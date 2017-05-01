This week might be the GOP's last chance to repeal ObamaCare

Republicans have just a week to capitalize on the momentum of their redrafted health-care bill before a week-long recess could halt their drive, Politico reports. Some Republicans and White House officials have even pressured Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to cancel next week's recess until all the votes are in line as the push for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act becomes increasingly do-or-die:
House GOP leaders say publicly that they have until around the end of May to pass a health-care reform bill. The reason has to do with arcane but critical parliamentary rules and the sequencing of big-ticket GOP agenda items.
The short version is this: Republicans need a new budget in order to pass a tax cut or tax reform package. But once they pass a new spending blueprint, they lose their authority provided by the current budget to approve health-care reform using the majority-vote tool called reconciliation. That means it would take 60 votes in the Senate, rather than 51, to pass a bill — an impossible hurdle given Democratic opposition.
In other words, it looks like now or never. [Politico]
"Stay tuned — watch next week — and you will see the repeal and replace of ObamaCare," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Saturday.
"This is it," an administration official added. "We get it done now, or we don't get it done ever." Jeva Lange
CBS News' John Dickerson pressed Trump on his bogus wiretapping claims. Trump immediately ended the interview.
After baselessly accusing President Obama of "surveillance" yet again, President Trump abruptly ended an interview with CBS' John Dickerson when Dickerson tried to follow up.
It all began when Dickerson asked if Obama had given Trump any advice. "He was very nice to me, but after that, we've had some difficulties," Trump answered. "So it doesn't matter. You know, words are less important to me than deeds, and you saw what happened with surveillance."
Dickerson pressed Trump on that statement. "You stand by that claim about him?"
"I don't stand by anything," Trump said. "You can take it the way you want. I think our side has been proven very strongly, and everybody has been talking about it. And frankly, it should be discussed. I think that is a very big surveillance of our citizens. I think it's a very big topic. And it's a topic that should be number one. And we should find out what the hell is going on."
But despite calling it topic "number one," Trump didn't want to talk about his allegations any further. "I have my own opinions. You can have your own opinions," he told Dickerson.
"But I want to know your opinions," Dickerson said. "You're the president of the United States."
"Okay, it's enough," Trump said, abruptly walking away. "Thank you. Thank you very much."
Watch below, beginning around the seven minute mark. Jeva Lange
Researchers studying ancient Turkish pillars at the Göbekli Tepe archaeological site have discovered that certain mysterious markings describe a massive comet strike that might have changed the course of human history, The Telegraph reports.
University of Edinburgh researchers found that symbols on the so-called "vulture stone," which dates from 9000 B.C., are linked to the arrangement of constellations. Other markings symbolize a group of comets hitting Earth, and an illustration of a headless man likely symbolizes the widespread loss of life. "Using a computer program to show where the constellations would have appeared above Turkey thousands of years ago, [the experts] were able to pinpoint the comet strike to 10,950 B.C.," The Telegraph reports — the same time as the beginning of the "Younger Dryas" period, when global temperatures plummeted.
Prior to understanding of the vulture stone, many researchers already hypothesized that the Younger Dryas began due to a comet strike, which kicked up debris into the atmosphere and caused the planet to cool. However, there is still no known comet impact site. "I think this research, along with the recent finding of a widespread platinum anomaly across the North American continent, virtually seal the case in favor of [a Younger Dryas comet impact]," said the University of Edinburgh's Dr. Martin Sweatman.
The cooling of the planet prompted mankind to begin to farm and build permanent settlements, marking the rise of Neolithic civilizations. Prior to the Younger Dryas period, people were primarily nomadic hunters who did not need to collaborate extensively in order to survive.
"It appears Göbekli Tepe was, among other things, an observatory for monitoring the night sky," Sweatman told The Telegraph. "One of its pillars seems to have served as a memorial to this devastating event — probably the worst day in history since the end of the ice age.” Jeva Lange
At least 17,000 sexual assault cases of students, by students were officially reported in K-12 schools in the U.S. from fall 2011 to spring 2015, and this already shocking number "does not fully capture the problem because such attacks are greatly under-reported, some states don't track them, and those that do vary widely in how they classify and catalog sexual violence," The Associated Press reported Monday, following a yearlong investigation. "A number of academic estimates range sharply higher."
