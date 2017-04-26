House Freedom Caucus signs on to new GOP health-care bill

The House Freedom Caucus announced Wednesday that it is onboard with the latest version of the GOP's American Health Care Act. The convincing factor for the far-right Republican faction, which opposed President Trump's first pass at repealing and replacing ObamaCare, was a new amendment negotiated by centrist Tuesday Group co-chairman Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.).
The MacArthur Amendment enables states to waive the requirements to cover ObamaCare's essential health benefits and to not charge higher premiums to people with preexisting conditions. The amendment was intended as an olive branch of sorts to the Freedom Caucus, which was dissatisfied with what it saw as a moderate first stab at health-care reform.
Freedom Caucus members argued the first iteration of the bill, which they deemed "ObamaCare lite," didn't go far enough to undo former President Barack Obama's signature health-care bill. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) pulled the GOP's bill when it became clear it did not have enough Republican votes to pass. Becca Stanek
After a long back-and-forth with the University of California, Berkeley, over her slated April 27 speech, conservative commentator Ann Coulter gave her final answer on Wednesday, a day before she was originally scheduled to speak. "There will be no speech," Coulter wrote in an email to Reuters.
The hubbub over Coulter's speech started last week, when Berkeley announced it was cancelling the event because of security concerns amid threats of protest. The school had been forced in February to cancel alt-right media figure Milo Yiannopoulos' appearance after violent protests erupted hours before it was scheduled to begin. Despite the uncertainty, Coulter had maintained that, nevertheless, she would persist and give her critical speech about pro-immigration policies.
Coulter's insistence that she would go ahead and speak prompted Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks to reconsider. The school later re-invited Coulter to speak, though at a more "appropriate, protectable venue" and on a later date.
But Coulter put the kibosh on giving a Berkeley speech at all Wednesday, which she declared a "sad day for free speech." Coulter credited her decision to the fact that Young America's Foundation, one of two groups helping Coulter in her legal battle to speak at Berkeley, had decided to step down due to concerns about risking "the safety of its staff or students."
"I looked over my shoulder and my allies had joined the other team," Coulter told Reuters. She also noted to The New York Times that it seemed as though "everyone who should believe in free speech fought against it or ran away." Becca Stanek
President Trump unveiled a broad tax proposal Wednesday, including a sharp cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent. For individuals, the administration proposed reducing the seven tax brackets to three, at 10, 25, and 35 percent. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the proposal is the "biggest tax cut and the largest tax reform in the history of our country."
Here's the tax reform fact sheet being handed out at the press briefing pic.twitter.com/YfnyisMC5f
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 26, 2017
"We are going to double the standard deduction, so a married couple will not pay any taxes on the first $24,000 they earn," chief economic advisor Gary Cohn added. The proposal would additionally repeal the estate tax, or so-called "death tax," as well as "the catch-all alternative minimum tax, and the 3.8 percent tax on investment income from President Barack Obama's health-care law," The Associated Press reports. While Republicans had wanted a border adjustment tax on imports, it was not included in the White House's plan.
The White House reportedly hopes some of its family-friendly provisions, such as adjustments that help with child-care costs, will give Democrats a strong incentive to negotiate a deal, but Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has argued that "Trump's latest proposal is another gift to corporations and billionaires like himself." Jeva Lange
In virtually every state across the U.S., Blockbuster Video has become a relic of the past, from a time way back when it was necessary to physically go to a store to rent a movie rather than cueing one up with the click of the button. Alaska is the exception.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that while most Blockbuster stores have shut down after a period of ubiquity in the 1990s ended in a declaration of bankruptcy, there are still at least 10 Blockbusters left in existence. Most of those are in Alaska.
The Alaska stores there aren't just surviving — they're thriving, Blockbuster licensee-owner Alan Payne told The Washington Post:
[A] great deal of the business' endurance has come from the core customer base in Alaska, primarily made up of older people. Alaska ranks high in disposable income among the states, due to good-paying jobs, exceptionally low taxes, and payments from reinvested oil savings. Moreover, Internet service is substantially more expensive than in most states, since most data packages are not unlimited. Heavy Netflix streamers could end up paying hundreds of dollars per month in Internet bills, Payne said. [The Washington Post]
Alaska's weather also makes it the prime place for binge-watching. The Washington Post noted the "most profitable Blockbuster store" in existence is in Fairbanks, where "temperatures can reach 50 below zero."
