peaceful religious group will be fully restored as soon as possible."
Previously, literature passed out by the group has been banned and some members have been arrested or had their property seized, NPR reports. There are about 8 million Jehovah's Witnesses in the world, with 170,000 followers in Russia. Catherine Garcia
Sarah Palin suggests women should leave if they're facing harassment in the workplace — not 'stick around for a paycheck'
A day after Bill O'Reilly was fired from Fox News, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) dished out some advice to women facing workplace harassment during an interview Thursday with CNN's Jake Tapper. "Women don't deserve it. They should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating workspace," said Palin, a former Fox News contributor. "At the same time, if a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years and years and then after the fact complain about what she went through."
Palin said that personally, "as a strong woman," she would encourage women to "feel more empowered" and "take a stand and get out of the place. Or, you know, blow the whistle on whoever is the perpetrator doing the bad stuff so that the culture will change." She did note that "corporate culture" at Fox News "obviously has to change." Palin, whose contract with the network was not renewed in June 2015, has said she was let go after she "called somebody out."
At least one of the five women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment and verbal abuse over the years did call the company's hotline to report the incident. Though Fox News and O'Reilly paid his accusers roughly $13 million in settlements over the last decade, O'Reilly was not fired until this week, after multiple advertisers jumped ship when the allegations became public earlier this month.
Watch Palin's interview below. Becca Stanek
Just two days after the Trump administration certified that Iran is abiding by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal brokered by former President Barack Obama, President Trump claimed that Iran isn't actually complying with the "spirit" of things. "Iran has not lived up to the spirit of the agreement," Trump said during a joint press conference Thursday with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. Trump offered no evidence of Iran's failure to comply spiritually with the agreement, which calls for the country to roll back its nuclear programs in exchange for the reversal of sanctions, nor did he explain what spiritual compliance entails.
Trump promised his administration would have more to say in the "not too distant future." In a letter to Congress on Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that while the State Department has certified Iran is holding up its end of the deal, there would be an interagency review of the agreement to determine whether it is "vital to the national security interests of the United States."
Trump on Thursday reiterated the deal was a "terrible agreement" that "shouldn't have been signed" and "shouldn't have been negotiated the way it was negotiated." Becca Stanek
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently flabbergasted a federal judge from "an island in the Pacific" — also known as Hawaii — had the right to block President Trump's executive orders temporarily banning immigration from several Muslim majority nations. "I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the president of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power," Sessions said during an interview Wednesday night on The Mark Levin Show.
Hawaii might be more than 4,000 miles away from Sessions' home state of Alabama, but it's certainly still on the map as a U.S. state. That means that, yes, the sitting federal judge who serves in that Hawaiian district court has the same constitutional right as federal judges in other states to push back on executive branch powers as part of that whole separate but equal branches of government thing. Becca Stanek
Place your order now, and by 2020 you could own a flying car. Slovakian company AeroMobil on Thursday debuted its limited first edition flying car at Monaco's Top Marques auto show, and announced that it would start taking preorders that it will deliver in 2020. The car will sell for between $1.3 million and $1.6 million.
So, how does the flying car work? TechCrunch broke it down:
It transforms from car mode to air in less than 3 minutes. It has around 434 miles of driving range, too, or around 466 miles of flight range operating at 75 percent of its maximum speed. Top ground speed for the AeroMobil car-plane is around 100 mph, while it can do around 224 mph while gunning it during flight. [TechCrunch]
Experts aren't predicting flying cars will take the sky by storm anytime soon. For starters, anyone who wants to fly the car will need to have a pilot's license. There's also the question of which traffic laws cars in the sky would have to abide, as right now there are only laws for airplanes in the sky and cars on the road. It's also not exactly legal to use a highway as a runway.
But that all may change soon, because AeroMobil isn't the only company racing to make flying cars. "The technology is there," said Philip Mawby, an electronic engineering professor at the University of Warwick. "The question is bringing it to the market at an affordable cost, and making it a useful product." Becca Stanek
Bill O'Reilly will reportedly leave Fox News $20 million to $25 million richer, a person familiar with the situation told Variety. Per O'Reilly's contract, he is entitled to as much as his current yearly salary, which is believed to be in that range.
O'Reilly was let go on Wednesday after reports that he and Fox News quietly paid $13 million to settle sexual harassment allegations brought by female employees over the past 15 years. A spokesperson for O'Reilly declined to comment on the money he will be paid by Fox. O'Reilly has called the harassment claims "completely unfounded."
When former CEO Roger Ailes left Fox last year, also due to sexual harassment allegations, he was also said to be paid a settlement for the time remaining on his contract, Variety reports. Jeva Lange
What's viewed even less favorably than United Airlines? According to a Public Policy Polling survey released Thursday, President Trump.
The poll found that while a whopping 47 percent of Americans negatively view the airline that's sparked global outrage twice in the last month, even more Americans have an unfavorable view of the country's commander-in-chief. More than half of Americans (52 percent) said they see Trump unfavorably.
The survey was taken from April 17-18, about a week after footage of officers dragging a paying customer off an overbooked United flight went viral. The customer reportedly suffered a broken nose and lost two teeth as he was forcibly removed from the plane. Prior to that, United caught flak for refusing to allow two girls wearing leggings to board a plane because they were in violation of the company's dress code for friends and family members of employees.
The poll was conducted online and by phone among 648 registered voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points. Becca Stanek