There are about 50 million K-12 students in the U.S. Some more findings:
Children remain most vulnerable to sexual assaults by other children in the privacy of a home, according to AP's review of the federal crime data, which allowed for a more detailed analysis than state education records. But schools — where many more adults are keeping watch, and where parents trust their kids will be kept safe — are the No. 2 site where juveniles are sexually violated by their peers. Ranging from rape and sodomy to forced oral sex and fondling, the sexual violence that AP tracked often was mischaracterized as bullying, hazing, or consensual behavior. [...]
About 5 percent of the sexual violence involved 5- and 6-year-olds. But the numbers increased significantly between ages 10 and 11 — about the time many students start their middle-school years — and continued rising up until age 14. They then dropped as students progressed through their high school years. [...] Contrary to public perception, data showed that student sexual assaults by peers were far more common than those by teachers. For every adult-on-child sexual attack reported on school property, there were seven assaults by students, AP's analysis of the federal crime data showed. [AP]
"Everyone feels like we don't have a problem, and the reason they feel that way is they have their heads in the sand," Oregon psychologist Wilson Kenney tells AP. "There's just a reluctance to see that there's sexual violence at such a young age," says Dorothy Espelage, who researched sexual offenses and harassment in middle school at the University of Illinois. The AP report tells the story of Chaz, who says he was raped multiple times in middle school. You can learn more about the uncomfortable problem of K-12 sex assault and hear from Chaz in the AP video below. Peter Weber
President Trump wondered aloud about why the Civil War happened in a befuddling interview with CNN's Salena Zito. "People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why?" Trump said. "People don't ask that question, but why was there the Civil War?"
As is covered in most history classes in America, seven southern states decided to secede from the Union in 1860 to form the Confederate States of America after Abraham Lincoln, who promised an end to slavery, was elected in November of that year.
In talking with Zito, Trump additionally claimed that if the "swashbuckler" Andrew Jackson had been "a little later, you wouldn't have had the Civil War."
"He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart," Trump said. "He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, 'There's no reason for this.'"
Andrew Jackson died in 1845, 15 years before the election of Lincoln and 16 years before the first battle of the Civil War. Jeva Lange
Here's the audio on that Trump answer: "Why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?" pic.twitter.com/tEUFGRDMSM
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 1, 2017
Twitter plans to launch a 24/7 news stream this fall in partnership with Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal reports. "It is going to be focused on the most important news for an intelligent audience around the globe and it's going to be broader in focus than our existing network," said Bloomberg's CEO, Justin Smith.
Bloomberg already has a television station, but the content for Twitter will be a separate channel involving live news reporting and videos by Twitter users. The social media company has been pushing its involvement in streaming live programs in recent years, including nabbing sports exclusives and coverage of political debates. In 2017's first quarter, the company broadcast a reported 800 hours of video.
"We really think we can reach audiences that are not paying for TV and are watching television on the go and we think Bloomberg is the perfect partner for us to start with," said Twitter's chief financial and operating officer, Anthony Noto. Jeva Lange
Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office on Monday morning, its first contracted work for the government, The Orlando Sentinel reports. The Falcon 9 rocket returned to its landing pad after putting the satellite in orbit.
Previously, the U.S. only had such contracts with United Launch Alliance. "From the government angle, they now have more than one launch provider," explained space historian Roger Launius. "That's important because if you lose one and have to stand down for whatever period of time, especially for national security payloads, you still have options."
SpaceX's original launch, scheduled for Sunday, was delayed due to a minor sensor issue. Jeva Lange
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus admitted during a Sunday morning interview with ABC's Jonathan Karl that the Trump administration has "looked at" a constitutional amendment to free speech protections.
Karl sought to clarify President Trump's tweet that "the failing New York Times has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change the libel laws?" "That would require, as I understand it, a constitutional amendment," Karl said. "Is he really going to pursue that? Is that something he wants to pursue?"
"I think it's something we've looked at," Priebus replied in the affirmative. "How that gets executed, or whether that goes anywhere, is a different story."
As Talking Points Memo notes, it was not a slip of the tongue — Priebus repeats that "this is something that is being looked at" later in the interview as well.
"The changes President Trump wants are blocked by decades of jurisprudence which is little contested, unlike other hot button points of constitutional law," writes TPM's Josh Marshall. "If you want what Trump wants, you have to amend the Constitution — and not the Constitution in general but the First Amendment specifically. Amending the First Amendment to allow the head of state to sue people who say things he doesn't like amounts to abolishing it."
Watch the clip below. Jeva Lange