At least 2 dead in Paris shooting, ISIS claims responsibility

A policeman is reportedly dead after a shooter opened fire in a popular Paris tourist area, the Champs-Elysees, The Associated Press reports. The shooter also wounded two other officers before he was reportedly shot and killed by police.

French prosecutors immediately opened a terrorism investigation while French President Francois Hollande said the incident had signs of a "terrorist nature." The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency about two hours after the shooting was first reported; French officials said the suspect was previously known to authorities as an extremist.

A Paris police spokeswoman said the individual had targeted officers and appeared to be acting alone. French police arrested two men earlier this week for allegedly planning a terror attack.

The first round of France's presidential election begins in three days.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout. The Week Staff