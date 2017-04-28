This $12,000 luxury music festival in the Bahamas is an utter horror show

What happens when you travel to the Bahamas expecting this …

Are you ready? #FyreFestival A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

… And end up with this instead?

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

That is the clash of expectation and reality that many are experiencing after the inaugural Fyre Festival in the Bahamas turned into a nightmare zone where ready-to-revel party-goers were met with piles of trash, collapsing tents, absent staff, and feral dogs, Consequence of Sound reports.

Tickets to the music festival, which was produced by rapper Ja Rule, cost between $4,000 and $12,000, with some VIP packages running $250,000. Festival-goers expected to see performances by the likes of G.O.O.D. Music, Major Lazer, Blink-182, and Disclosure, although by the first evening, Blink-182 had canceled, citing concerns about "the quality of performances we always give fans." Subsequently, planes headed to the island were grounded and the "luxury tents" assembled for anyone who had already arrived were "recognizable from disaster relief efforts," Pitchfork writes.

Here are some more glimpses of Fyre:

"Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences," the festival wrote on Instagram. Tickets will reportedly be refunded. Jeva Lange