Payne plans to keep his eight Blockbuster stores (seven of which are in Alaska, with the eighth in Texas) in existence for as long as his employees are willing to stick around. He argued there's a certain magic that's lost when picking out a movie on Netflix. "When you go in the store, walk down the aisle, you're going to see all kinds of things you never thought of," he said.
Read more about the remaining Blockbusters at The Washington Post. Becca Stanek
Your best friend might tell you that your expensive, faux-mud-splattered jeans are "cute," but when it's the hard truth you want, you need to turn to artificial intelligence. Amazon announced Wednesday that is will be releasing the "Echo Look," a camera that will rate your outfits based on data from "machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists."
A part of Amazon's "Echo" line of home assistant gadgets, Echo Look can be asked to take full-length photos of you and can record videos of you turning or walking so you can see how you look from angles that you can't catch by craning your head in the mirror. Echo Look also integrates the app Style Check that will compare two different outfits for you and let you know which is more flattering. Hey, who needs friends anyway?
The Verge adds, "The device appears to be Amazon's way of expanding its fashion retail shop, as it will store your lookbook and recommend outfits that suit your style. From a fashion and lifestyle perspective, the camera could be a way to enter the fitness realm as well — soon, the Echo Look might have an app that could take daily photos of you to compare weight loss progress, for example."
Right now, Echo Look is available by invite only for $199.99. You can request one here. Jeva Lange
The White House is reportedly in the late stages of finalizing an order that would withdraw the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement, also known as NAFTA, Politico reports. President Trump vowed to renegotiate the 1994 trade deal on the campaign trail, arguing that NAFTA is "very, very bad for our country," a "job killer," and "the single worst trade deal ever." NAFTA, which was originally signed by President Bill Clinton, allows for the free flow of goods and services between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico without tariffs.
Based on information from two White House insiders, Politico writes that "the approach appears designed to extract better terms with Canada and Mexico." Politico adds: "But once Trump sets the withdrawal process in motion, the prospects for the U.S. pulling out of one of the largest trade deals on the globe become very real."
The draft was reportedly authored by Trump's National Trade Council head, Peter Navarro, who worked with White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon. Jeva Lange
After swearing he was 'not going to Wall Street' to make a lot of money, Obama is reportedly going to make a lot of money off a speech for Wall Street
Former President Barack Obama is reportedly going to make a nice $400,000 this year off a speech at an annual health care conference hosted by the Wall Street investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald. The speech is one of many that Obama will make as he embarks on a paid-speech circuit. He's lined up a gig at the John F. Kennedy Library and Foundation in Boston, a public conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and some speeches in Europe, The New York Times reported.
Obama's speech at the Cantor Fitzgerald conference is unique, however, in that he'll be earning a lot more money than his predecessors have made from similar speaking engagements. The New York Times said former President Bill Clinton made about $200,000 per speech, while former President George W. Bush made between $100,000 and $175,000.
Moreover, that big wad of cash will be coming from a conference sponsored by Wall Street, which Obama frequently criticized during his presidency. Obama pushed for regulations and blasted big banks during his two terms in office, but at the same time The New York Times noted he also "courted Wall Street donors and other wealthy supporters."
On his way out the door though, Obama swore he was "not going to Wall Street" to cash in, NBC News' Bradd Jaffy recalled Wednesday:
As Obama reportedly cashes in on Wall Street speech $$$$… https://t.co/ok4oDxNPrV
…recall what he told Steve Kroft in his WH exit interview pic.twitter.com/I4xw4eFi4y
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 26, 2017
The Financial Times noted in a report Tuesday that while Obama has reportedly said he would give the conference's keynote speech for the agreed-upon fee, he did not say what he would do with his earnings. Talking Points Memo noted he's also free to "back out based on scheduling or personal concerns." Becca Stanek
The Oscar-winning director of The Silence of the Lambs, Jonathan Demme, died Wednesday at the age of 73 due to complications from cancer, Indiewire reports. Demme also directed the AIDS crisis film Philadelphia, starring Tom Hanks, and the Talking Heads concert documentary Stop Making Sense.
Demme's most recent films include the Ricki and the Flash, starring Meryl Streep, and Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids, a concert documentary.
Demme was originally treated for esophageal cancer in 2010, but the disease recurred in 2015. Demme is survived by his wife, Joanne Howard, and three adult children. Jeva Lange